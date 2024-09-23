Many movies have portrayed alcoholism, or alcohol use disorder, over the years. The fact that these stories are often commercially and critically successful is a testment to how many people see authenticity in stories that highlight this illness and the impact it can have. What brings these stories together are the performances by actors who can play people with alcohol use disorder in authentic and compassionate ways.

As a whole, movies about alcohol use disorder often focus on one or more protagonists who are impacted by this illness, and how their lives spiral out of control before recovery can even be considered. Some performances, like Nicolas Cage in Leaving Las Vegas, are ultimately tragic ones with heartbreaking outcomes. Others, like François Cluzet in One for the Road, offer a hopeful perspective from a real person who walked this road.

Close

10 François Cluzet

'One for the Road' (2009)

Image via Wild Bunch

François Cluzet plays a reporter in recovery in One for the Road. The story is based on reporter Hervé Chabalier's autobiography, including his description of his recovery. The story follows Hervé as he reflects on his life and why he wants to begin his recovery journey. The story follows him as he seeks treatment and confronts how much his alcohol use disorder has impacted his life and how dangerous it has become for him.

Cluzet offers an authentic portrayal of the recovery process. He shows his character much compassion as he engages in this difficult but worthwhile process. Cluzet shows his character confronting the reality of the challenges in engaging with and maintaining sobriety without sugarcoating the process. Cluzet also allows Hervé to be honest with himself, which is shown to be an essential step in his recovery. Ultimately, Cluzet offers a compassionate, character-driven reflection on the recovery process in One for the Road.

'One for the Road' is not currently available for streaming.

9 Jane Fonda as Alex Sternbergen

'The Morning After' (1986)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Morning After stars Jane Fonda as Alex Sternbergen, an actress with alcohol use disorder. This psychological drama follows Alex as she attempts to recreate the events of a night that led her waking up in the same bed as a deceased man. She goes on a quest of sorts to find evidence to prove her innocence, and to find out what really happened. Along the way, she has to partner with others who have answers that she needs.

While the story in The Morning After may border on the fantastic, Fonda's performance is notable for its nuance when it comes to alcohol use disorder. At its core, this is a chaotic performance that captures how much alcohol use disorder can impact ones life. Although the stakes may not be based in reality in The Morning After, the disarray that this illness causes is all too real. Ultimately, this performance charms because it shows a woman in the very beginning stages of choosing sobriety and recovery.

The Morning After (1986) Release Date December 25, 1986 Director Sidney Lumet Cast Jane Fonda , Jeff Bridges , Raul Julia , Diane Salinger , Richard Foronjy , Geoffrey Scott , James Haake , Kathleen Wilhoite , Don Hood , Bruce Vilanch , Kathy Bates , Frances Bergen , Michael Prince

8 Jack Nicholson as Francis Phelan

'Ironweed' (1987)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

In Ironwood, Jack Nicholson stars as Francis Phelan, a former baseball player whose life has been deeply impacted by his alcohol use disorder. The story showcases how much the illness impacted Francis's family, including the devastating fact that he dropped his infant son while he was potentially intoxicated. The story is set during the Great Depression, which adds to Francis's difficulties. He reconnects with his former flame, and the two try to reconcile their respective pasts and present challenges.

This is another example of a tragic, but deeply human portrayal of a character with alcohol use disorder. What makes Nicholson's character study so authentic is the fact that he showcases the additional difficulties that people with alcohol use disorder face when they are also living in poverty. Nicholson spotlights a character who is evidently looking for connection, and who is willing to do whatever it takes to re-establish previous relationships.

Ironweed Release Date December 18, 1987 Director Hector Babenco Cast Jack Nicholson , Meryl Streep , Carroll Baker , Michael O'Keefe , Diane Venora , Fred Gwynne Runtime 143

7 Denzel Washington as Captain Whip Whitaker

'Flight' (2012)