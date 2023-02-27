With TÁR as one of the front-runners of the current awards season, maestros are once again in the spotlight. The movie is likely to earn Cate Blanchett her second Oscar for her performance as Lydia Tár, and it's one in a long line of movies using the work of composers and conductors as a tool for looking deeper into human character. We've had many of them before, from the iconic Amadeus to the recent Annette, and all of them bring out a different aspect of the craft, which usually is the result of a combination of genius, megalomania, and chaos.

It's interesting to notice how this specific job can evoke so many different emotions and serve as a canvas for such deep biographies. For example, a recent phenomenon had people wondering if Lydia Tár is a real person or not, exactly due to the depths Todd Field's movie goes in her personality and morals. While it does provide an interesting reflection about cancel culture, it's in TÁR's character study properties that the movie really shines, analyzing Lydia's relationship with music and conducting, and how that makes her feel untouchable. This depth is also found in many other maestro-focused movies, so what is it that really makes them so intriguing and compelling for film portrayal?

Movies About Composers Show How Leading an Orchestra Puts Order Into Chaos

Lydia Tár is a genius and highly demanding conductor, a person who inspires envy in everyone around her, and is well aware. She's so aware of her own genius, in fact, that she sees no problem in living life as she pleases, delegating bureaucracy to her assistant Francesca (Noémie Merlant), leaving the raising of her daughter to her wife Sharon (Nina Hoss), and ruining the lives of people who either catch on to who she really is or who may be a threat to her. The one thing Lydia truly lacks is one of the most important traits a conductor can have: the comprehension of chaos.

As Tár shows us, being a conductor is not really about waving a baton around for a few hours whenever there's a concert. There are years of studying for one to become a maestro, and not just music. The human factor is extremely important as well, since the job involves standing before a group of people for long hours whenever there's a practice session of a concert to be held. As Steve Jobs once put, "Musicians play their instruments, I play the orchestra," in an analogy seeing himself as a maestro (curiously enough, despite this quote, he himself supposedly had problems interfacing with people, too). The essence of a maestro's work resides therein, as they don't hold any instruments and the baton doesn't make sounds.

A conductor only makes music through other people, and an orchestra comprises dozens of them. There are multiple approaches to dealing with that many people, but, in the end, perhaps the simplest one is seeing them as co-workers. A maestro, then, is the boss, and it's their responsibility to keep the workplace as orderly and harmonic as possible. But musicians are really HR specialists, so there's bound to be some friction between conductor and orchestra, and, more often than not, that's what leads to chaos. Federico Fellini's Orchestra Rehearsal, for example, manages to find comedy in the troublesome environment that is an orchestra at odds with its conductor.

For those conductors who have no problem with their subordinate musicians, there's usually more to the story than just a good relationship. Controlling the movements of some many people surely has an effect of how a person sees themselves, and that's where trouble lives. One of Lydia Tár's worst mistakes is precisely thinking she can play people in her personal life as she does in the orchestra. She sees life as an auditorium where she's above everyone else, especially due to her being internationally recognized as a genius, which leads to another compelling aspect of conductors as study objects...

Movies About Conductors Show the Fine Line Between Genius and Arrogance

We've seen so many people like Lydia Tár on the screen already. Mozart (Tom Hulce) and Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) in Amadeus, Rodrigo (Gael Garcia Bernal) in Mozart in the Jungle, and The Accompanist (Simon Helberg) in Annette, just to name a few. All of them are eccentric composers who dance (or conduct?) on the fine line between extreme talent and megalomania. They each have their own views on music and art as a whole, and that often has a spillover effect on their personal lives.

A great example is the rivalry between Mozart and Salieri, both incredible musicians who are polar opposites. While Salieri studied and worked his whole life to achieve his status, Mozart is a young and effortless genius who creates beautiful things on a whim. There's nothing more insulting for a control freak than seeing someone who thrives on chaos be successful, and their whole relationship is based on that. Not only are they brilliant musicians, they are also two megalomaniacs who engage in a competition to see who creates more masterpieces. Creating beautiful things is a marvelous gift, but one that drives you mad if you let it control you, and those two never had the wisdom to notice that. As Salieri grew older and bitter, Mozart worked his way to an early grave.

Lydia Tár's case is up another alley in that sense. As we saw, she is universally recognized as a great artist, and that has clearly influenced the way she sees herself and her abilities. The magnificent oner scene in Juilliard is a masterclass in arrogance, when she explains her gift of interpreting the works of great composers almost as if she were a psychic and possessed supernatural abilities — as if only geniuses like her were truly able of channeling the emotional complexity that other geniuses conveyed in their works (The Accompanist in Annette has a similar view of his craft, thinking that only he was able to truly love Marion Cotillard's Ann due to them sharing the stage and musical experience). What she forgot, in her egocentric trips, is that this goes against one of the basic notions in art, the one that makes it so beautiful and accessible: if it makes you feel something, it makes sense.

And chaos, of course, can be a foundational element in megalomania just as control. In Mozart In The Jungle, young second oboist Hailey Rutledge (Lola Kirke) learns the ropes of this world with maestro Rodrigo, a modern-day version of Mozart's chaotic personality who can't help but impress everyone with his talent — and get in trouble for that. He's perfectly aware of how good (and charming) he is, as if that were enough to clear him in every situation. As the series goes on, it's a delight seeing Hailey's life descend into chaos just like her mentor's.

All of those characters represent the dualities between genius and megalomania and chaos and control, some pending more to one side, other pending more to the other. But it's there in all of them.