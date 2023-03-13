Midlife crisis is a universal phenomenon. It may occur to people when, despite having accomplished many of their life’s goals, many of which they genuinely believe were meaningful, they haven’t been able to piece together a sense of purpose and continue to experience an existential emptiness.

Hence, the filmmakers believe it presents a chance to investigate the subject because it is widespread. Despite being a challenging subject to comprehend and existing numerous versions of it, there have been many films made about midlife crises. Regardless of whether the producers explicitly address the issue or disguise it under another issue for viewers to appreciate, these films know their subject well.

10 ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once follows a middle-aged immigrant woman, Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) whose life is falling apart when she is drawn into a crazy journey in which she must travel through multiverses and save her reality.

Everything Everywhere All At Once employs its vaguely futuristic plot to dive into themes like family, existential crises, midlife crises, and other obvious philosophical ideas in a humorous and innovative approach that isn't frequently seen in movies. Additionally, the movie is a fantastic filmmaking achievement as well as incredible acting performances for talented actors such as Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Stephanie Hsu.

9 ‘American Beauty’ (1999)

American Beauty follows an advertising executive Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey) who experiences a midlife crisis after falling for the best friend of his teenage daughter, played by Mena Suvari.

The film transcends its apparent midlife crisis theme to become something that is both wildly amusing and profoundly satisfying, fusing humor, tragedy, and philosophy in delightful and satisfying ways. Moreover, the script is wickedly funny without ever attempting to hide the melancholy at its core, anchored by the brilliant performances of the cast, especially Spacey.

8 ‘Birdman’ (2014)

Birdman centers on a washed-up actor named Riggan Thomson (Michael Keaton) who is well-known for portraying the superhero Birdman. By writing, directing, and leading in a Broadway version of Raymond Carver's short tale "What We Talk About When We Speak About Love," Riggan is attempting to recover his reputation.

Along with tackling the issues brought on by one faded reputation, the film also bravely and honestly addresses other serious mid-life crises that people, especially artists, are going through. Additionally, in essence, Birdman is a conventional tale that is elevated to outstanding status by its creative storytelling, directing, cast, and premise.

7 ‘Crazy, Stupid, Love’ (2011)

Crazy, Stupid, Love follows a middle-aged man named Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) whose wife, Emily (Julianne Moore), files for divorce after confessing to an affair she had with her co-worker. Cal then needs assistance navigating the single scene from his seasoned bachelor friend Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling).

Crazy, Stupid, Love demonstrates that midlife crises can affect both men and women, even though they are rarely discussed in movies. It also deals with the difficult realities of marriage, parenthood, teen anguish, and mutinous libido with humor and sympathy, making viewers feel seen and appreciated.

6 ‘A Serious Man’ (2009)

A Serious Man, which is set in 1967, follows a Jewish guy from Minnesota named Larry Gopnik (Michael Stuhlbarg) going through a terrible string of unlucky circumstances that appear to be beyond his control. He struggles with his complete lack of control over his family and work, and the inevitable worth dilemma quickly creeps in and starts shaking his own belief.

The Coens' A Serious Man may be the most difficult to market, but it is also the most deserving since the movie is terribly funny, deeply somber, and candid about difficult-to-film subjects. Additionally, the movie, which is inspired by the biblical book of Jewish law, is undoubtedly the most Jewish movie The Coen could make that would still be entertaining to non-Jewish spectators.

5 ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ (2013)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty follows the titular character, played by Ben Stiller, who has been employed by the magazine for 16 years and leads a boring life, only traveling to and from work. When he and a coworker are poised to lose their jobs, Walter decides to go on a journey that is beyond anything he could have ever dreamed.

While the film’s main theme of midlife crises skews older, its genre-hopping sensibility may draw in younger audiences, helping them to understand partially what older figures in their life are dealing with. Moreover, with the help of breathtaking cinematography, Stiller offers a fun perspective on the existential predicament of modern man.

4 ‘Another Round’ (2020)

Another Round follows four teachers and friends, Martin (Mads Mikkelsen), Tommy (Thomas Bo Larsen), Peter (Lars Ranthe), and Nikolaj (Magnus Millang), who all work at a gymnasium school in Copenhagen. All four complain that their lives have grown monotonous and bland and battle with unmotivated students. Hence they resolve to regularly drink alcohol to explore how it impacts their social and professional life.

Another Round has the appeal of not outright criticizing or attacking drinking even though it discusses alcoholism, a not-so-new subject in film. In contrast, the movie deftly conceals each man's midlife crisis with alcoholism, mirrors how both issues spiraled out of control and why it occurs.

3 ‘Under the Eiffel Tower’ (2018)

Under the Eiffel Tower follows Stuart (Matt Walsh) who loses his job due to his excessive bourbon consumption and has a midlife crisis. He travels to Paris with his best friend's family in search of something more out of life, and while there, he pops the question to his friend's 26-year-old daughter, Rosalind (Dylan Gelula), while standing under the Eiffel Tower.

Even though the film overuses the cliché of midlife crises, it’s light, sometimes funny, and has a clear goal of what should happen. Moreover, Walsh delivers an endearing performance and his on-screen chemistry with Godrèche is also a highlight.

2 ‘Twice in a Lifetime’ (1985)

Twice in a Lifetime centers on a middle-aged steelworker, Harry Mackenzie (Gene Hackman) who believes that something is missing in his life despite being happy with his career and his family. He visits a nearby tavern for a drink to commemorate his 50th birthday. To his astonishment, he discovers that the extremely attractive barmaid (Ann-Margret) is equally strongly attracted to him.

The movie frankly examines how one man's midlife crisis and divorce affect his entire family. Moreover, one of the film's advantages is that it presents a variety of viewpoints, giving viewers a better understanding of the world of middle-aged people.

1 ‘Tag’ (2018)

Based on a true story that was published in The Wall Street Journal, Tag follows a group of men who have played the same game of tag for thirty years. After Jerry (Jeremy Renner) gets married, he tries to stop playing the rigorous annual game without ever becoming "it," which leads the other four to form a group and take extraordinary measures to ultimately tag him.

Despite focusing on a bunch of young men playing tag, the movie takes a novel method to dealing with midlife crisis. Moreover, the film has enough delight to satiate viewers’ need for enjoyment and provide quite some interesting insight into the mechanics of male companionship, even though it may not be the funniest comedy.

