Missing is the newest thriller to hit theaters this year and has had an impressive box office run since its release last month on January 20th. The movie is a modern take on a missing person's case that relies on the digital world of the internet and social media but still sticks to the common tropes of a classic mystery.

RELATED: 'Zodiac' and 9 More Movies Where the Mystery Doesn't Get Solved

Missing is a must-see for any movie fan who loves a good mystery, but there are a handful of other epic thrillers about missing persons that should be considered as well. Movies such as Prisoners, All Good Things and Gone Baby Gone are just a few titles that every film fanatic should check out after seeing Missing.

1 'Missing' (2023)

Image via Sony

When her mom vanishes while on vacation in Columbia with her new boyfriend, June tries to locate her but is blocked by international laws. She turns to the internet for help, but as she starts her search, she ends up having more questions than answers about her mom's mysterious disappearance.

Missing stars Storm Reid, Ken Leung and Nia Long and is filmed using screenlife or a computer screen as its primary form of storytelling similar to the horror movie, Unfriended. The movie's written and directed by Will Merrick and Nick Johnson who announced in 2019 that Missing would be an anthology sequel to their 2018 movie, Searching.

2 'Prisoners' (2013)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Keller and Franklin end up living every parent's worst nightmare when their daughters go missing while playing outside. When a suspect is questioned by police, they don't have enough to charge him and let him go. Unconvinced of the suspect's innocence, Keller decides to take matters into their own hands.

Prisoners is a chilling thriller starring Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Terrence Howard and Paul Dano. The movie's an intense look into not only a parent's immense grief but also the extreme lengths that they are willing to go to for their child. While Prisoners appears to be a basic missing persons movie, there's an unexpected twist that turns the entire story upside down.

3 'Gone Baby Gone' (2007)

Image via Miramax Films

Patrick's a private eye who is hired to look into the missing person's case of a 4-year-old named Amanda. As he starts his investigation, he thinks it'll be an open-and-shut case but as he runs down leads, he learns that the little girl's closer to home than he thought.

RELATED: 10 Underrated Movies That Had Iconic Plot Twists

Gone Baby Gone stars Casey Affleck, Morgan Freeman and Ed Harris and is based on the novel by Dennis Lehane. This neo-noir is set up as a classic child abduction case that at the same time, addresses the moral obligations of law enforcement as Affleck's character follows the rules only to realize that the right choice isn't always the best choice.

4 'Changeling' (2008)

Christine is a single mother living in Los Angeles who comes home one day to find that her son, Walter, is missing. Several months later, her prayers are answered when she learns that her son has been found but when she goes to meet him, she tells the police that the boy is not Walter.

Changeling is directed by Clint Eastwoodand stars Angelina Jolie along with John Malkovich and House of Cards star, Michael Kelly. The movie was inspired by the Wineville Chicken Coop Murders, which involved the abduction and murder of young boys in California between 1926 and 1928. Changeling earned several Oscar nominations including Jolie for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

5 'Searching' (2018)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

David has a strained relationship with his daughter, Margot who has always been responsible but when David can't get in touch with her, he starts to panic and reports her missing. As police investigate Margot's disappearance, David resorts to searching through her laptop hoping to find her by retracing her digital footprints.

RELATED: The 9 Best Computer Screen Movies, From 'Missing' to 'The Collingswood Story'

Searching is another screenlife mystery starring John Cho, Debra Messing and Michelle La. Cho had originally turned the part down but after talking to Merrick and Johnson, he had a better understanding of their vision and obviously, changed his mind. According to the film's commentary, Messing's character, Rosemary Vic, is a homage to Rosemary's Baby and Michael Chiklis' character,Vic Makey from the television series, The Shield.

6 'Lost Girls' (2020)

When Mari's daughter, Shannan, goes missing, she's ignored by the police and decides to conduct her own investigation into her daughter's disappearance. Her search leads her to a wealthy, gated community on the south shore of Long Island and ends up shedding light on other young women who have also disappeared from the area.

Lost Girls is an overlooked Netflix film based on the book, Lost Girls: An Unsolved American Mystery by Robert Kolker which explores the unsolved murder cases of young women who are believed to have been victims of a suspect known as the Long Island serial killer. The movie features Amy Ryan along with Jojo Rabbit star, Thomasin McKenzie and Gabriel Byrne.

7 'Kiss the Girls' (1997)

Detective and forensic psychologist, Alex Cross, learns that his niece is missing and believes that she's been kidnaped. He consults with the local police and determines that she was a victim of the serial killer, Casanova, who has abducted several young women. When one of the victims, Kate, manages to escape, she teams up with Cross to help find the missing girls as well as apprehend Casanova.

Kiss the Girls is a murder mystery based on the novel of the same title by James Patterson and features Morgan Freeman as Alex Cross along with Ashley Judd, Cary Elwes and Brian Cox. This psychological thriller is a spine-tingling mystery with a surprise twist at the end that audiences never see coming.

8 'Missing' (1982)

Ed Horman travels to Chile in search of his son and journalist, Charles who disappeared after a military coup. He meets his daughter-in-law, Beth, who has already been searching relentlessly for her missing husband. When the American Embassy proves to be unhelpful, Ed and Beth investigate for themselves and find out that American officials know more about Charles' disappearance than they are admitting.

Missing stars Jack Lemmon and Sissy Spacek and is based on the 1978 novel, The Execution of Charles Horman: An American Sacrifice by Thomas Hauser. The movie follows the true story of Ed and Beth Horman's search for Charles Horman who disappeared in Chile in 1973. The movie earned several Oscar nominations including Best Picture and ended up winning Best Adapted Screenplay.

9 'Winter's Bone' (2010)

Image via Roadside Attractions

With an unresponsive mother and an outlaw for a father, Ozark teen, Ree must manage the household and care for her younger siblings. Ree is informed by the sheriff that her father put their house up as collateral for bond and has since disappeared. With her the fate of her family in her hands, Ree risks her life and sets out to find her father and save their home.

Winter's Bone is based on the 2006 novel by Daniel Woodrell and stars Jennifer Lawrence who received universal praise for her performance in this nail-biting thriller. Lawrence's break-out role earned the actress her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress as well as several other Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay.

10 'All Good Things' (2010)

Image via Magnolia Pictures

David is the heir to a real-estate dynasty and has always lived in the shadow of his emotionally-distant father. When he meets Katie, he thinks he has found his soulmate as she loves him for who he is and not his wealth. The two plan to get married and start a life together, but their happiness fades when David gives in to his father's demands and starts to work for the family business.

All Good Things stars Ryan Gosling and is loosely based on real-estate tycoon, Robert Durst who was the main suspect in his wife's disappearance in 1982. Durst was a fan of the film and after refusing to talk to any reporters, he agreed to sit down with the film's director, Andrew Jarecki for his upcoming miniseries, The Jinx. The documentary series led to Durst being arrested and convicted for the 2000 murder of his friend, Susan Berman.

NEXT: 10 Best Thriller Mysteries That Will Force You To Put Your Thinking Caps On