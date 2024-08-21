Alcoholism, otherwise known as alcohol use disorder, impacts millions of people around the world. Over the years, many movies have tried to portray this disorder accurately, with frankly mixed results. While many movies sensationalize the disorder, or stigmatize those living with this illness, the best movies about alcohol use disorder capture the nuances of alcohol use disorder. The best portrayals of alcohol use disorder humanize those who live with this condition.

Some movies, like The Hustler, showcase how alcohol use disorder can often co-occur with other addictions. Other movies, like When a Man Loves a Woman, emphasize the fact that alcohol use disorder has a tangible impact on the family members of those who live with it. While many of the best movies portraying alcohol use disorder involve fictional stories, they focus on the universal truth that this illness requires support, healthy boundaries, and guidance from those who have walked the same path.

1 'The Lost Weekend' (1945)

Directed by Billy Wilder

The Lost Weekend is a film noir that stars Ray Milland and Jane Wyman. It is based on the novel of the same name by Charles R. Jackson. The story revolves around Don Birnam (Millard), a writer with alcohol use disorder. The Lost Weekend follows Don as his life becomes increasingly unmanageable as his condition remains untreated. The movie won several Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Lost Weekend is notable because it is one of the earliest movies to depict alcohol use disorder realistically and to showcase the impact that this illness has. In particular, this movie takes an unflinching approach to showcasing the physical symptoms of alcohol use disorder, including delirium tremens (also known as DTs). Don's story also demonstrates the impact that alcohol use disorder has on relationships and how it truly is a family illness.

2 My Name is Bill W. (1989)

Directed by Daniel Petrie

My Name is Bill W. is a Hallmark movie that chronicles the origins of Alcoholics Anonymous. It stars James Garner and James Woods as "Dr. Bob" and "Bill W." respectively, who founded the mutual aid organization. "Bill W." was a stockbroker and World War I veteran whose life took a turn for the worse when his alcohol use disorder became unmanageable. He and "Dr. Bob" were both struggling when they met, but eventually came together to help themselves and others.

Alcoholics Anonymous continues to be a critical component of many people's recovery, and this movie showcases the organization's origin story to add additional context. My Name is Bill W. showcases the fact that recovery is a process that requires the support of people who have walked the same road. The movie has a hopeful tone, and showcases how powerful mutual aid can be, especially in non-judgemental and supportive environments.

3 'The Hustler' (1961)

Directed by Robert Rossen

The Hustler stars Paul Newman as "Fast Eddie", a pool hustler who challenges a legendary pool player to a game to prove his supremacy. Eddie meets Sarah (Piper Laurie), who struggles with alcohol use disorder. The two form a relationship and eventually move in together. Sarah helps Eddie recover when he is attacked after Eddie's hustling goes wrong. While Sarah's story ultimately ends in tragedy, she causes Eddie to reflect on his own life.

The Hustler is notable for being a fairly early portrayal of alcohol use disorder in women. This is far from a perfect portrayal of alcohol use disorder, as, again, Sarah's story ultimately ends in tragedy, which, of course, is not true of all those living with alcohol use disorder. Additionally, Eddie illustrates the connection between alcohol use and gambling and how these addictions can often co-occur and impact people's lives.

4 'When a Man Loves a Woman' (1994)

Directed by Luis Mandoki

When a Man Loves a Woman stars Meg Ryan as Alice, a school counselor with alcohol use disorder. She is able to maintain the illusion of being healthy at her job, while struggling to care for herself and her children behind closed doors. After a confrontation with the family babysitter, Alice and her husband, Mike (Andy García), must confront the reality of Alice's condition. Both of them then navigate Alice's recovery, with its successes and challenges.

This is another example of a movie that examines alcohol use disorder in women. It also effectively showcases how the illness impacts the entire family and how those with alcohol use disorder need the support of those around them as they manage their own recovery. When a Man Loves a Woman is also an authentic portrayal of the fact that so many people with alcohol use disorder are able to maintain their careers for a time, and it may appear that they have everything together while they are struggling.

5 'A Star is Born' (2018)

Directed by Bradley Cooper

The 2018 version of A Star is Born is the latest version of this story that was featured in 1937, 1954, and 1976 movies of the same name. The 2018 movie stars Lady Gaga as up-and-coming singer Ally and Bradley Cooper as Jackson "Jack" Maine, an aging country rock singer. Jack's alcohol use disorder increasingly impacts his career and his budding relationship with Ally as Ally's career takes off. He finds himself increasingly lost in the illness.

A Star is Born is another tragic take on alcohol use disorder. It is devastating to watch Jack's life become increasingly unmanageable. While there are bright moments when he connects with Ally and his brother, it is clear just how severe an alcohol use disorder can become. Before his life completely falls apart, this version of A Star is Born also makes sure to show that Jack has experienced trauma and a lack of connection due to his fame, both of which contributed to his alcohol use disorder.

6 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Directed by Mike Figgis

Leaving Las Vegas stars Nicolas Cage as Ben, a screenwriter who recently lost his family and job and who lives with alcohol use disorder. He plans to drink himself to death after feeling completely lost in despair. He meets Sera (Elizabeth Shue), a sex worker who offers her support and friendship on his journey. As Ben falls further and further into despair, Sera remains a constant for him as he reaches his lowest point.

What makes Leaving Las Vegas so authentic in its portrayal of alcohol use disorder is that it shows once again that those with this illness need people around them who will not judge them, but who will set firm limits when necessary. Leaving Las Vegas also provides commentary on the fact that one with alcohol use disorder cannot be coerced into engaging in recovery or abstinence. The movie also portrays how severe alcohol use disorder can become so severe in such a short period of time.

7 'Flight' (2012)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Flight stars Denzel Washington as an airline pilot, Whip Whitaker. He pilots a plane that experiences a mechanical failure that requires an emergency landing. Whip's alcohol use disorder impacted his ability to respond to this emergency, which his co-pilot knew. Throughout the story, Whip continues to struggle to maintain any version of sobriety, even after being given an ultimatum by his wife and even after being confronted with the reality that his illness impaired his ability to do his job.

Flight illustrates the fact that those with alcohol use disorder can often maintain careers, including highly demanding ones like being a pilot. However, inevitably, as this movie illustrates, the illness can become so powerful without treatment and management. Flight also demonstrates the fact that ultimatums from loved ones are largely ineffective for those with alcohol use disorder. The movie also shows the legal ramifications that those with alcohol use disorder can face if their condition goes untreated and unmanaged.

8 'Clean and Sober' (1988)

Directed by Glenn Gordon Caron

Clean and Sober follows Daryl Poynter (Michael Keaton), a man with both alcohol use disorder and cocaine addiction. He was a successful real estate salesman until he embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from his employer and woke up next to a woman who had died of a cocaine overdose. When Daryl begins his sobriety journey, he struggles to focus on it, and takes a lot of time to engage in the process fully.

Keaton's performance is a compelling one, as he portrays a complex man who has to find his way. Clean and Sober accurately portrays the fact that sobriety is far from a linear process. Daryl has many missteps along the way but is guided back to sobriety by his sponsor. This story also highlights how important sponsors are in the sobriety process and how mutual support is such a critical component in a successful recovery.

9 'Krisha' (2015)

Directed by Trey Edward Shults

Krisha is a psychological thriller that follows the titular character, a woman in her sixties living with alcohol use disorder. At Thanksgiving, she attempts to reconnect with her family by offering to cook a massive holiday meal. As the holiday continues, Krisha continues to struggle with her sobriety as conflicts emerge. She ultimately expresses the fact that she feels abandoned by people who she counted on for support.

At its core, Krisha is a story of a woman who is looking for connection with those she loves. This story does a superb job of showing not just how essential this connection is to the recovery process but also how damaging it can be for those who feel that this is elusive. Krisha also addresses the fact that alcohol use disorder does not have an age limit and that anyone at any age can experience this. Ultimately, this movie is very tense, another story that portrays alcohol use disorder as a family disease.

10 'Days of Wine and Roses' (1962)

Directed by Blake Edwards

Days of Wine and Roses follows PR executive Joe (Jack Lemmon) and Kirsten (Lee Remick), a secretary as they engage in a relationship, and confront their respective struggles with alcohol use disorder. The two go from social drinking to regular drinking over time, and find their lives increasingly chaotic. Their relationship comes to a crossroads when Joe engages in recovery and begins to rebuild his life.

This movie is a heartbreaking illustration of just how fast alcohol use disorder can manifest itself. Additionally, Days of Wine and Roses is an honest portrayal of the fact that those with alcohol use disorder can impact one another in good and bad ways. This is also a practical showcase of what the steps of Alcoholics Anonymous involve, and the hard work that this process entails. This is another hopeful story and one that illustrates the fact that recovery is available to anyone regardless of their previous struggles.

If you or someone you know are struggling with addiction, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's website [link: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline ] or call 1-800-662-4357 .

