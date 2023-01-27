Roommates are an inevitability of life for many people, especially young adults who are starting to find their way in the world. Renting can be a costly affair (let alone buying a place, which can feel like a pipe dream for most), and having roommates is a way to soften the financial sting of living in a world where everyone wants as much of your money as possible... property-owning landlords most definitely included.

Some may be lucky enough to have roommates who are also friends. There can be something fun about sharing a space with others who share similar interests, after all. However, not everyone can be so fortunate, and as movies like to reflect real life, there are plenty of movies that deal with roommates who clash (sometimes even violently). The following movies all feature characters who struggle with their roommates, often being from - but not limited to - the horror genre.

1 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Surprisingly racy and dark considering its PG rating, Beetlejuice holds up well as a classic 1980s comedy with fantasy and horror elements. The plot revolves around a young couple who seemingly had it all... until they die, are turned into ghosts, and have to deal with a new family moving into what was once their home.

As ghosts, they refuse to leave the home, and seek the assistance of the film's titular character to scare the new - and very much alive - family away. This leads to the ghosts feeling as though the new people are unwanted roommates, and the non-ghosts being bothered by the paranormal phenomena occurring in their new place. Each side is opposed to the other in their living situation, leading to plenty of enjoyable chaos.

2 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' (2021)

By the time Venom: Let There Be Carnage begins, Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote who's housed itself in his body - the titular Venom - have something of an uneasy partnership. Their frequent bickering puts them at odds, giving some scenes of the movie comparable energy to a buddy comedy film.

Not only do they have to share the same living space, but they quite literally have to share the same body. It elevates the feeling the idea of having a difficult roommate to a whole other level, given they couldn't be closer, so even if Venom: Let There Be Carnage isn't just about them trying to survive with each other, it's a noticeable aspect of the film.

3 'Worst Roommate Ever' (2022)

It's impossible to overlook Worst Roommate Ever when talking about movies that deal with difficult roommates. Sure, it's technically a miniseries rather than a movie, but at about four hours long, there are likely people who've sat through it in one go the same way they might a movie (and to be fair, some movies exceed four hours, too).

It's one of many documentaries produced by Netflix that are about true crime. Here, as the title would suggest, the stories told are about roommates who committed terrible acts, and made life difficult for those they lived with. It's a miniseries that could provide relief to some people with strained roommate relationships, given that though sometimes having a roommate can be hard, it's rarely as bad as the examples given here.

4 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

One of the funniest mockumentaries of the 2010s, What We Do in the Shadows is about several vampires who share a home. They're all of various ages, meaning that even if they seem to get along most of the time, they do inevitably clash on occasion.

Still, the conflict is kept at a relative minimum, compared to other movies that feature tension or problems between roommates. But then again, given those sharing a house here are undead and capable of monstrously violent acts, that arguably makes them roommates "from hell" in an entirely different way.

5 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Shaun of the Dead was the movie that first got filmmaker Edgar Wright a large amount of attention (at least for those who weren't fans of the cult comedy show Spaced). It's a great mashup of romantic-comedy and horror, and is notable for parodying zombie movies whilst also being a great zombie movie.

The roommate conflict is mostly found in the first half, because while the fairly slack Shaun gets on well with his really slack best friend and roommate Ed, Shaun sometimes clashes with his third roommate, Pete. And as for Ed and Pete, they do nothing but clash. The warring roommate dilemma is solved quite simply: Pete's turned into a zombie early on, and then gets killed during the movie's violent climax.

6 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Perhaps the greatest film noir of all time, Sunset Boulevard is a satirical, dark, and scathing look at the price of fame and the brutality of the film industry. It centers on a screenwriter whose life takes an interesting turn when he begins staying at the house of an actress who used to be a silent film star and has been living in obscurity since the advent of the talking picture in 1927.

She turns out to be an eccentric and unpredictable individual, and the house she owns is similarly odd and disturbing. In addition, she becomes an increasingly dangerous person to share a living space with as the film goes on, making her an early example of a difficult roommate (of sorts) on screen.

7 'Barbarian' (2022)

Barbarian is an unpredictable movie that takes several wild turns throughout its runtime. What starts as a movie about two people who seem to have accidentally rented the same Airbnb shifts into something else entirely as the film goes on, with things shifting between tense horror and dark comedy fairly regularly.

It gets a great deal of suspense out of its main premise, with an uneasiness between the two unexpected housemates. The characters second-guess each other, and so too will the viewers, but ultimately, throughout most of Barbarian, the main source of tension comes from sharing a living space with unexpected (or unknown) individuals.

8 'Pushing Hands' (1991)

The feature film debut by Ang Lee, Pushing Hands is a charming and small-scale dramedy centering on two very different people who share the same house. One is a widower from Beijing, and the other is his daughter-in-law, both of whom are present at the house far more often than the widower's son.

Given they both live very different lives and don't speak each other's languages, there's a good deal of conflict that comes from them living together. Each comes to an understanding about the other as the film goes on, meaning it's not one of the more intense depictions of clashing roommates in film history, but it still features the differences between unintended roommates causing a good deal of drama.

9 'Shallow Grave' (1994)

The three main roommates in Shallow Grave get along pretty well for much of the movie. The film follows what happens after their short-lived fourth roommate dies suddenly, and the three find a large amount of cash beside his body.

They decide to keep the money and hide the body, increasing their personal fortunes while putting themselves in immense danger. It's a darkly comedic crime/thriller that's not quite as focused on roommates fighting, but nevertheless shows that none of these roommates are good people exactly, given the extreme lengths they go to in order to hold onto the small fortune they find.

10 'The Roommate' (2011)

Few horror movies are as explicitly about roommates as 2011's The Roommate, as is clear by the title. It involves a young woman who comes to Los Angeles to study, and shares a room at her college with another young woman. They seem friendly at first, but things take an expectedly dark turn when one becomes far more popular than the other and leaves her behind socially.

This is one time when the roommate conflict gets violent, and things get very messy (and pretty silly) surprisingly fast. It might not exactly be a good movie, but it undeniably features roommate vs roommate conflict at its core, for better or worse.

