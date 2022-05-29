The most popular film genre in the industry has always been spy movies. While male-centric action films such as the James Bond franchise dominate the espionage genre, some of the best spy films ever created feature female spies. However, while being just as action-packed and suspenseful as any Bond film, female-centered spy movies are frequently neglected.

Fortunately, there are many excellent films about female spies waiting to be discovered. These films will fulfill anyone's need for action and espionage while putting women in the spotlight who are as ferocious and powerful as their male counterparts.

'Atomic Blonde' (2017)

Atomic Blonde is a sleek all-out action thriller based on the graphic novel The Coldest City by Antony Johnston. Charlize Theron stars as an undercover MI6 agent sent to Berlin soon before the fall of the Berlin Wall to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and collect a list of all double agents in the city.

The film features fast-paced action sequences that would please any action movie fan and Theron’s one-take battle scene that will leave the audience speechless. Atomic Blonde's vibrant graphics and ultra-'80s soundtrack make it a memorable film from start to finish, with packed tension and unexpected situations that keep viewers on the edge of their seats the entire time.

'Red Sparrow' (2018)

Red Sparrow features Jennifer Lawrence as a ballerina turned "Sparrow," a euphemism for Soviet spies who were entrusted with seducing their targets. It is based on a novel of the same name written by Jason Matthews. Her first job is to track down a C.I.A. agent (Joel Edgerton) who threatens both countries' security.

Red Sparrow is violent and unpleasant, but it effectively uses its characters' acting abilities, notably Lawrence, who cues each scene to a distinct tone, leaving audiences in a state of suspense. Red Sparrow is a must-see for fans of dark, gruesome thrillers, despite its mixed critical reception.

Zero Dark Thirty (2012)

Zero Dark Thirty, directed by Kathryn Bigelow and starring Jessica Chastain, is an Oscar-winning film about the CIA's obsessive pursuit of Osama bin Laden. It was acclaimed as one of the most cerebral female spy thrillers of all time.

The film's intensity develops to a head that is tremendously intimidating and unshakeable. Zero Dark Thirty brought torture, military base explosives, and al-Qaeda to life for a viewing audience that had previously only read about them in broadsheets and limited written descriptions. Thanks to Chastain's terrific and believable performance, this film is a must-see.

'Salt' (2010)

Salt stars Angelina Jolie as Evelyn Salt, a CIA agent who is forced to flee after being accused of being a Russian sleeper operator. Salt's supervisor, Ted Winter (Liev Schreiber), refuses to believe she is a mole or a double agent, but her actions begin to raise questions about her intention and true identity.

The film itself is a solid spy thriller that, despite some criticism for its convoluted and improbable plot, is one of the better films of the 2010s. Moreover, Salt provides the ideal backdrop for Jolie to demonstrate her abilities as an action-movie female lead, with a plot full of twists and exhilarating action.

'Haywire' (2011)

The spy thriller Haywire revolves around Mallory Kane (Gina Carano), an American black-ops specialist who is betrayed by her superiors. She must then utilize all of her skills to elude an international manhunt, return to the States to protect her family, and wreak vengeance on those who have betrayed her.

Haywire is a new, strong revenge film infused with Soderbergh's playful indie style. Even though the film stars numerous big-named male stars in the action genre like Channing Tatum and Michael Fassbender, Gina Carano stands out for her incredible martial arts skills and her emotional performance.

'Red Joan' (2018)

Red Joan is a British spy drama set during the Cold War, based on a novel of the same name written by Jennie Rooney and based on true events. The story follows Joan Stanley (Dame Judi Dench), an English-born Soviet and Communist Party sympathizer who worked for the British government as a civil servant before being recruited by the KGB in the mid-1930s.

Lindsey Shapiro, who plays Joan's younger self, has documented an important piece of hidden history, highlighting women's abilities and underappreciated responsibilities during the world's most dangerous moments of war. The strong performances, Dame Judi Dench's clever screen adaptation, Zac Nicholson's haunting cinematography, and George Fenton's original score are all reasons to see this picture.

'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Lust, Caution is based on Eileen Chang's 1979 novel of the same name that follows Chia Chi (Tang Wei), a young woman who schemes to assassinate a high-ranking government official by enticing him into a honey trap. It's said to be based on the true story of a failed assassination attempt on a Chinese agent.

Ang Lee has nailed the intricacies, textures, sights, and sounds of a China trapped between East and West, occupied by an ancient foe, and trembling on the verge of a revolution. Furthermore, the film includes a heated intimate scene that does not detract from the film's intensity but rather adds to it. Tang Wei's performance is stunning, demonstrating the conflict between being committed to the cause and following one's emotions.

'The Long Kiss Goodnight' (1996)

The Long Kiss Goodnight is the story of an amnesiac schoolteacher whose quest to reclaim her identity brings her into the midst of a sinister plot. This action spy thriller starring Samuel L. Jackson and Academy Award winner Geena Davis was directed by then powerhouse couple Renny Harlin and Geena Davis.

The film is chock-full of thrilling, violent, and noisy action and undeniable chemistry between Jackson and Davis. The Long Kiss Goodnight, once lost in a sea of late-twentieth-century action films, resurfaces as a compelling example of the genre and a modest female achievement. Thus, a must-see female spy movie.

'Charlotte Gray' (2001)

Charlotte Gray is based on Sebastian Faulks' novel of the same name from 1999. The film follows Charlotte Gray (Cate Blanchett), who the British Special Operations Executive recruits in World War II. She undergoes intensive training to work with the French resistance in Nazi-occupied France.

Thanks to cinematographer Dion Beebe's nearly haloed visuals and Joseph Bennett's realistic, restrained set design, the film has an addictive, old-fashioned vibe that instantly immerses spectators in the past. Moreover, Blanchett's brilliant performance makes Charlotte's journey more believable and engaging.

'The Operative' (2019)

The Operative’s based on Yiftach R. Atir's novel, The English Teacher. The movie is a suspenseful psychological thriller about a young Western lady (Diane Kruger) who Mossad recruits to go undercover in Tehran, where she becomes embroiled in a complicated triangle with her supervisor (Martin Freeman) and her target (Cas Anvar).

On its way to the controversially unsatisfactory conclusion, The Operative delivers exciting sequences, intriguing nuts-and-bolts aspects of spy work, and rock-solid lead performances from Kruger and Freeman.

