Growing up can be a difficult and tedious thing to do, both in fiction and in real life. It's unsurprising then that it's something often explored in movies, with the coming-of-age narrative being particularly popular, thanks to its relevance and relatability to most viewers. Sometimes, the characters want to grow up and embrace changes in their life, even if they're difficult, while other characters are more resistant.

The following 10 movies demonstrate what happens when a character resists the act of growing up and maturing a little more than most. Some can still arguably qualify as coming-of-age movies, while others contrast against the norm, arguing (or at least partially suggesting) that growing up and putting away all childish things isn't always the best thing to do.

'The World's End' (2013)

The World's End begins as a comedy, gradually becomes a science-fiction movie, and then ends up being a surprisingly sad look at one man's denial of the fact he's not a teenager anymore. That man is Gary King, and the movie's plot sees him pressuring his old school friends into trying to complete a large pub crawl that they attempted in their youth, but never managed to finish.

He's shown to be living in the past compared to his friends, who have all moved on with their lives and have traditional grown-up things, like professional careers and families. However, thanks to the film's sci-fi elements fundamentally changing the world forever, Gary is implied to be able to live out the rest of his existence without ever having to grow up and conform to society's norms, seeing as there's no longer a society that can enforce such norms.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Peter Quill/Star-Lord from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies might be annoying at times, but you can't entirely blame him for the fact that he acts a little like a man-child (especially in the first movie). After all, he was taken from Earth when he was very young, and forced to grow up as best he could while in an unfamiliar setting, and without the best parental figures, too.

He matures a little with the formation of the Guardians themselves, and learns to better himself in the process. However, his character remains defined by certain childish qualities like impulsivity and over-confidence, and as Avengers: Infinity War demonstrated, not being able to control such things can have tragic consequences.

'Turning Red' (2022)

There are plenty of coming-of-age movies that have been released by Pixar, but Turning Red definitely stands out. It features an outlandish and original premise involving a young girl who turns into a giant red panda whenever she experiences strong emotions. Given she's also at a pivotal stage in life where all experience turbulent emotions, this struggle becomes even more high-stakes, though she does become better at controlling emotions and, by extension, her shape-shifting.

She's given the choice of permanently getting rid of her red panda transformation abilities, but decides to keep it as part of her going forward, presumably into adulthood, even though her past family members tended to get rid of their similar abilities before becoming adults. In this way, she continues to hang onto a part of her childhood into the future, successfully starting to grow up without doing away with that part of herself entirely.

'Dazed and Confused' (1993)

By stretching one eventful night at the start of the summer holidays out over the course of its entire runtime, Dazed and Confused presents the feeling of trying to hold onto youth for as long as possible. Many of the characters are also having the time of their lives and don't seem to want the night to end, with the audience being treated to a largely fun, breezy movie as a result.

It's unabashedly a hang-out movie, and even if each character has their own wants and desires, it's hard to say Dazed and Confused has a plot; it more has a concept. And that concept is "We're not going to be young forever, so let's have fun and feel young for as long as we can." In demonstrating this and letting the viewer feel that thrilling sensation, the film's undoubtedly a success.

'The Graduate' (1967)

Image via MGM

One of the most groundbreaking popular films of the 1960s, The Graduate follows a young man named Benjamin Braddock. He's straight out of college and doesn't know what to do with his life, and spends much of the movie lamenting his lack of purpose while also having a risky affair with the mother of Elaine, a young woman Ben's parents would like to see him settle down with.

Ben's inability to grow up is criticized here, rather than celebrated. This is shown well in the film's downbeat (and sometimes misunderstood) ending, where he childishly disrupts Elaine's wedding and runs off with her, right before they both realize they've made an impulsive mistake... and then the movie ends.

'Stand by Me' (1986)

Stand by Me is undoubtedly bittersweet when it comes to looking at resistance to growing up, perhaps emphasizing the bitter over the sweet by the film's ending. It does celebrate the innocence and freedom of being a kid, but at the same time, the main plot involving a group of young friends who set off on an "adventure" to see a dead body is a fairly dark one.

An epilogue tells the audience that the once close friends have drifted apart, and one of them died tragically early. It all concludes with the line: "I never had any friends later on like the ones I had when I was twelve. Jesus, does anyone?", suggesting that one of the biggest downsides of becoming an adult is that it inexplicably demands sacrificing the greatest, strongest friendships you'll ever have.

'Clerks' (1994)

It's fitting that Clerks looks at the tedium that comes with early adulthood, given writer/director Kevin Smith and most of the cast were all in their early 20s during its production. Dante and Randal serve as the movie's two main characters, and we're shown a day in their lives as they attempt to survive the boring, dead-end jobs they work.

There's catharsis to be found for anyone who's worked a similar job or felt a similar way, but it's undeniable that Clerks presents a pretty miserable depiction of adulthood. There's some positive maturation for the characters in the sequels (released 12 and 28 years after the original, respectively), but reaching middle age is also shown to present further challenges.

'Toy Story' (1995)

Toy Story may have a few adult-themed jokes and mature themes, but it is ultimately a family-friendly movie. It deals with toys that have lives of their own when their owners aren't looking, but while the child characters are important, it's the toys themselves who go through the most dramatic character arcs in the first movie.

Ironically, Buzz Lightyear doesn't want to grow up by learning the truth about who he is, and Woody is immature for much of the film because he's jealous of Buzz. The two eventually learn from each other and mature, but for much of the movie are stuck in relatively childish ways, and otherwise refuse to grow up or become wiser and/or more caring.

'Logan's Run' (1976)

Even if the characters in Logan's Run world wanted to grow up and grow old, they're not allowed to. This is because it takes place in a futuristic city that offers a luxurious lifestyle and riches for all, but no one in the population is allowed to live beyond the age of 30.

It's a world for the young, and only the young, with the film looking at the problems and tensions such a system causes. It's one of those science-fiction movies that at first seems like it's presenting a utopia, only for things to reveal themselves to be dystopian, and all because the film's futuristic city won't let people grow up.

'Ted' (2012)

Ted wouldn't exactly hold up as a comedy if it didn't let its two main characters act like immature kids for most of the runtime. It follows a man and his childhood teddy bear who came to life 27 years earlier, and while they've both aged physically, they haven't done a good deal of growing up mentally or emotionally.

This causes problems and tensions between the man's partner and his sentient teddy bear, but as a light-hearted comedy, things are all wrapped up neatly by the end. Still, no one's allowed to grow up too much, given the movie spawned a sequel where the same style of immature humor is carried over, arguably with diminishing results.

