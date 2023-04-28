The preteen and teen years are rough for pretty much everyone. With everything from puberty, school, crushes, friends and family, it's a busy time, and it's no wonder they've been explored in countless movies throughout the years--especially when it comes to the struggles of teenage girls in particular.

Some movies absolutely nail what it's like to be a teenage girl. The best of them will take you right back to that time, for better or worse, with relatable plots and characters, plus maybe make you laugh and probably make you cringe, too. From serious coming-of-age films to lighthearted approaches to all of the struggles the teen years bring, these films perfectly capture it, and no matter the time or setting, they prove that in some respects, teenage girls never change.

10 'Troop Zero' (2019)

In Troop Zero, Christmas Flint is fascinated by outer space and enters the annual Birdie Scout Jamboree talent show to be included on NASA’s landmark Golden Record. It is based on Lucy Alibar’s play Christmas and Jubilee Behold The Meteor Shower. The cast includes Viola Davis.

The group Christmas assembles for the talent show, the titular Troop Zero, is a charming group of awkward misfits, much like Christmas herself. The movie is a classic underdog story and presents a side of the preteen years that’s rarely seen with a celebration of individuality.

9 'Freaky Friday' (2003)

In Freaky Friday, teenage Anna is often butting heads with her mother, Tess, and after an argument at a Chinese restaurant, the owner decides to teach them a lesson with a magical fortune cookie. When they wake up the next morning, they find that they’ve switched bodies and have to spend some time in each other’s shoes—literally. Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan star.

Anna’s frustration with her mom, brother and former best friend are relatable, and it’s fun to watch Lohan and Curtis take on the swapped personalities. This was also the second Freaky Friday, after the original was released in 1976.

8 'Now and Then' (1995)

When a group of childhood friends reunites to celebrate the birth of a baby, they reminisce about their memorable summer of 1970. Now and Then stars Rosie O’Donnell, Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith and Rita Wilson as the now-grown women, while Christina Ricci, Gaby Hoffmann, Thora Birch and Ashleigh Aston Moore star as their younger selves.

Despite being panned by critics, Now and Then was well-received by audiences and is considered a classic now, celebrated for its story about female friendship. As the girls navigate their friendships and that life-changing summer, they contend with the typical challenges of puberty, their relationships with boys and their home lives.

7 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' (2005)

In order to make sure they keep in touch over a summer apart, four best friends agree to swap a pair of secondhand jeans that happens to fit each girl perfectly and brings good luck to the wearer, hence the title The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants. It stars America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel.

The girls are each faced with their own challenges over the course of the summer, from clashes with family to budding romances and even death. It was beloved by audiences and was followed by a sequel in 2008. A third film is said to be in the works, but no official announcement has been made.

6 'Little Women' (2019)

Set in the late 1860s, Little Women is the story of the March sisters, led by writer Jo. It was directed by Greta Gerwig, and the cast includes Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen as the March sisters, as well as Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep. It was based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott.

Little Women has been adapted many times, each time proving that stories about young women can be timeless, especially when it comes to love, family dynamics, and following your dreams. This version in particular was critically acclaimed, with an impressive 95% on Rotten Tomatoes.

5 'Turning Red'

13-year-old Mei doesn’t just have to deal with the normal issues puberty brings—she also turns into a red panda whenever she feels a strong emotion, which, being a teenage girl, is frequent. The cast of Turning Red includes Sandra Oh, who voices Mei’s mother.

Mei’s transformation into a red panda is an apt metaphor for puberty, and the early-2000s setting provides plenty of nostalgia. Plus the movie is full of hilariously awkward moments, from Mei’s mother discovering sketches of her crush—and showing them to him!—to her showing up at Mei’s school with supplies in hand after Mei gets her first period.

4 'The Baby-Sitters Club' (1995)

The Baby-Sitters Club, released in 1995, follows a group of seven best friends in middle school as they battle a neighbor who wants to shut down their summer babysitting business, all in the midst of their own teenage problems, like family trouble, health issues and teenage crushes. It was based on a series of bestselling novels by Ann M. Martin, and the cast includes Rachael Leigh Cook and Larisa Oleynik.

No matter what happens over the course of the movie, the girls’ friendship is the heart of The Baby-Sitters Club. The novel series was also adapted as a TV show, first in 1990 then again in 2020 on Netflix, where it lasted two seasons.

3 '13 Going on 30' (2004)

Like most teenagers, Jenna is eager to grow up. When she wishes for just that on her 13th birthday, she’s shocked the next morning to find that her wish has come true. 13 Going on 30 stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer.

13 Going on 30 has become something of a modern classic that’s still beloved by audiences. Garner plays the adult Jenna as understandably bewildered but innocent, even naive, as she’s still very much her teenage self while she navigates her abrupt shift into adulthood.

2 'The Edge of Seventeen' (2016)

The teen years are tough, full of challenges to navigate, and they only get tougher for self-proclaimed "old soul" Nadine when her best friend starts dating her brother. The Edge of Seventeen stars Hailee Steinfeld, Blake Jenner, Woody Harrelson and Kyra Sedgwick and was directed by Kelly Fremon Craig.

The Edge of Seventeen’s greatest strength is its characters. Steinfeld’s turn as Nadine is wonderfully entertaining, from her relatable problems and attitudes to her cringe-worthy missteps—notably her explicit message to her crush—while Harrelson plays a trustworthy teacher with deadpan humor.

1 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret.' (2023)

Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret. follows Margaret navigating not just her preteen years, but also religion, as her mother is Christian and her father is Jewish. The film is an adaptation of the classic Judy Blume novel and stars Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates and newcomer Abby Ryder Fortson and was directed by Kelly Fremon Craig, who also directed The Edge of Seventeen.

Few other writers have captured the preteen and teen experience as perfectly as Blume, and Are You There, God?tackles all of the awkwardness of puberty, from sex ed in school to buying your first bra, and Margaret’s hilariously relatable pleas to God to be normal.

