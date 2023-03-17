If you could time travel to any period in the past or in the future, what would you choose? Would you travel to a world before tools and fire and fend for your life against clawed beasts with the same brawn and breadth as a tank? If you said 'yes', then a vacation to prehistoric times is the destination for you!

And just because humans and dinosaurs were separated by a wee 65 million years doesn't mean you can't have your cake and eat it too. This is the movie business and evolutionary timelines are low on the priorities list. In a worst-case scenario, if you're forced to abide by the laws of nature, you'll just have to settle for a woolly mammoth. Shucks.

10 65 (2023)

Adam Driver plays an intergalactic dino-fighting pilot whose ship crash lands on our planet, but 65 million years ago. Thematically it's got a little The Last of Us meets Jurassic Park going on, with a bonus ticking time bomb of the infamous asteroid that changed life on Earth barreling toward the storyline. Yes, zombies are scary, but so are dinosaurs. With these mushy little human bodies? Yeah, no thanks.

Because 65 comes from the same minds that wrote A Quiet Place(Scott Beck and Bryan Woods), you can count on feeling the fright with multiple jump scares. These are balanced with the softer father-daughter moments, with Driver's quasi-adopted Earth daughter Ariana Greenblatt. The only passenger to survive the crash, she and Driver forge a bond through their shared loss of family and gain of dinosaur fighter skills.

9 Early Man (2018)

Stop-motion movies are often as mind-blowing as the meteor crash that erupts at the beginning of this movie. From the first impact, Early Man presents all the ingredients that audiences have come to expect and love from a Nick Park project. Like Wallace & Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, there's cheeky small-town charm coming from every corner of this claymation creation.

From the character design to the story design, it's as endearing as the cast's toothy grins. Like Park's previous films, the stars were seemingly been plucked from the top of the 2018 British actors chart with Eddie Redmayne, Tom Hiddleston, and Maisie Williams. Together these cave characters revolutionize what soccer (football) means to mankind, one stop-motion kick at a time.

8 10,000 BC (2008)

Roland Emmerich's 10,000 BC was made at the height of our 2000s sword and sandal days- when Gladiator, 300, and Troy topped the box office with the same stronghold that superhero movies have today. In the 2000s, our heroes were just various forms of Thor and 10,000 BC is no exception. Despite a plot we've seen 10,000 times before, the 9% Rotten Tomatoes review is perhaps a bit harsh.

It's a big adventure that pulls out all of the stops when it comes to big-budget effects. Even watching the movie today, in spite of the breakneck updates in technology, 10,000 BC still looks pretty great. The flack the movie received didn't seem to come so much from the look but from the glaring historical inaccuracies. The filmmakers took liberties like; shuffling the building of pyramids 8,000 years sooner, and using mammoths (who would not have been able to survive in a desert climate) to build said pyramids. But, history-shmistery!

7 Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age is a frosty family animation that warms the heart. Though the animation style itself doesn't quite hold up to our Pixar standards of today, the story and the voice acting definitely do. A perfectly cast Ray Romano voices our hero mammoth, and together his relationship with Denis Leary the sabertooth tiger, and John Leguizamo the sloth, give us the perfect Wizard of Oz trio for this prehistoric yellow brick road adventure.

Other cleverly cast voice include; Jack Black, Cedric the Entertainer, and co-direct Chris Wedge himself as everyone's favorite "hapless saber-tooth squirrel" Scrat. It's thanks to characters like these, that this "comedy of peril" still shines like a new fossil 20+ years later.

6 'Caveman' (1981)

Caveman tells the hero's journey of Ringo Starr, the runt of the litter, shunned by the bigger men, and overlooked by the supermodel cavewomen. When his tribe is chased up a tree by the quintessential prehistoric creature, the stop-motion giant lizard, he is the first to be trampled over. By the end of the meandering odyssey, however, Ringo discovers marijuana, fire, and rock n' roll, and even rescues his friend Dennis Quaid a couple of times.

The skill sets don't end there though. To add to his growing list of accomplishments, Ringo also modernizes weapons and tames the first animal. Who knew one guy could do so much? If anyone could, it's one of The Beatles.

5 'Quest for Fire' (1981)

Quest for Fire potentially wins the category of 'movie that takes cavepeople the most seriously'. Ron Perlman and the rest of the early man gang are fully committed to seeing their roles portrayed to maximum authenticity. As The Quest for Fire Adventure (the making of) host Orson Welles declares, the film is based on "rock-solid research" of the world 800 centuries ago.

They went so far as to create a new language for the film, with assistance from none other than A Clockwork Orange writer Anthony Burgess. Equal emphasis was put into all other aspects of the film from the hair and makeup (earning an Academy Award) and the settings, shot entirely on location in Scotland and Canada.

4 'The Land That Time Forgot' (1974)

This movie doesn't have the best dinosaur time per run time ratio, but it does offer a different genre appeal than many of its peers. For the first half hour, The Land That Time Forgot is a pretty standard WWI movie until the submarine reaches the "uncharted and forgotten for 200 years" island of Caprona. Post-Carpona arrival, prepare to be dazzled. For 70s B-movie special effects and exteriors shot in Reading, the tropical interior looks pretty terrific.

In an interview with The Guardian, director Kevin Conner offered insight on their technique; "The production designer, Maurice Carter, suggested doing all the dinosaurs as hand puppets. They were about 2ft tall and the guy who made them, Roger Dicken, had his arm up inside them, while their arms were on tiny sticks, a bit like the Muppets." It's all part of the charm.

3 'One Million Years B.C.' (1966)

Even if you haven't watched One Million Years B.C., there's a 98% chance that you've seen the iconic poster of a bronzed and windswept Raquel Welch towering in front of an active dinosaur war. The movie trailer promises "imaginative realism like never before" over images of bikini-clad cavewomen and a triple-decker bus-size turtle. It's all the imaginative realism you could ask for from 1966.

Aside from Raquel Welch, the film's draw comes from the brilliant special effects prowess of Ray Harryhausen of The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and Clash of the Titans (1981). The scene where his pterodactyl creations kidnap and fight over Welch is maybe not terrifying to a modern audience, but a really fun watch.

2 'A Journey to the Beginning of Time' (1955)

The movie opens the way that The Outsiders (among others) does, a boy looks through his journal at the journey he and his friends made during the summer. Though, unlike most summer journeys that take their characters only forward in time, these friends go on A Journey to the Beginning of Time.

With a row boat as their time machine, the boys paddle from Germany to the prehistoric ages, gazing upon a prehistoric animal kingdom like a natural history museum exhibit come to life. Due to the lack of dinosaurs in Northern Bohemia in the 1950s, filmmakers had to employ a layering of special effects with matte paintings, live actors, projections, and miniature models that came together like a work of art.

1 'Three Ages' (1923)

For his feature-length directorial debut, Buster Keaton rides in on a puppet dinosaur wearing his trademark blank slate expression, perfectly befitting of the Stone Age. It's the Keaton we know and love. Oh, the charm! Oh, the charisma!

Three Ages has a short run time of just over 60 minutes, and because the plot is also shared with the 'Roman Age' and 'Modern Age', we only have a few minutes with caveman Keaton. But it's a precious pleasant few that, one could say, sets the groundwork for all future prehistoric comedies from The Flintstones to Year One. The film is all the proof you need that Keaton stands the test of time in any age as one of the most brilliant and beloved figures in comedy.

