As a genre, war has been a compelling subject for filmmakers for nearly the entire lifetime of the art form, offering an avenue through which to explore the depravities and convictions of human nature, highlight heroism, or condemn atrocity. The visceral imagery and emotional narratives in war films capture the horrors and heroics of battle, often seeking to educate as well as entertain. But while some movies strive to present the grim realities and moral ambiguities of war, others may inadvertently romanticize it, highlighting bravery and adventure over brutality and suffering.

Still, the genre remains popular with both audiences and the industry; some of cinema's most timeless films are war epics. Fictional wars, in particular, allow for a combination of imaginative storytelling with poignant commentary on real-world issues. From the epic battles of Middle-earth to the satirical dystopias of sci-fi futures, these movies not only entertain with high-budget spectacle and epic scope but also provoke thought about the true nature of war and its impact on humanity.

10 'Independence Day' (1996)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

The patriotic, White House obliterating box-office smash hit Independence Day is a quintessential sci-fi action film that centers on a war against evil extraterrestrial invaders. The movie stars Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and the late Bill Pullman, leading humanity’s desperate defense against a technologically superior alien race. Beloved for its groundbreaking, jaw-dropping special effects and iconic White House destruction sequence, Independence Day became a summer blockbuster and a cultural touchstone, placing the United States as the heroic leading force against alien extermination.

At its core, Independence Day explores the relatively simplistic themes of unity and resilience, advocating for a united world in the face of an alien threat. The film's depiction of a global front fighting against a common enemy serves as a ham-fisted, though well-intentioned, fable about the power of cooperation and strength in diversity. Putting forward the importance of leadership, heroism and sacrifice, Independence Day combines intense action with moments of human drama. By the time the credits roll, Independence Day makes it pretty difficult not to feel patriotic for the red, white, and blue.

9 'Civil War' (2024)

Directed by Alex Garland

If any film stands in direct opposition to Independence Day in outlook and presentation, it is Alex Garland’s gripping 2024 drama Civil War. Presenting a harrowing portrayal of a nation divided, it's set during the fictional second American Civil War, following a group of journalists on a perilous journey to Washington, D.C. They hope to report the unbiased truths behind the deep-rooted conflict at the heart of the nation. Known for films like Ex Machina and Annihilation, Garland brings his signature style of cerebral storytelling to this dystopian narrative.

Civil War delves deep into the psychological and moral complexities of war journalism. By placing the conflict as a backdrop rather than a foreground, Garland invites the viewer to imagine any of the numerous ways that the conflict could've begun. Through the eyes of the journalists, Civil War examines the ethical dilemmas involved in reporting from the front lines. The film is about the fragility of truth in times of conflict and the role of the media in shaping public perception.

8 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Directed by Matt Reeves

War for the Planet of the Apes, the third installment in the rebooted Planet of the Apes series, follows the highly intelligent chimpanzee Caesar (Andy Serkis) as he leads his kind in a fight for survival against a ruthless human military force. The movie is a war drama and a character study, with Serkis delivering a powerful motion capture performance. Casting the apes as the underestimated underdogs, Matt Reeves's film introduces near-Shakespearean themes to this sci-fi story.

The film offers a poignant exploration of the burden of leadership, the treacherous lust for vengeance, and the great costs of war. By portraying war as a force that affects oppressors as well as the oppressed, War for the Planet of the Apes depicts its characters with uncommon empathy. It focuses on Cesar's internal struggle, intimately presenting his interactions with allies and enemies, thus presenting a multifaceted view of the ape-human conflict, cementing this rebooted series as undeniably superior to everything that came before.

7 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' (2016)

Directed by Gareth Edwards

The first standalone entry in the Star Wars saga, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is set just before the events of the original 1977 film A New Hope. It follows the Rebel spies who steal the blueprints for the Death Star. Led by Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), Rogue One stands out by acting as a war movie rather than a sci-fi opera, grounding its narrative with devastating realism.

Focusing on the rebel soldiers whose primary stake in the intergalactic conflict is freedom, Rogue One presents war's moral complexities and necessary self-sacrifices. This gritty portrayal of the Rebellion's struggle against the Empire stands in stark contrast to the brightly-colored mainline entries in Star Wars, highlighting themes of sacrifice, hope, and the blurred line that separates acts of rebellion from outright terrorism. The film’s climactic battle on the beaches of Scarif showcases the sacrifices made by the Rebel Alliance's unsung heroes, leading to a tragic ending that will leave more than one in tears.

6 'Dune: Part Two' (2024)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve's 2024 sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two continues Warner Bros.' epic adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction novel. Picking up directly where the first film left off, Part Two follows Paul Atreides' (Timothée Chalamet) rise to messianic power among the Fremen, leading a bloody insurrection against the oppressive forces controlling the desert planet Arrakis. Part Two is filled with political intrigue, complex characters, and epic battles.

Dune: Part Two deals with the concepts of destiny and power. It portrays the cyclical nature of conflict and warns against the dangers of religious extremism and its deep connection with bloodshed. The philosophical undertones of Herbert’s work come to life through Villeneuve’s direction and Patrice Vermette's grand production design. Paul Atreides' story remains a meditation on the burdens of leadership and the questionable trust placed in those who lead.

5 'Howl’s Moving Castle' (2004)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Beautiful, haunting, and with an iconic musical score, Howl’s Moving Castle is a beloved animated fantasy film based on a novel by Diana Wynne Jones. The story follows Sophie, a girl transformed into an elderly woman by a witch’s curse, who finds refuge in the moving castle of an enigmatic and alluring wizard named Howl. Set against the backdrop of a destructive war, the film blends the whimsical elements common in Hayao Miyazaki's movies with themes of conflict, pacifism, innocence, and righteousness.

At its heart, Howl’s Moving Castle is a powerful critique of war. The film’s gorgeous world ensures that audience members feel Howl's anger and his wish for a return to peace. Through Howl’s heroic resistance and Sophie’s journey toward self-actualization and discovery, Howl's Moving Castle underscores the impact of individual actions in times of struggle. Its anti-war messaging, engaging characters, and magical narrative remain a triumph of Studio Ghibli.

4 'Starship Troopers' (1997)

Directed by Paul Verhoeven

Paul Verheoven’s bug-blasting, gore-riddled action-adventure war movie Starship Troopers is a satirical science fiction film based on Robert A. Heinlein’s novel. It depicts a future where humanity is engaged in an interstellar war against a race of giant alien insects and follows soldier Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien) and his military comrades. The movie critiques the dangers of militarism and propaganda through an over-the-top fascist society replacing the American government.

Starship Troopers uses satire to comment on the nature of military indoctrination and the allure of authoritarianism through exaggeration and absurdity. Its dark humor and incredibly graphic violence prove its point, and its portrayal of a society defined by war serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of nationalism and blind obedience. One could scarcely imagine the Federation depicted in Starship Troopers and its sequels in a time of peace, other than perhaps to picture the society in a constant state of preparing for more war.

3 'Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick’s incendiary comedy, Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, is a laugh-out-loud dark comedy with a heart as black as stone. It satirizes Cold War tensions between the United States and the Soviet Union by driving the conflict to ridiculous heights. Dr. Strangelove explores the real-life possibility of nuclear warfare and the paranoia it incites through a rogue United States Air Force General who triggers a potential nuclear apocalypse and the fallout of such a potentially world-ending incident.

Featuring an iconic performance from Peter Sellers in multiple roles, Dr. Strangelove is a masterful satire that exposes the objective insanity of war, particularly the Cold War and the threat of the nuclear arms race. Kubrick uses exaggeration and razor-sharp dialogue to critique the political and military strategies of the time with delightfully unabashed glee. Dr. Strangelove’s many memorable scenes and characters, such as the titular figure, with his characteristic design and iconic voice, highlight the destructive potential of a war where even the most powerful men in the world seem mad.

2 'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' (1984)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Another masterpiece from the mind of Studio Ghibli's resident genius Hayao Miyazaki, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind is an epic war film set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity struggles to survive amid toxic jungles and giant insects. It follows the titular Princess Nausicaä, who seeks to restore balance between humans and nature while preventing a catastrophic war. Inspired by the ecological worries following the real-life poisoning of Minamata Bay, Valley of the Wind is a profound meditation on the consequences of war and the importance of environmental stewardship.

Miyazaki’s film combines beautiful animation with a powerful anti-war message, portraying Nausicaä as a compassionate and courageous leader. Highlighting the beauty of all life and the destructive impact of human conflict on nature, Valley of the Wind offers a timeless commentary on the futility of war and the need for harmony. Miyazaki is careful not to portray any of his characters or factions as inherently evil, instead showing the roots of evil, including greed, delusion, and the ever-present motivator and corruptive influence of the fear of the unknown.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind Release Date March 11, 1984 Cast Sumi Shimamoto , Gorô Naya , Yôji Matsuda Runtime 117 Minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki , Cindy Davis , Donald H. Hewitt , Kazunori Itô

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

The epic culmination of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, depicts the Battle of Pelennor Fields, the siege of Minas Tirith, and the destruction of the treacherous One Ring. With an enormous and lauded ensemble cast led by Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, and Viggo Mortensen, the film won 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and is critically acclaimed for its gorgeous production design and empathetic performances. The powerful narrative portrays the destructive power of war and its devastating effects on the innocents who fall victim to its horrors.

The Return of the King is a monumental achievement in filmmaking, offering a profound exploration of true heroism, ultimate sacrifice, and the emotional costs of war on those who least deserve it. The film’s sprawling battle sequences are balanced by intimate moments of character insight and devastating loss. Through epic scope and emotional depth, The Return of the King stands as a pinnacle of cinematic war narratives, resonating with timeless themes while refusing to shy away from war as a means to strip people of their humanity, condemning them to a life of post-traumatic stress in the name of victory.

