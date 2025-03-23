Movies about making movies are among the best forms of cinema. These self-aware, often satirical and critical features make some of the greatest contributions to film; from Federico Fellini to Ben Stiller, a lot of the greats took on the task of creating movies that tackle moviemaking, whether from a comical perspective or a self-analyzing one; being aware of the quirks of a movie set and joking about it shows how sometimes Hollywood is fine with some criticism and self-deprecation.

But, not all movies about making movies come from Hollywood. Some of the best contributions to the genre come from all over the world, and could be a surprising addition to someone's watchlist. They're not always accurate, but they often depict the, sometimes harrowing, process of getting a film off the ground. The essential movies about making movies take the process and turn it into a story of resilience, and sometimes delusion, showing the disaster and magic of being a filmmaker in today's world.

10 'Shadow of the Vampire' (2000)

Directed by E. Elias Merhige

Image Via Lions Gate Films

An interesting movie not many people have heard about, Shadow of the Vampire, was one of Roger Ebert's best movies of the year 2000. He, along with other critics, loved the movie's premise - depicting the filming of the legendary Nosferatu - as well as the depiction of a filmmaker's passion in getting his movie and ideas off the ground. In light of the most recent Nosferatu by Robert Eggers, it's worth getting a reminder that Willem Dafoe, who stars in Eggers' movie as a vampire expert, was the actor who played Nosferatu in Shadow of the Vampire.

The movie follows the filming of F.W. Murnau's Nosferatu from 1922, with Murnau being played by John Malkovich, and Max Schreck/Nosferatu by Dafoe. While filming takes place, Schreck is a true method actor, and only comes out at night, doesn't spend time with the cast or crew, and is always in makeup. With increasingly suspicious behavior, Schreck begins to scare his co-workers, while Murnau drives the production forward so it could go his way. This is an interesting POV on the legendary horror movie vampire, and it's full of brilliant performances, especially by its leads, Malkovich and Dafoe.