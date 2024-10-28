Some movies prioritize escapism over anything else, particularly those that can be slotted into high-intensity and extra stimulating genres like action, horror, adventure, thriller, or some combination of one or more of the above. And movies that give you something out of the ordinary can be a great deal of fun, though sometimes, you might be in the mood to check out something a bit more serious.

Well, it would be an understatement to call the following films merely a “bit” more serious. They all deal with one of the heaviest and most troubling emotions there is, grief, and do so in ways that feel realistic and heartbreaking, yet sometimes potentially cathartic. These movies confront loss and make their characters reckon with such difficult feelings, with the more idealistic ones suggesting how one can heal and come out the other end, and the more cynical ones showing how grief can sometimes be, regrettably, all-consuming.

10 'Still Walking' (2008)

Director: Hirokazu Kore-eda

Close

Hirokazu Kore-eda specializes in making films where there might not be a ton happening narratively or on the surface, but the experience is ultimately rewarding because of the emotions and characters explored. Still Walking exemplifies this well, being one of the filmmaker’s very best films and playing out in a way that feels somewhat vague and maybe even seemingly purposeless, at least initially.

As things progress, Still Walking reveals itself to be about members of a family coming together because of a tragic event that they're still in the process of grieving, very gradually. It’s a realistic approach to depicting how a healing process, if it happens at all, certainly takes time, and this is reflected through the film’s patient pace and lack of in-your-face drama. Still Walking delicately puts you in the minds of some of its key characters, inevitably paying off emotionally as a bittersweet ending approaches.

Rent on Apple TV

9 'Don't Look Now' (1973)

Director: Nicolas Roeg

Image via Paramount

Grief is obviously linked to sadness and other serious emotions, and so you're going to inevitably find more drama films tackling such a topic over any other genre. However, going through the process of grieving can also be unnerving or even scary in its own strange way, and so, drama aside, it might well be the horror genre that would be the most effective to utilize for the purposes of exploring grief.

Indeed, Don't Look Now, which is a gut-wrenching drama and a quietly unnerving horror movie, demonstrates this pretty well, being about a married couple struggling to come to terms with the loss of a child. It moves slowly and features some hauntingly realistic performances from both Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland. It also doesn’t scare too frequently, but when it wants to double down on the horror, it is brutally efficient at causing a feeling of terror.

Don't Look Now Release Date October 16, 1973 Director Nicolas Roeg Cast Julie Christie , Donald Sutherland Runtime 110

Rent on Apple TV

8 'Ordinary People' (1980)

Director: Robert Redford

Image via Paramount Pictures

Ordinary People would make for a grim but impactful double feature with Don’t Look Now, as both star Donald Sutherland as a parent dealing with the loss of a child. He plays one half of a married couple, alongside Mary Tyler Moore, who are struggling to achieve anything approaching a normal life after the unthinkable happens, with their remaining child, played by Timothy Hutton, also impacted heavily.

It's a full-on drama through and through, and promises to be grounded and everyday, owing to its title. And Robert Redford’s direction, alongside the great performances, ensures that Ordinary People is undeniably powerful in a way that lacks flash or bombast, outside some passionate performances that nonetheless still retain a realistic feel. It’s not an easy movie to watch, but it is one of the best and most honest relatively mainstream films about grief out there.

7 'Up' (2009)

Director: Pete Docter

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Even though Up is a family-friendly Pixar movie, it still tackles the topic of grief in a grounded and relatable way, all the while not being too traumatic or thematically heavy for younger viewers. Essentially, the ups and downs of a married couple are shown in the film’s opening montage, with the woman eventually passing away, leaving the man alone in the world and without his life companion.

The first 10 minutes of Up give it its reputation for being a particularly potent animated tearjerker, but the rest of the movie – though lighter – does ultimately become about dealing with feelings of grief, and finding connection, eventually, with others. That it also does this while being a colorful and oftentimes funny adventure movie is what ensures Up is something of a modern classic.

Up (2009) Release Date May 29, 2009 Director Pete Docter Cast Ed Asner , Christopher Plummer , Jordan Nagai , Bob Peterson Runtime 1 hr 36 min

Watch on Disney+

6 'The Sweet Hereafter' (1997)

Director: Atom Egoyan

Image via Alliance Communications

A grim and unapologetically heavy drama, The Sweet Hereafter is about the impact a particularly large-scale and devastating tragedy has had on a small community of people living in rural Canada. Though it’s unconventionally structured, it does ultimately reveal itself to be centered around how people struggle with the grief of a bus accident that left over a dozen children dead.

It isn't exploitative and does have empathy for its characters, but The Sweet Hereafter being about the deaths of so many young people does instantly make it harrowing and quite challenging to sit through. It’s thorough and covers a decent number of characters of varying ages and occupations throughout, and is a brutally effective exploration of grief; perhaps achingly so to the point where some might well want to avoid it altogether.

Watch on Criterion

5 'Hereditary' (2018)

Director: Ari Aster