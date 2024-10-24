Sacrifice is a recurring theme in the film industry, and understandably so. Often spotted in heart-wrenching storylines and evoking strong emotions from audiences, movies about sacrifice feature a thought-provoking nature that pulls at audiences' heartstrings and makes them question how far they'd go for love, duty, or any other great cause.

Whether we're talking beloved action epics or historical dramas, many incredible films have been inspired by this one theme, consequently inspiring viewers all around the globe. From Terminator 2 to Schindler's List, we explore the best movies about sacrifice that will have you pondering the importance of selflessness.

10 'Terminator 2' (1991)

Director: James Cameron

This James Cameron action epic is the second installment in the fan-favorite franchise. The plot sees a cyborg — identical to the one who failed to kill Sarah Conner (Linda Hamilton) — tasked with protecting her ten-year-old son John (Edward Furlong) from an even more advanced and powerful cyborg.

Like many other films that fit into the action category, Terminator 2 showcases that sacrifice is often essential for the greater good. Not only does Sarah sacrifice her life to protect her son, but T-800 also undergoes a significant arc by going from a machine to John's protector. This, of course, includes shocking results towards its final act. It's not for no reason that Cameron's film is considered one of the greatest action films ever made, with its deeper emotional message conquering the hearts of fans and general audiences.

9 'Black Swan' (2010)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Natalie Portman delivers an Oscar-winning performance in Aronsofky's memorable psychological drama Black Swan. The film mostly focuses on a talented, even if psychologically unstable ballerina on the verge of stardom. Nina is often pushed to the breaking point by her artistic director and rival, slowly descending into a frightening nightmare of identity and obsession.

The incredible, highly atmospheric Black Swan tackles sacrifice regarding dreams and ambition, portraying an obsessed and self-destructive artist who falls victim to her own perfectionism and the pressures of her environment. As Black Swan intensely progresses, it further highlights the fine line between dedication and obsession. This is evident through the way Nina gives up her innocence and sanity to become the perfect ballerina. Another great film that fits into this category is Whiplash.

8 'Children of Men' (2007)

Director: Alfonso Cuáron

Audiences who enjoy dystopian sci-fi films are probably going to want to give Children of Men a try. Set in 2027, it illustrates a decaying world in which women have become infertile. Amid the chaos, a former activist named Theo (Clive Owen) agrees to help transport a miraculously pregnant woman (Clare-Hope Ashitey) to a sanctuary.

Not only does Children of Men do an incredible job when it comes to creating a sense of urgency that keeps audiences intrigued throughout, but it also features astounding world-building and powerful acting performances. Its depiction of sacrifice in a collapsing world is nothing short of compelling: while not a conventional action hero, Theo puts everything on the line — including his safety and comfort — to protect the pregnant woman and her unborn child, the world's only hope.

7 'Sound of Metal' (2019)

Director: Darius Marder

Riz Ahmed is Ruben Stone, a punk-metal drummer who begins experiencing hearing loss in this dramatic tragedy. After he is told that his condition will rapidly worsen, he begins to think that his music career is over, navigating through anger and denial after the unexpected deterioration of his health.

While movies like Whiplash and Black Swan tackle sacrifice as an intense, relentless, and almost necessary path to success, Sound of Metal focuses on the artist grieving the life he once knew. Ruben undergoes major internal sacrifice as he learns to give up his passion for music and his identity as a musician. At its core, Marder's film highlights acceptance and the courage to let go of your old self.

6 'Atonement' (2007)

Director: Joe Wright

Based on the British novel of the same name by Ian McEwan, Atonement is a period drama epic starring Saoirse Ronan in her break-out role, Briony Tallis, at only 12. It sees a thirteen-year-old girl irrevocably changing the course of several lives when she accuses her older sister's (Keira Knightley) lover (James McAvoy) of a crime he most certainly did not commit.

Atonement is a heartbreaking, soul-wrenching film because of how it illustrates the tragic consequences of a lie, particularly in the relationship of two people who loved each other deeply. Briony is naturally left to deal with her guilt, sacrificing her peace of mind as she grapples with her terrible actions. Soon enough, this becomes a lifelong burden, with her attempts to make things right by resorting to writing, which she believes can help her find redemption.

5 'Hacksaw Ridge' (2016)

Director: Mel Gibson

Andrew Garfield delivers a powerhouse performance as real-life World War II American Army medic Desmond T. Doss. Desmond serves during the Battle of Okinawa but refuses to kill people and becomes the first man in American history to receive the Medal of Honor without firing a shot.

Not only does Doss endure intense emotional and physical struggles during boot camp where he is poked fun at by his fellow soldiers, but he saves dozens of soldiers while under fire without once picking up a gun. The inspiring Hacksaw Ridge is a powerful movie about sacrifice and the impact of one person's choices on the lives of many — it emphasizes that sometimes devotion is not merely about fighting but also standing up for others.

4 'Gran Torino' (2008)

Director: Clint Eastwood

Western star Clint Eastwood stars and directs this 2008 drama following a prejudiced Korean War veteran who seeks to redeem himself. He does this by helping a teenage boy (Bee Vang) who tries to steal his prized Gran Torino from 1972.

Featuring equally humorous and dramatic moments, Gran Torino is heartfelt and well worth the watch. Walt's character development and arc throughout — in addition to the themes of community, culture, and redemption that it tackles — is undoubtedly one of the movie's best aspects: after witnessing his neighbor's struggles, Eastwood's character decides to step in, sacrificing his safety and comfort to confront dangerous people and stand up for Thao and his family. It is clear, by the end of the movie, that he is willing to give everything to protect them.

3 'Interstellar' (2014)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Initially set on a decaying, unhabitable Earth where famine is a huge threat, this adventure sci-fi epic by Christopher Nolan follows a farmer and ex-NASA pilot, played to perfection by Matthew McConaughey, who is tasked to pilot a spacecraft to find a new habitable planet for all mankind.

This emotionally gripping, absorbing Christopher Nolan picture often ranks high among the filmmaker's best, and it is not difficult to understand why. On top of being visually breathtaking, masterfully scored by Hans Zimmer ("Cornfield Chase" has cemented itself as one of the most iconic sci-fi tracks), and thought-provoking, Interstellar features a moving father-daughter bond at its center. Although it also deals with touching themes of hope, love, and time, sacrifice is quite central to the story, considering that Cooper quite literally leaves his family behind, knowing that he might never see them again.

2 'Schindler's List' (1995)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Considering its masterful execution (and the fact that it is based on a real story), it makes sense for Schindler's List to take such a high place on this list. The 1995 picture tells the inspiring story of industrialist Oskar Schindler (Liam Neeson) who gradually becomes concerned about his Jewish workforce in German-occupied Poland during WWII.

Featuring stunning black-and-white imagery and an impactful narrative, Steven Spielberg's Schindler's List has become a masterclass in filmmaking from the moment it was released. At its heart, this historical epic is an unforgettable tale of sacrifice, as its lead character has saved over a thousand Polish Jews by employing them in his factories. Even at great personal cost and often sacrificing his comfort and reputation, Schindler does not hold back from doing what he believes is right.