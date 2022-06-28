Jurassic World Dominion roared into the theaters on June 10, 2022, ending the long saga of Jurassic World films. With 2 hours and 26 minutes running, Jurassic World Dominion ranks as the longest-running movie in the franchise. Not only did the film include the returning cast and stars from the Jurassic Park films, but it also revealed newer dinosaurs.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion's Colin Trevorrow Introduces New Historically Accurate Dinosaurs

Eager fans anticipate the release date of the film even had a chance to track the dinosaur encounters across the globe through its DinoTracker. Yet, while not all the dinosaurs were as frightening as they turned out to be, other films present friendly dinosaurs or just as gruesome as the Jurassic World films portrayed them to be.

Apatosaurus from 'The Good Dinosaur' (2015)

Image via Disney/Pixar

Arlo (voiced by Raymond Ochoa) is an Apatosaurus, who walks the earth among the other dinosaurs. Though he's not alone when he stumbled across a small boy, who doesn't fear anybody, unlike Arlo. Arlo gets swept up by a river and separated from his family, he only saw the boy he met earlier a few feet away from him.

The family-friendly Pixar film The Good Dinosaur(2015) focuses on Arlo's journey of self-discovery, where he will learn how to build up the courage to face the world around him. He forms an unlikely bond with the boy, Spot (voiced by Jack Bright), despite not speaking the same language. Given that the film received a PG rating, the dinosaurs in the film are not out to terrorize the other dinosaurs or animals on Earth. The Good Dinosaur is available on Disney+.

Brontosaurus in 'The Land Before Time' (1988)

Image via Lucasfilm

Littlefoot (voiced by Gabriel Damon), a Brontosaurus, was abandoned by his mother after she died trying to protect him. Before she died, she told him of the Great Valley. Littlefoot destined to find this valley goes on an adventure with his friends: Cera (voiced by Candace Hutson), Ducky (voiced by Judith Barsi), Petrie (voiced by Will Ryan), and Spike.

The Irish animated movie The Land Before Time(1988) has a few frightening moments with dinosaurs such as the Sharptooth, which is a Tyrannosaurus Rex attacking the other dinosaurs. Yet their main target was to go after Littlefoot. The Land Before Time (1988) is available on Peacock.

Carnotaurus in 'Dinosaur' (2000)

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

In the Disney 2000 film, Dinosaur, Aladar (voiced by D.B. Sweeney) is an Iguanadon, who, at a young age, is raised by a family of lemurs. As Aladar grows up, his home and the lemur's home are threatened by meteors. They attempt to travel across the continent in search of the Nesting Grounds.

RELATED: 'Jurassic World Dominion' Director Colin Trevorrow Teases The Film's 'Camp Cretaceous' Connections

Dinosaur is one of the few movies that didn't plan on using a T-Rex as the central antagonist in the film. Rather, the creators settled on the Carnotaurus, a dinosaur who could closely resemble the T-Rex in stance and aggressive behavior. However, the Carnotaurus is still a carnivore, and the film's creators decided to give make the dinosaur appear larger than the T-Rex. Dinosaur is available on Disney+.

Tyrannosaurus in 'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Image via Universal Pictures

John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) had this vision to bring back extinct dinosaurs using the latest scientific advancements. These dinosaurs, grown in a laboratory, would live out their days on an island. To show his vision of the future, paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Donald Gennaro (Martin Ferrero), and Hammond's grandchildren were flown to the island.

The largest dinosaur in Jurassic Park was the classic Tyrannosaurus. The Tyrannosaurus freed itself from the barbed wire fence. Alan and Hammond's grandchildren attempted to find the dinosaur during a massive thunderstorm. Jurassic Park(1993)is currently available on HBO Max.

Indominus Rex in 'Jurassic World' (2015)

Image via Universal Pictures

Jurassic World opened a new theme park that allowed guests to view reptiles that were extinct more than 65 million years ago. The security procedures and highly advanced technology that relied on monitoring the cages through thermal heat and cameras were put in place to avoid another Jurassic Park disaster.

Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) explained to Owen (Chris Pratt) that the new Indominus Rex is created from a T-Rex genome among other classified dinosaurs. The Indominus Rex could withstand any weapon and can remove its heat making it difficult for the thermographic camera or any technology to detect its thermal heat. Unlike the other dinosaurs to fight for survival, theIndominus Rex made its mission to hunt for sport. Jurassic World(2015) is available on Apple TV and YouTube.

Therizinosaurus in 'Jurassic World: Dominion' (2022)

Image via Amblin Entertainment

In Jurassic World: Dominion (2022), the dinosaurs were no longer on their separate island, they now shared the landscape with humans. As Dr. Ian Malcolm stated in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, "Humans and dinosaurs are now gonna be force to coexist," the 2022 film picks up with dinosaurs walking across each continent, making themselves known to the rest of humanity that they are here.

RELATED: 10 Scariest Deaths In The 'Jurassic Park' Franchise

One of the scariest new additions to the franchise included the Therizinosaurus. Claire saw this dinosaur after escaping the airplane. While at first, the dinosaur didn't see Claire, it was able to pick up any movements that she made. Perhaps the most surreal moment in the film, was when Claire crawls into the water to hide from the dinosaur, as the dinosaur roars above the water. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently in theaters.

Indoraptor in 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

Image via Universal Pictures

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) picks up after the events of Jurassic World (2015). With the Jurassic World park closed, dinosaurs had the whole Isla Nublar island to themselves. Claire and Owen return to the island to save the dinosaurs from a volcano eruption (a volcano that could erupt at any moment). They soon learned that the mercenaries that arrived at the island, didn't intend to save the dinosaurs, but rather sell them at an upcoming auction.

Each dinosaur that appeared at the auction, was ferocious, yet the most dangerous was the Indoraptor. The Indoraptor is a hybrid that is clever enough to fake its own death. Those who weren't aware of the Indoraptor's trick were surprised to find themselves in a cage with them after the dinosaur awakened. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is available on Hulu.

NEXT: 7 Movies Like 'Jurassic World: Dominion' To Watch Next For More Adventure Stories