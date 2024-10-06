As was wisely said by Gandalf the Gray (Ian McKellen), “the journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path… one we all must take.” The ambiguity and uncertainty of what lies beyond gives many cause for wonder and even existential dread, regardless of one’s religious or spiritual beliefs. Ultimately, if there is one universal message that everyone can accept, regardless of creed or culture, it is that the guarantee of the end should inspire only an endeavor to live every moment the best we can.

Sometimes nothing hammers this point home like a great movie that explores life and death as a central theme. These 10 pictures have managed to deliver such messages while meditating on what could lie beyond. From old Hollywood classics to modern gems defined by their vibrancy and style, these pictures are perfect contemplations of what the afterlife holds.

10 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

A common trend in Tim Burton’s filmography is taking characters who would usually be regarded as freaks and making them richly human and gleefully accessible. Beetlejuice is perhaps his best example of this, with the titular character a rowdy and rambunctious dark spirit. The film follows a recently deceased young couple who, confined to their old house, grow resentful as new homeowners move in. They contact Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to scare the new inhabitants out.

It is a playful spin on haunted house horror that, while more interesting in serving up a fun-loving good time, still touches on notions of what people miss out on when they pass. The film’s enduring popularity has spawned a long-awaited legacy sequel in the form of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which sees Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara reprising their roles for more freaky and fantastical undead fun.

9 'Heaven Can Wait' (1943)

Directed by Ernst Lubitsch

A comedy of manners that coasts by on its divine wit and its sly and cynical satire of morality and wealth, Heaven Can Wait manages to prosper as both a social commentary and a warm-hearted affirmation of the worth that all life has. Henry Van Cleve (Don Ameche) is a spoiled playboy who, after his death, arrives at the gates of hell with a prideful expectation that he will be entering the Underworld for all eternity. But the Devil isn’t so sure, leading Henry to recount his exploits on Earth to see if he meets Hell’s standards.

Its trajectory may be predictable, especially as it revels in the gooey and wholesome sentimentality that the films of the 40s embraced so easily, but Heaven Can Wait remains a rewarding tale of life that cuts through its satirical lens with an optimistic hopefulness. Among the best films of Ernst Lubitsch’s career, it is a wonderfully charming dose of old Hollywood wonder with a message that still rings true today.

8 'Enter the Void' (2009)

Directed by Gaspar Noé