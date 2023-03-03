It’s not uncommon, especially in the realm of science fiction, to encounter words or phrases like “quantum physics” or “the quantum realm.” So many people are fascinated by the inner workings of our universe and all that comes with it. The most recent usages of quantum physics as a subject in movies or television have been in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania is the newest film to feature the concept of quantum mechanics and the intricacies of that area of science. However, the Marvel Universe was not the first to feature this theory—in fact, many standout films explored the concept of quantum physics.

10 ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania’ (2023)

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania is the newest installment of the Ant-Man franchise. The titular hero named Scott Lang (played by the impeccable Paul Rudd) must team up with his allies to face Marvel’s biggest foe yet. Within the Quantum Realm, he and his family fight the time-traveling villain, Kang the Conquerer (Jonathan Majors).

The film was highly-anticipated and delivered on its promise. Additionally, the film introduced Marvel’s next big (possibly multiple-film-involved) bad guy, and he is definitely one of the scariest villains they’ve faced. Anyone looking for a dive into some stunning renditions of the quantum realm should check this film out!

9 ‘Interstellar’ (2014)

Interstellar is a sci-fi film directed by the legendary Christopher Nolan. The film is set in the future, as Earth slowly becomes more and more inhabitable. A NASA Physicist works on a plan to save mankind entirely by transporting all of Earth’s population to a new home through a wormhole.

The film deals with some fascinating scientific concepts and theories, including said wormholes and quantum physics. The movie also features a stunning musical score, and has become an instant classic among film gurus.

8 ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019)

Avengers: Endgame is the massive finale to the Infinity Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This film picks up after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and follows Tony Stark as he teams up with the other Avengers that are left—Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and Bruce Banner—in order to take down the evil Titan Thanos.

In the film, they decide to go back in time by using quantum mechanics, thanks to Ant-Man and his knowledge of the Quantum Realm. The movie is an epic conclusion to one of the most famous film franchises ever, and is absolutely worth watching.

7 ‘Palm Springs’ (2020)

Palm Springs is a sci-fi romantic comedy film that follows two strangers who meet at a wedding in Palm Springs and become trapped in a time loop. The movie is actually quite hilarious, and stars both Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti.

While the movie is not hyper-focused on quantum physics and how that theory works. The film was so well-received, and earned two Golden Globe nominations. Palm Springs is a hilariously fun science fiction watch!

6 ‘The Adam Project’ (2022)

The Adam Project is a sci-fi action film from Netflix that stars Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, and Jennifer Garner. The film follows a fighter pilot from the future who goes back in time and encounters a younger version of himself. The film does discuss different theories surrounding quantum mechanics and quantum physics in general.

The film had a limited “one night only” theatrical release and was released digitally on Netflix. The Adam Project is such a fun watch, and any fans of time travel and science fiction should check out this modern take on the concept.

5 ‘Mr. Nobody’ (2009)

Mr. Nobody is a sci-fi drama film starring Jared Leto. The film tells the story of Nemo Nobody, a 118-year-old man who happens to be the last mortal on Earth after the human race has achieved quasi-immortality.

As his memory fades, he tells his doctor and journalist about his three main love interests and his parent’s divorce. The non-linear format of the film incorporates the theory of the multiverse and how that may relate to quantum physics. Mr. Nobody is bizarre but such a phenomenal movie to watch.

4 ‘Tenet’ (2020)

Tenet is a sci-fi action thriller film also directed (and written) by Christopher Nolan. The film follows a former CIA Agent learns how to manipulate the flow of time itself in order to prevent an attack from the future that threatens the existence of the present world.

The film took over 5 years to write, and it is absolutely mindbending. Tenet stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, and is a great action watch.

3 ‘Ant-Man’ (2015)

Ant-Man is the first installment in the Ant-Man franchise, in which Scott Lang (Rudd), a master thief and troublemaker, is recruited by a scientist (who deals with sciences on the molecular level) named Hank Pym.

Pym tells him that he is to become the next Ant-Man, a superhero who is able to shrink in size and increase in strength. Sometimes, Ant-Man can shrink down to the atomic level and travel in the quantum realm. He must use his new abilities to stop an evil businessman from weaponizing similar technology.

2 ‘Prince of Darkness’ (1987)

Prince of Darkness is a supernatural horror film that is the second installment in what the creator calls the “Apocalypse Trilogy.” Spooky. The film follows a group of quantum physic students in LA who are asked to assist a Catholic priest in the investigation of an ancient liquid that was found within a monastery.

However, the liquid is not as holy as the location where it was found, as it is revealed it is a liquid embodiment of Satan. The movie is bizarre, but still a fun watch for classic horror fans.

1 ‘Mortal Engines’ (2018)

Mortal Engines is a steampunk film that is based on the 2001 novel of the same name. The film is set in a post-apocalyptic world where entire cities have been mounted on wheels and have the ability to be motorized. Additionally, municipal Darwinism is practiced, so the cities must adapt.

The film does not discuss lots of quantum physics principles as heavily, but the thought is there in the ability to portray such a hi-tech society. Mortal Engines is definitely worth the watch.

