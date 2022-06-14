More often than not, dads are tougher than a two-dollar steak. With a tight-lipped expression, they withstand every flat tire, busted pipe, and broken appliance that comes their way. And when it comes to emotional moments? Well, it seems next to impossible to even see the hint of a tear. Then again, maybe a powerful film can do the trick – especially a film that’s about what fathers do.

Cinematic history is filled with many tributes to the beauty of motherhood, but on the flipside, there are several films about dads that might, just might, move good ol’ Pops to shed buckets. Get those tissues ready and pick from any of these well-crafted fatherhood movies that will have even the toughest parent fighting back tears.

15 'On Golden Pond' (1981)

Directed by Mark Rydell

With star power like Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn, this 1981 film was already slated to be a masterful piece of work. However, On Golden Pond doesn’t just coast on the iconic status of its big names; it presents a moving story about an 80-year-old father trying to come to terms with his place in the world.

Fonda’s Norman Thayer grapples with both an estranged daughter (played by his real-life daughter Jane Fonda) and his worsening physical and mental condition. In the end, even as he struggles to recover from debilitating heart pain, he finally makes peace with the fact that his only child is happily living a life of her own.

14 'Dad' (1989)

Directed by Gary David Goldberg

A film that’s simply entitled Dad would actually have much pressure to succeed as a tale of fatherhood. Thankfully, this 1989 film rises to the occasion. With deft versatility, Dad spotlights hardworking executive John Tremont (Ted Danson) in his roles as a son and as a father in his own right.

Jack Lemmon went on to receive a Golden Globe nod for his portrayal of John’s dad Jake, whose health takes major blows throughout the course of the film. A young Ethan Hawke also holds his own as Billy Tremont, who could have used a bit more attention from his dad John during his formative years. John’s interactions with Jack and Billy in this film eventually help him become a better man – and, yes, a better dad.

13 'Father of the Bride' (1991)

Directed by Charles Shyer

How clingy can a father be to his one and only daughter? In the 1991 classic Father of the Bride, Steve Martin hilariously showcases the highs and lows of a dad dealing with his baby girl’s forthcoming wedding. After many twists and turns that compromise his very sanity, Martin’s George Banks comes to accept his daughter’s marriage (son-in-law and all).

The success of this rom-com spawned a 1995 sequel, in which Martin, Diane Keaton, and Kimberly Williams reprised their roles as the Banks family. It's the original that'll still get even the toughest dads a bit misty-eyed, especially for those with beloved daughters they just can't imagine walking down the aisle (just yet).