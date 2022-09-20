Movies have a universal way of influencing audiences during life's most pivotal moments. Going through a breakup? There's a movie for that. Making a gigantic career move? There's a movie for that. Need a laugh during one of the most devastating times in your life? There's a movie for that. Like a good self-help book, movies possess the ability to inspire us to move on, over, or to stay put during life's transitions.

These films showcase characters at the foot of life's crossroads, from true stories and book adaptations. Whatever direction they take or the hole they pull themselves out of, the backbones of these stories will inspire you to face that past demon, mend the broken relationship, or move on from what may be holding you back. These movies about fresh starts should be your first choice when you need a nudge in a new direction or a foundation for strength.

15 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

Directed by David Frankel

Image via 20th Century Fox

Career changes are often defining moves in starting a new chapter. The Devil Wears Prada is the story of Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) as she seeks a journalism role, writing about topics that matter. When she's sent by a staffing company to New York's notable high fashion magazine run by the ruthless editor, Miranda Priestly, (Meryl Streep), she unexpectedly lands an assistant job at the amusement of Miranda to see if she'd sink or swim. Andy's arc throughout the movie is an interesting case study of changing who one is to embody the requirements of a job.

The Devil Wears Prada sees Andy drastically change her fashion style and relationship with food from harmful diet culture, all the while becoming a workaholic. When the rose-colored glasses of her success wear off, she understands the true toxicity of it all and goes back to her journalism roots, while finding a happy medium with her personal image. The Devil Wears Prada is a dramatic depiction of how new beginnings can be found through success while recognizing what no longer serves as a positive addition to life and pursuing what does.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Devil Wears Prada Release Date June 30, 2006 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





14 'Lion' (2016)

Directed by Garth Davis

Image via The Weinstein Company

Based on the true story of Saroo Brierley and his search for his birth family, this Oscar-nominated drama dissects themes of identity, trauma, and finding your way back home. Lion is the story of Saroo (Sunny Pawar) at age five when he's separated from his brother Guddu (Abhishek Bharate) at the train station. Saroo is carried thousands of miles across India away from his family and forced to survive on his own before he's adopted by an Australian couple (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham). Over two decades later, now a man, Saroo (Dev Patel) is determined to use his vague memories and Google Earth to find his family and home.

As Saroo looks to create a new beginning from his past, he reckons with his identity and the relationship with his adoptive parents. He questions what happens if he finds his family and what that means or how to cope if he can't. Lion allows audiences a heartbreaking look into how trauma affects adoptive children and their identities, and Saroo's determined quest to find answers.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Lion Release Date November 25, 2016 Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



13 'Room' (2015)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson

Image via A24

Winning her first Oscar and nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role, Brie Larson portrays a mother who is kidnaped as a young woman, raped, and held captive for five years while raising the child she became pregnant with. When Jack (Jacob Tremblay) escapes and leads rescuers to his mother, the two embark on a journey of discovery and healing as Jack's only concept of the world was "Room," the shed they were held captive in.

Ma's resilience in raising her son with an innocent image of the circumstances he was born into speaks to the volumes a mother's love can protect from. Jack's wonder of his new world brings a breathtaking experience through the lens of a young child. The mother-son duo that leaps from page to screen in Room is based on Emma Donoghue's novel.