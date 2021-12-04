Conversion therapy camps are locations, almost exclusively based on Christian values, where LGBTQIA+ teenagers and, in some cases, adults are sent to “correct” their sexuality, gender identity, etc. These methods of “curing” the attendees are horrific and lead to long-term trauma and further struggles to accept oneself for queer individuals if that self-acceptance even emerges. Unfortunately, these places are still in operation around the world, including in the United States of America. They’re a further reflection of how queerness is often seen as an aberration to erase, rather than the reality that it’s just another part of a complex human being. Given the global presence of conversion therapy camps, it shouldn’t be surprising that certain pieces of cinema over the years have attempted to tackle these abusive practices.

Across both traditional narrative films and documentaries, a variety of ways have been employed to explore the deeply human cost of putting people through all this misery. Some have worked better than others, but all reflect attempts to try and put the chilling nature of conversion camps on the big screen, where they cannot be easily ignored by the general public.

The first way of approaching depicting conversion camps is through an allegorical lens, which is largely used for narrative cinema. Though the characters on-screen aren’t explicitly queer or in a conversion camp, their surroundings evoke the language and hardships exclusive to this setting. A recent example of this phenomenon is Wolf, which depicts Jacob (George McKay), a teenage boy who believes he’s a wolf who is sent to a clinic that treats people with species dysphoria.

It quickly becomes apparent that this story is meant to be an elaborate metaphor for conversion therapy. Jacob’s parents talk about how much they want their son “to lead a normal life”, instructors at the clinic constantly berate the personalities of the attendees, and the methods to physically deter the attendees from thinking their animals evoke similar practices used to dissuade teenagers from their queerness. Unfortunately, Wolf embodies several problems with approaching this specific concept from an allegorical perspective.

Chief among them is that these projects can end up making odd, at best, parallels with real-world queer people. For instance, it’s off-handedly mentioned that Jacob was sent to the clinic because he attacked someone while in wolf mode. Hurting other people is behavior that needs to be corrected (though, obviously, not through means of torture), whereas queer people sent to conversion camps have committed the harmless “sin” of being themselves. Trying to draw parallels between the specific circumstances of Jacob’s aggressiveness and queerness, in general, is utterly strange, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Wolf chooses to frame its allegory through a heteronormative lens by eventually fixating on a budding romance between Jacob and Wildcat (Lily-Rose Depp). Though it uses moments of torment to evoke experiences specific to queerness, Wolf doesn’t have the guts to feature explicitly queer characters in its own story. The glibbest view of this dissonance is that conversion camps are only useful in such allegorical stories as easy visual shorthand for horrifying situations. There is no interest in exploring the communities affected by conversion camps, only exploiting faint echoes of their trauma.

Wolf is a prime example of this problem since writer/director Nathalie Biancheri fails to dedicate time to fleshing out the people trapped in this compound. They’re only around to provide background sight gags when they mimic overt animalistic behavior. In telling an allegory for conversion camps, Wolf translates the pain suffered, but doesn’t delve into the humanity of the people trapped here. It creates a barrier between its story and reality that hurts its goal of humanizing the downtrodden.

A much more specific way of approaching the topic of conversion camps in cinema comes through explicit portrayals of this practice in documentaries. Here, there is no allegory to sand off the edges of the brutality of these experiences. The straightforward and realistic nature of mainstream documentaries means viewers are forced to confront the horrors of conversion camps and the experiences of those who were trapped there. Unfortunately, there isn’t a laundry list of docs covering this topic, but 2021 did deliver one noticeable motion picture covering this topic in the form of the Netflix film, Pray Away.

This project, produced by Ryan Murphy, chronicles the perspectives of former leaders that believed homosexuality could be cured while also exploring one queer individual who was trapped in a conversion camp attempting to navigate life outside of those confines. Similarly harrowing material is explored in another early documentary, This is What Love in Action Looks Like. Though not numerous, documentaries exploring this topic have the advantage of stripping away any chances of viewers believing that what’s happening on-screen can’t occur in reality. The barriers between reality and cinema in something like Wolf are non-existent here.

Meanwhile, these projects also allow former detainees at conversion camps an opportunity to finally get their perspectives heard and recognized. The point isn’t on sanding the edges off of these experiences to make them more palatable to the general public, like providing a heteronormative relationship at the heart of Wolf. It’s to use cinema as an art form to reaffirm the vibrant humanity conversion camps are built to stomp out.

And then there’s the cinematic format about conversion camps that inhabits a space between allegorical fictional films and documentaries. These are narrative movies that explicitly take place in conversion camps. Among the most notable projects in this field are But, I’m a Cheerleader, Boy Erased, and The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Intriguingly, all have very different vibes and aesthetics in approaching the horrors of a conversion camp. Boy Erased, with its color palette leaning on silver and white-colored interiors, is trying to emphasize how intolerance can flourish in upper-class environments.

Meanwhile, its grim tone never flinches from depicting the torment its protagonist faces. While its emphasis on queer anguish can come off as tonally one-note, writer/director Joel Edgerton opting to keep the story told exclusively through the lens of queer lead character, Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), does help the production immensely. Ditto moments that accurately reflect how the pain of a conversion camp lingers long after a person’s left this location, like Eamons refusing to give his father, Marshall (Russell Crowe), easy emotional closure after he sent his son away. A willingness to delve into those complicated familial dynamics largely justifies Boy Erased’s grim tone as more than just torture porn.

Cameron Post, meanwhile, occupies a more rural backdrop and largely keeps the most severe examples of homophobic behavior offscreen. Director, Desiree Akhavan, is doing this to emphasize the perspectives of the principal queer characters and especially their variety. The titular Cameron Post (Chloe Grace Moretz) is shown to have a very different relationship with her gender and sexuality than fellow detainee, Adam Red Eagle (Forrest Goodluck), a two-spirit individual. The quiet nature of the proceedings accentuates the intimate nature of Cameron Post, which intends to linger on the humanity conversion camps aim to quelch.

And then there’s But I’m a Cheerleader, the bubbliest movie ever set in an environment as horrifying as a conversion camp. Rather than coming off as an inappropriately throwaway approach to brutal material, director, Jamie Babbit, is demonstrating real thoughtfulness in adorning the rooms in this camp with bright colors. Chiefly, she’s making a mockery out of something that wants to be taken gravely seriously. Conversion camp wants to stress the urgency of “saving” queer people from their queerness. In the hands of Babbit, though, a conversion camp is depicted as being an inherently ridiculous place full of nonsensical “cures” and repressed queer counselors hiding in plain sight.

The visual aesthetic, hewing closely to the color palette seen in the works of John Waters and other works of classic camp, also indicates that But I’m a Cheerleader is meant for queer eyes. This isn’t a film concerned with using the chilling horrors of a conversion camp to hold the hands of cishet viewers towards an epiphany of tolerance. Instead, Babbit explores a conversion camp in a manner so befitting of queer perspectives that it was labeled as “one-sided” by a critic in its initial release. The depiction of happy queer couples outside of the conversion camp and a happy ending for the film’s two main characters further says that this is meant to be stirring cinema for the marginalized, not torture porn for the privileged classes.

But I’m a Cheerleader is an act of defiance in how it twists conversion camps into a mockery of itself before launching into a story about queer self-acceptance. It’s a fascinating approach to this horrifying real-world subject, one that sees Babbit orienting her focus around the interior lives of queer individuals. This emphasis even leads to a heartwarming ending reminiscent of classic romantic Hollywood fare, but whose presence here suggests that Babbit is reassuring queer viewers that, even after traumatic experiences, it is possible to feel joy and hope again. But I’m a Cheerleader doesn’t just twist the nose of conversion camps, it, like documentaries on this topic, reinforces the humanity of the people detained there.

Of course, Babbit’s richly detailed approach to conversion camps is not the only way to explore this location cinema, even just in the realm of fictional narratives. Though responses to each approach may vary from person to person, the variety of tones and production aesthetics that can be explored in these differing stories is remarkable. This trait also subtly suggests how terrifyingly prominent conversion camps are. They’re so widespread that one way of approaching them in traditional cinema just won’t do.

The same can be said for how all these mediums of cinematic storytelling attempt to capture the experiences of conversion camp survivors. Some, like Wolf, use allegories to linger on the pain of such individuals, while projects like But I’m a Cheerleader emphasize the hopes, dreams, and humanity of those same people. A single movie cannot erase bigotry in society, let alone personal trauma experienced at a conversion camp. But these films, at their very best, are an ode to the beating heart of the LGBTQIA+ community. Whether you explore that through allegories, documentaries, or straightforward fictional narratives, emphasizing it is how you make art that can properly grapple with the horrors of conversion camps.

