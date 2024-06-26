Content Warning: This article contains themes that some readers may find upsetting. Reader discretion is advised.One of the most powerful things about cinema is how its stories always manage to touch and resonate with some, whether because of its relatable characters or the real-life struggles depicted on the big screen that can hit too close to home to some audience members. Ranging from mental disorders to graphic violence, several sensitive topics have been explicitly addressed or illustrated in worldwide cinema, and substance abuse is one of them.

Movies depicting drug addiction can be incredibly eye-opening and enlightening; they provoke audiences to empathize with struggling individuals frequently discriminated against because of all the stigma and misconceptions about them, delving into the root of their problems, often involving deteriorating mental health or/and economic powerlessness. When properly executed, these films warn audiences about the devastating consequences that come with substance abuse while shedding a powerful light on the topic. From Spun to Requiem for a Dream, we look back at some of the most accurate films about drug addiction.

15 'Midnight Cowboy' (1969)

Directed by John Schlesinger

Dustin Hoffman and John Voight bring to life the lead characters in this John Schlesinger film that sees a naive hustler navigating from Texas to New York City to seek personal fortune.

Although the award-winning Midnight Cowboy is not explicitly about drug addiction but rather has a more subtle approach to it, it still encapsulates addiction in the late 1960s, focusing on a gritty New York City where drugs and crime thrive. In fact, it even includes a scene where the leads attend a psychedelic party that sheds light on experimentation with drugs like marijuana and LSD. Furthermore, the R-rated, Oscar-winning counterculture social commentary also explores existentialist themes such as alienation and self-destruction, with the characters often denying their psychological needs.

14 'When a Man Loves a Woman' (1994)

Directed by Luis Mandoki

Blending the romance and drama genres, Luis Mandoki's When a Man Loves a Woman explores the complexity of human connection by following the relationship between a man (Andy Garcia) and his wife (Meg Ryan), including how it is put to the test as a result of her struggles with addiction.

Alice's struggles with alcoholism in When a Man Loves a Woman are generally said to be accurate, with her intense battle being illustrated in an emotional and thought-provoking way, exploring the mental and emotional aspects of addiction, including how it affects her behavior, career, and its impact on her family. Furthermore, Mandoki's movie also suggests that true love often has to do with sacrifice and letting go, with Michael's journey also being a standout aspect.

13 'Another Round' (2020)

Directed by Thomas Vinterberg

Starring Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round (originally titled Druk) follows four high-school teachers (Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, and Magnus Millang) who consume alcohol daily, while on a social experiment, to see how it affects their social and professional lives after Nikolaj introduces a group theory that maintaining a slightly elevated alcohol level throughout the day enhances creativity and confidence.

Thomas Vinterberg's tragicomedy explores the impact of alcoholism on relationships and the destructive side of alcohol addiction, mainly focusing on how it impacts the characters' bonds and the strains it leaves behind, including in one of the marriages. At its core, the Oscar-winning Another Round meditates about the search for meaning and the struggle with unwanted feelings that come with aging, including purposelessness and no true sense of direction.

12 'Beautiful Boy' (2018)

Directed by Felix Van Groeningen

Powerfully performed by Steve Carrell in a memorable dramatic role and Timothée Chalamet — who earned an Oscar nod for his efforts — Beautiful Boy is based on the real-life story of father and son David and Nic Sheff, chronicling the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival and recovery when battling drug addiction.

What's so great about Beautiful Boy is the way much of the movie is told from David's point of view, showcasing how Nic's addiction affects the entire family, and providing audiences with an accurate portrayal of the toll such circumstances take on a parent — especially as they grapple with guilt and can not help but wonder if they failed in any way. Beautiful Boy's portrayal of addiction is heartbreaking but empathetic, showcasing that love can be a source of light.

11 'The Panic in Needle Park' (1971)

Directed by Jerry Schatzberg

Starring Al Pacino in the lead role, and directed by Jerry Schatzberg, this 1971 drama follows the lives of heroin addicts who frequent the "Needle Park" in New York City. It was one of the first American films to portray addiction in a bleak and realistic way, influencing many other gritty movies in the niche category.

Praised for its accurate portrayal of heroin addiction and the way it reflects the real-life struggles some find themselves facing, The Panic in the Needle Park paints a brutal reality where addicts are influenced by their environment, engulfed by poverty and crime with few other opportunities for escape. The way it depicts withdrawal and craving is one of the most realistic and memorable aspects.

The Panic in Needle Park Release Date June 1, 1971 Director Jerry Schatzberg Cast Al Pacino , Kitty Winn , Alan Vint , Richard Bright , Kiel Martin , Michael McClanathan , Warren Finnerty , Marcia Jean Kurtz Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Drama

10 'Spun' (2002)

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund

Based on three days of Will De Los Santos's life in the Eugene drug subculture, Jonas Åkerlund's crime drama (which is also his directorial debut) sees a drug dealer (John Leguizamo) who introduces one of his customers (Jason Schwartzman) to the man who runs the meth lab. Meanwhile, the film narrates a wild three-day adventure that ensues. It also stars the late Brittany Murphy, who delivers an incredible performance, and American Beauty's Mena Suvari.

Gritty and realistic, Spun is said to accurately illustrate the devastating journey of those who decide to venture into experimenting with methamphetamine, portraying the days in the life of those affected by the highly addictive hard drug. It is often considered one of the most accurate portrayals of meth addiction put on screen, with many people on the YouTube trailer's comments sharing their own experiences.

9 'Candy' (2006)

Directed by Neil ArmField

Adapted from Luke Davies's 1998 novel Candy: A Novel of Love and Addiction, the late Heath Ledger sees the star as a heroin addict alongside Abbie Cornish, who goes from being an actress to a call girl after also experimenting with the drug. Their relationship is characterized by alternating states of oblivion, self-destruction, and despair, illustrating how both are as hooked on each other as they are on the drug.

Neil ArmField's book-to-screen adaptation benefits from incredible acting performances, with Ledger absolutely nailing his role. Furthermore, Candy's heart-wrenching portrayal of addiction — especially as a couple who's going through it together — and its bittersweet ending are undoubtedly memorable. Candy is also often noted for featuring one of the greatest illustrations of withdrawal seen in film.

Candy Release Date September 8, 2006 Director Neil Armfield Cast Abbie Cornish , Heath Ledger , Geoffrey Rush , Tom Budge , Roberto Meza-Mont , Tony Martin , Noni Hazlehurst , Holly Austin

8 'Heaven Knows What' (2014)

Directed by Benny and Josh Safdie

From the minds of the directors behind Good Time (a movie that could also make it to this list), Heaven Knows What is a psychological drama film that centers around a young homeless, drug-addicted woman (Arielle Holmes) who struggles to balance her love for her boyfriend (Caleb Landry Jones), whom she has met in the streets of New York City, and her love for heroin.

Like Candy, Heaven Knows What highlights how addiction, particularly heroin addiction, affects relationships and features a couple at its center, so it may appeal to anyone who enjoyed the previously mentioned film. All in all, this complex Safdie Brothers picture is an intense and soul-crushing depiction of the lifestyles of those who find themselves in a similar situation — it is authentic, raw, and natural but in a devastating way.

7 'Down to the Bone' (2004)

Directed by Debra Granik

Directed by Debra Granik, Down to the Bone is an independent drama starring the incredible Vera Farmiga in a career-defining role as cocaine addict Irene, who is stuck in an unhappy marriage and struggles to raise her children while keeping her struggles with drug use secret. However, when winter comes to her small town, Irene's act comes crashing down.

Sending out messages about motherhood and marriage, Granki's 2004 movie is also a worthwhile viewing in this niche and sensitive subgenre. The director's pragmatic approach to portraying substance abuse is thought-provoking and even touching at times because of how realistic it feels and how easy it is to connect with the characters. Furthermore, the incredible central acting performance is also to blame for its success.

Down to the Bone Release Date January 14, 2004 Director Debra Granik Cast Vera Farmiga , Hugh Dillon , Clint Jordan , Caridad De La Luz , Jasper Daniels , Taylor Foxhall , Giles Penderghast , Terry McKenna

6 'The Basketball Diaries' (1995)

Directed by Scott Kalvert

Scott Kalvert's directorial debut based on an autobiographical novel by the same name written by Jim Carroll stars a younger Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role and tells the harrowing story of a teenager who finds his dreams of becoming a basketball star threatened after he descends into the terrible world of drug addiction.

Especially being a true story, the basketball drama movie incites audiences to ponder the sensitive topic of drug addiction, which is exponentially aggravated by the fact that its central character is a teenager with a promising future ahead who ultimately develops an addiction to heroin. On Reddit, some users who share similar experiences, such as Redditisfun420, who can "relate to drug addiction and how it affects somebody's life so terribly," consider The Basketball Diaries a realistic take on substance abuse.

The Basketball Diaries Release Date April 21, 1995 Director Scott Kalvert Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Lorraine Bracco , Marilyn Sokol , James Madio , Patrick McGaw , Mark Wahlberg Runtime 102 minutes

5 'Half Nelson' (2006)

Directed by Ryan Fleck

Starring Ryan Gosling, Ryan Fleck's entertaining and touching movie explores the importance of second chances and the concept of role models, particularly those who have gone through a lot and still made it. It centers around an inner-city junior high school teacher with a drug addiction who forms an unlikely friendship with one of his students after she learns his well-kept secret.

While it does focus more on overcoming addiction than addiction itself, Half Nelson is a refreshing and often slept-on movie about this sensitive topic that sends out poignant messages. Addiction aside, it is also relatable in some ways, essentially in how it depicts depression and the desperation it brings. Gosling's performance is nothing short of brilliant, too, and he was rewarded for it by being deservedly nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor.

Half Nelson Release Date September 22, 2006 Director Ryan Fleck Actors Ryan Gosling, Shareeka Epps, Anthony Mackie Run Time 102 minutes

4 'A Star Is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are the stars of this commercially successful remake of the 1937 picture, which has become the fourth American adaptation of the story. In the film, a successful musician named Jack helps a young aspiring singer, Ally, find her way to fame as age and alcoholism send his career into a downward spiral.

Featuring one of the most convincing illustrations of substance abuse with plenty of difficult-to-watch moments, A Star is Born is an utterly devastating picture, though also a memorable one for its realistic portrayal of relationships and addiction just like other films on this list. Cooper himself revealed that he found the whole experience very "cathartic" as he tapped into his painful past.

3 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Directed by Mike Figgis

Written and directed by Mike Figgis and based on the semi-autobiographical 1990 novel of the same name, Leaving Las Vegas is a romance drama centering around an alcoholic Hollywood screenwriter (Nicolas Cage in a career-defining performance) with nothing else to lose who arrives in Las Vegas to delve deeper into his addiction. However, he ends up meeting and forming an uneasy friendship with sex worker Sera (Elisabeth Shue).

Like many other films on this list, Figgis' picture highlights self-destructiveness via substance abuse. Leaving Las Vegas offers audiences an authentic depiction of alcoholism frequently referred to as one of the best on the big screen; it includes some thought-provoking scenes about the serious matter and its devastating consequences, with the meltdowns feeling realistic thanks to Cage's layered performance.

Leaving Las Vegas Release Date February 9, 1996 Director Mike Figgis Cast Nicolas Cage , Elisabeth Shue , Julian Sands , Richard Lewis Runtime 111 minutes

2 'Trainspotting' (1996)

Directed by Danny Boyle

Ewan McGregor delivers an astounding lead performance in Danny Boyle's Trainspotting, a British black comedy drama that illustrates the Edinburgh drug scene while centering around a young man who tries to get sober and get out despite his heroin addiction and the influence of friends. It is based on the 1993 novel of the same title by Irvine Welsh.

Ranked tenth by the British Film Institute in its list of Top 100 British films of the 20th century, Boyle's well-crafted warning about the irreparable damage substance abuse does to people is thought-provoking and haunting, resulting in one of the grittiest movies ever for its realistic and devastating depiction of many's broken-down lives. Despite being incredibly uncomfortable to sit through at times, Trainspotting is generally said to be an accurate movie about drug usage that highlights the importance of choosing life.