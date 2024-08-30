There is no one aspect that defines heroism in film, as the protagonists that lead exciting stories can take all shapes and sizes. While Hollywood has recently become enamored with creating adaptations of superhero stories based on Marvel and DC comic books, the truth is that many of the greatest heroes in film history are a lot more surprising. Films are inspirational if they show that the bravest, boldest, and most powerful characters don’t necessarily have to have superpowers or come from a noble background.

The hero’s journey in fiction revolves around someone stepping out of their comfort zone and embracing a different aspect of their personality. Films with more unusual heroes have a greater ability to connect with audiences because they may be more relatable in a manner that feels realstic. Here are the ten best movies featuring unconventional heroes, ranked.

10 ‘Pee-wee’s Big Adventure’ (1986)

Directed by Tim Burton

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure served as the breakout film role for the comedian Paul Reubens, who took the character he had lionized on his television and stage comedy work and turned him into a hilarious hero on a madcap mission to win back his bicycle. Reubens possessed a sense of childlike innocence that made Pee-wee an interesting character, especially when he was forced to face off with some particularly evil villains.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure feels closer in tone to a classic cartoon than a traditional family film, and Reubens is able to match the eccentricity of a Bugs Bunny or a Mickey Mouse. Although he would return to the characters in two underrated sequels and a few special appearances, Rubens undeniably did his best work in the original Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, as director Tim Burton truly did something special with his debut feature.

9 ‘The Nice Guys’ (2016)

Directed by Shane Black

The Nice Guys inverts what audiences would expect from a buddy cop movie because it focuses on two heroes who are pretty much losers when the story starts off. Holland March (Ryan Gosling) is an alcoholic who forces his daughter Hollie (Angourie Rice) to take care of him, and Jackson Healy (Russel Crowe) is a no-nonsense enforcer who shoots first, and asks questions later.

The excellent chemistry between Crowe and Gosling makes The Nice Guys a comedic gem, as the mismatched duo end up finding themselves at the center of a conspiracy that intertwines the local government, the film industry, and the murder of a porn star. Although the film sadly did not perform as well as expected upon its initial release, the calls for a sequel to The Nice Guys have grown stronger as more viewers have discovered the film for the first time.

8 ‘Coming to America’ (1988)

Directed by John Landis

Coming to America served as one of the best films of Eddie Murphy’s career, as it allowed him to play multiple characters like he had done so successfully in his breakout role on Saturday Night Love. While Murphy had already played his fair share of cops and criminals, Coming to America allowed him to star as a noble African prince who takes a journey to New York City in hopes of finding a woman that he can genuinely fall in love with.

Although the film contains all the fish-out-of-water comedy that one would expect from one of Murphy’s star vehicles, Coming to America is surprisingly quite effective as a sincere love story about surpassing the roles that society has put in place. Murphy deserves all the credit in the world for his comedic bravery, but Coming to America also afforded him the opportunity to show a more sensitive side to his persona.

7 ‘Romancing the Stone’ (1984)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Romancing the Stone is both a great romance film and a great action epic, as it follows an emotionally repressed author (Kathleen Turner) who joins forces with an actual adventurer (Michael Douglas) to go on an elaborate mission into the deep jungle. While this sounds like a premise that was lifted straight out of a fish-out-of-water adventure or romance film from the Golden Age of Hollywood, it works because Romancing the Stone constantly calls itself out for the influences.

The chemistry between Turner and Douglas is absolutely superb, as the film shows that both characters are ill-equipped for the massive undertaking that they have begun. It’s rare to find a film of this era that is able to consistently deliver death defying stunt sequences whilst acknowledging that the characters are real people who have legitimate vulnerabilities and grievances with one another.

6 ‘21 Jump Street’ (2012)

Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller

21 Jump Street radically reimagined the buddy cop movie formula by making fun of the very premise of the original television show that it was based on. The notion that two undercover cops could infiltrate a high school drug trafficking ring is completely ridiculous, so 21 Jump Street has the characters Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) calling out how unfeasible of an idea it is.

21 Jump Street works because it is both a hilarious crime action comedy and a genuinely funny high school story that shows the way that adolescents have evolved since the 1980s when the original show aired. While the chemistry between Hill and Tatum is the reason to see the film, the fantastic supporting performance by Ice Cube as the overbearing police Captain Dickson makes 21 Jump Street even funnier than it would have been otherwise.

5 ‘A.I. Artificial Intelligence’ (2001)

Directed by Steven Speilberg

A.I. Artificial Intelligence is a much darker and more cynical science fiction adventure film than it is often given credit for, as Steven Spielberg was working off of a concept that he had developed with the legendary director Stanley Kubrick before his death in 1999. A.I. Artificial Intelligence focuses on a lonely robot boy (Haley Joel Osment) who has to come to grips with the reality that his family will die, and that he will never experience the joy of being a “real boy.”

A.I. Artificial Intelligence is a twisted take on the Pinocchio story that features a devastating performance by Osment in what may be some of the best child acting ever captured on screen. The film also features an unusual sidekick in the character of Joe, a robot designed to give people sexual pleasure who is played in an amazing performance by Jude Law.

4 ‘Unforgiven’ (1992)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Unforgiven is the rare western that is told from the perspective of a villain, as Clint Eastwood shed his history of playing heroic characters to play the ruthless gunslinger William Munny. The tragedy of Unforgiven is that while Munny is a ruthless character who has committed egregious acts of violence, he ends up being less dangerous than characters like Sheriff Little Bill (Gene Hackman) who abuse their authority and make it difficult for justice to be carried out.

Unforgiven takes a particularly dark turn during the epic shootout in the final act, as Munny reveals himself to be an inherently violent person who takes pleasure in taking out his enemies in brutal fashion. It’s a highly realistic, intelligent elevation of the genre that makes it almost impossible to look back at older entries within the western movie canon with rose-tinted glasses.

3 ‘The Big Lebowski’ (1998)

Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen

The Big Lebowski turned the neo-noir genre on its head by focusing on Jeff Bridges’ “The Dude,” a stoner who simply loves bowling. While The Dude has little in common with classic sleuth characters like Phillip Marlowe or Sam Spade, he is still swept up in an adventure that involves a conspiracy and a corrupt billionaire.

The Big Lebwoski allowed the Coen brothers to bring their signature slice of surrealist humor into the mystery genre, and succeeded in focusing on the rudimentary conversations that The Dude shares with his friends. While Bridges gives what is hands down the funniest performance of his entire career, the amazing supporting characters played by John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Julianne Moore, Sam Elliot, and John Turturro make The Big Lebowski even more entertaining as a bizarre cult classic like nothing else in the genre.

2 ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Donnie Darko is a fascinating dark coming-of-age story that follows a teenage loner (Jake Gyllenhaal) as he discovers a mysterious prophecy about the end of the world. While the mechanics of time travel often result in unusual narrative approaches, Donnie Darko works well because it shows the impact that these revelations have on Donnie’s mental health status as he tries to determine what the best course of action is.

Donnie Darko is a lot funnier than it is given credit for, as many of the scenes in which Donnie takes advantage of his newfound freedoms result in some surprisingly moments of comedy. Nonetheless, Gyllenhaal is able to sell the dramatic realism of the situation when the film reaches the climactic twist in its final act. Despite the sci-fi slant, Donnie Darko presents a relatable story about a young man trying to find his place in a confusing world.

1 ‘The Great Dictator’ (1940)

Directed by Charlie Chaplin

The Great Dictator is one of the boldest comedies ever made, as Charlie Chaplin was able to construct an elaborate satire of Adolf Hitler in the midst of World War II. Chaplin stars as both a Jewish barber who gets trapped in enemy territory and a ruthless dictator who just so happens to look exactly like him; the film becomes a comedy of errors when the two identical men switch places.

The Great Dictator is a film about the ability of the common man to confront evil, and there is certainly an act of heroism on Chaplin’s part for going through with such an ambitious project. While The Great Dictator has some of the best visual gags of any of Chaplin’s films, the final spoken monologue in which he condemned the mistreatment of Jews is one of the most powerful moments in cinematic history.