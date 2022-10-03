On December 25, 2022, moviegoers will have the chance to watch Damien Chazelle’s latest and upcoming movie, Babylon, which is set in the 1920s amid Hollywood's transition from silent to sound movies. The film has an ensemble cast including Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, making it a possible Oscar contender for the next year.

However, Chazelle is hardly the first filmmaker in the modern era to attempt to reproduce the nostalgia of Old Hollywood on the big screen. As a result, this list will examine 10 films that have an Old Hollywood vibe just like Babylon, for fans to enjoy while they wait for Damien Chazelle's most recent film to be released.

'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, is set in 1969 Los Angeles, and follows an almost has-been actor (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double (Brad Pitt) as they negotiate the fast-evolving movie business while the infamous Tate murders linger over them like a dark cloud. The film has several narratives and beautifully resembles Hollywood’s golden era.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is one of Tarantino's few films with a serene and nostalgic tone. The film is regarded as a love letter to the golden age of Hollywood since it faithfully recreates 1969 Los Angeles from setting to costumes, music, and especially the vibe. Moreover, it's difficult to tell if the movie was made in the 20th century because of the powerful, brilliant actors, who flawlessly execute their roles.

'Mank' (2020)

Mank is an American black-and-white biographical drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and how he developed the Citizen Kane screenplay. The movie also lampoons the 1940s socio-political context by demonstrating his ascent in Hollywood and his pre-production scripting for Citizen Kane.

Mank was shot in black and white using RED cameras that closely mimicked the 1930s–1940s Hollywood features that Mankiewicz worked on during the Golden Age of Hollywood as an homage to the movies of that era. The majority of the soundtracks are composed in a classical jazz style, with dismal, dark tones that are evocative of Citizen Kane's score, instantly immersing viewers in the period when the film is set in.

'Hail, Caesar' (2016)

Hail, Caesar is a period mystery musical black comedy that was written, directed, and produced by the Coen Brothers. It is a fictitious account that follows real-life fixer Eddie Mannix (Josh Brolin), who worked in the 1950s Hollywood film industry, as he sought to learn what had happened to a prominent actor while a biblical epic was being filmed.

With a movie that more than makes up for what it might lack in content with charm and dazzle, the Coen brothers relish in both the glitz and the squalor of post-war Hollywood. Before thoughtfully analyzing broader and more serious concerns of life, the film takes viewers through all the backlots and Malibu enclaves of Hollywood's Golden Age with plenty of oddball humor and amusing music.

'Ed Wood' (1994)

Tim Burton’s 1994 American biographical comedy-drama, Ed Wood starred Johnny Depp as the titular cult director Ed Wood. The movie focuses on Wood's friendship with actor Bela Lugosi, who is portrayed by Martin Landau, as well as the golden time in his life when he produced his most notorious movies.

Burton's choice to shoot in black and white is appropriate for the film's approach, which casts Hollywood and its surroundings in a less-than-flattering light than normal. Additionally, Burton does a masterful job of emulating Wood's films, and he skillfully depicts Wood's chaotic lifestyle on the screen. Instead of relying on a plot, the movie depends on the accumulation of occurrences to create its impression.

'The Artist' (2011)

The Artist is a French comedy-drama film that takes place in Hollywood between 1927 and 1932 and centers on the romance between a young actress Peppy Miller (Bérénice Bejo) on the rise and an aging silent movie star as silent movies gradually lose popularity and are supplanted by "talkies."

The cast of The Artist is fantastic; they appear to be classic movie stars from the Golden Era visiting the present. The movie's soundtrack is masterfully produced. There are instances where music is used to direct the viewer's emotions, much like in classic silent films, which fill the movie with nostalgia and serenity. The Artist has been successful in bringing back a time when films were so pure that it was like a dream that everyone yearned to touch just once.

'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Sunset Boulevard is a black comedy film that sees Gloria Swanson as Norma Desmond, a former silent-film star, who entices Joe Gillis (William Holden) into her deranged fantasy world where she dreams of making a successful comeback to the big screen.

The film is so brutally honest and closely based on real life that some actors reported recognizing personal aspects in the story. Swanson's performance is so excellent that, not only can viewers appreciate and feel the Old Hollywood ambiance she is residing in, but they can also comprehend and sense the scenario she is going through. The usage of music in the movie is also wonderful; it intensifies and raises the feeling of nostalgia to a new level.

'Barton Fink' (1991)

Barton Fink is another period black comedy psychological thriller written and directed by the Coen Brothers. The film is set in 1941 and follows the titular character, played by John Turturro, a young screenwriter from New York City hired to develop ideas for a Hollywood film studio. John Goodman plays Charlie Meadows, an insurance salesman who lives next door at the dilapidated Hotel Earle and whom Fink believes to be a serial killer.

The film is as relentlessly challenging and bitterly humorous as anything the Coen Brothers have produced. Viewers get a very comedic look at the city and the industry from the perspective of a screenwriter who wants to establish himself in Hollywood, thanks to Turturro’s excellent performance. Barton Fink is also successful in creating a cramped atmosphere that reflects Fink's professional life and his own psyche.

'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Curtis Hanson’s L.A. Confidential is a neo-noir crime film that explores the relationship between police corruption and Hollywood stardom as it pertains to a group of LAPD policemen in 1953. The 1950s scandal publication "Confidential," which is represented as Hush-Hush in the movie, is referenced in the title.

L.A. Confidential is a rough, beautiful, and incredibly amusing throwback to Hollywood's Golden age. As a result, it fervently defies the majority of current studio filmmaking conventions. The fact that the film is so great and merits comparison with Chinatown is because it’s more than just a story with an atmosphere, it also contains engaging and well-written characters.

'Hollywoodland' (2006)

Allen Coulter’s Hollywoodland is based on a true story and provides a dramatized version of the events leading up to actor George Reeves' (Ben Affleck) death. Reeves starred in the television series Adventures of Superman and the 1950s movie Superman and the Mole Men. Although it was determined that he died by suicide, the movie's premise is that many people think otherwise.

While Adrien Brody's Louis Simo is essentially a dirtbag who nevertheless manages to win our sympathy, Affleck as Reeves has never been more endearing. Also, the Hollywood that is depicted in the film functions as a supporting character who not only serves as a reminder of Old Hollywood, but aids viewers in comprehending the mood the film is trying to convey.

'Singin’ in the Rain' (1952)

With its humorous and lighthearted portrayal of Hollywood in the late 1920s, Singin’ in the Rain stars Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Debbie Reynolds as three actors caught up in the shift from silent to "talkies." The film, which was among the first 25 films added to the Library of Congress, is regarded as one of the greatest musical films in cinematic history.

Singin’ in the Rain is as upbeat, humorous, and energizing as its title suggests. The movie, which weaves together allusions to Hollywood history, is overflowing with the joy of movie creation in contrast to the many movies that focus on the pains of filmmaking. Anyone who loves movies and needs a nostalgic trip to Old Hollywood cannot afford to miss Singin' in the Rain - it is a transformative experience.

