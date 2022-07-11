The recent film from A24 named Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (2021) follows the adventure of a small shell that goes on a journey to find his long-lost family as he reminisces about the community of shells where he used to live. The film has a very interesting hook behind it as is a mockumentary appearing to be interviewing Marcel himself.

RELATED:The Best Family and Kids Movies on Netflix Right Now

The film was directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, who is the original creator of Marcel the Shell as the film is based on old short films he published on YouTube with the same characters. Anyone who has seen the film knows just how genuine and touching each element of it is. It's a very heart-warming experience and is easily the most adorable film of the year so far. If you enjoyed the lovely nature of Marcel the Shell, these films share similar vibes and will leave you with the same sense of joyous emotions.

'Paddington' 1 & 2

Image via StudioCanal

Based on the famous Paddington book series, the films follow a Peruvian bear named 'Paddington' who lives with a caring family known as the 'Browns' while he gets up to some charming antics in London. Both Paddington films are the perfect companion pieces alongside Marcel the Shell as they both follow a cute personified creature and their adventures in the human world.

Like Marcel, Paddington is a very witty and quirky protagonist that has such a heartwarming presence on screen. Both films alike are very charming family films that have a lot of satisfying and wholesome moments. Either Paddington one or two are both worthy to check out if you like Marcel the Shell, however, the second Paddington is normally held in higher regard as it consists of a far more distinct style and personality.

'Where the Wild Things Are' (2009)

Spike Jonzes' Where the Wild Things Are tells the story of a lonely young boy named Max (Max Records), who sails off to a mystical island which is inhabited by these beast-like creatures known as the "Wild Things." The film is a very touching story about ideas of imagination and getting lost in thoughts of your own mind.

RELATED: 10 Children's Book Adaptations to Rewatch With The Kids

The film shares a very similar calming aesthetic to Marcel the Shell as well as sharing a lot of similar character aspects. Both films manage to convey such a great sense of emotion from fictional creatures which get the audience to genuinely care about their feelings and desires.

'Who Framed Roger Rabbit' (1988)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit follows a man named Eddie (Bob Hoskins), an investigator hired to exonerate Roger Rabbit (Charles Fleischer), an animated character who has been falsely accused of murder against the owner of a famous corporation. Despite having a vastly different story to Marcel the Shell, they still share a number of similarities.

Both films are set in a reality where animated characters and real people live together and combine live-action with animation. While Marcel the Shell is a stop-motion animated character, Roger Rabbit is 2D animated and blends into real life very well. Both films do a great job at making their animated characters feel as if they actually exist in the real world due to their flawless interactions with people and the environment.

'The Secret World of Arrietty' (2010)

The Secret World of Arrietty is a very charming film from Studio Ghibli that tells the story of a family of 'borrowers', a group of tiny people who live hidden within the walls of a house. One day the family's young daughter, Arrietty, befriends one of the humans which causes conflict as she tries to maintain this friendship whilst also trying to keep her family's location a secret. The film is beautifully animated and consists of some very impressive visuals.

RELATED: The 25 Best Feel-Good Movies to Watch When You're Feeling Down

The film's most creative aspect is how it works with scale. The family of borrowers has adapted to the use of all sorts of small human objects in non-traditional ways, such as pins as swords or pegs as hair ties. For perspective, a sugar cube could last for a few weeks in the hands of the borrowers. This sense of scale is very similar to Marcel, as he is a small shell who also interacts with small human objects to make a living. Both films do a great job at conveying the small size of the characters and how they adjust and interact within a human environment.

'A Town Called Panic' (2009)

This French stop-motion comedy film is a very joyous experience that doesn't really rely on a story. The film follows 'Cowboy' (Stéphane Aubier) and 'Indian' (Bruce Ellison) as they attempt to get their friend, 'Horse' (Vincent Patar) a birthday present. However, don't be fooled by the basic premise as the film primarily focuses on its comedic aspects and follows these characters' zany adventures and spontaneous situations they encounter. The film is hilarious and has some amazing comedic voice acting and great slapstick humor.

The film's style is meant to appear like a child's playset. All the characters are toy figurines and the film's scenarios and exaggerated emotions feel like the imaginative mind of a child. The character design feels very similar to Marcel the Shell as they both consist of very playful and childish characters, as well as sharing the stop-motion technique.

KEEP READING: Best Animated TV Series on Netflix Right Now