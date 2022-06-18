Since its inception on September 27, 1990, in replacement of the X rating, NC-17 movies, which impose the exclusion of any minor, have been both a point of controversy and a selling point. In order to avoid cutting out a fair share of the under-18 market, most producers and directors re-edit and trim moments of sex and violence from their provocative films to appeal the rating. Others, unwilling to compromise their vision, surrender or keep it. Most, however, edit their films for wide release and use the NC-17 reputation to boost sales in the home video market, where renters and buyers can take advantage of the privacy of their own homes and get to see new versions of controversial pictures.

Rarely do films garner an NC-17 rating in the current climate of the movie industry; when they do, however, they make the news. The designation for the Ana De Armas-starring Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde represents a bit of a conundrum in the streaming age: If a film is rated NC-17, can’t anyone with a Netflix account access it regardless of their age? Regardless, just the label of NC-17 in our increasingly desensitized society can push people to test their tolerance for the exploitative and the shocking.

10 'Kill Bill: Volume 1' (2003)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino has had a longstanding reputation for helming violent films from the ear-cutting in Reservoir Dogs that resulted in walkouts to the high body count of Django Unchained. In this respect, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2, known as the whole bloody affair, represents a tour de force.

The scene which almost earned Kill Bill Vol. 1 an NC-17, concerns the hall of fame massacre action sequence set at The House of Blue Leaves in which The Bride takes on The Crazy 88s, putting her Hattori Hanzō sword to use with a whole lot of blood splatter. To appease the board, Tarantino simply converted the scene to black and white adding to its highly stylized nature. The Japanese edition of the DVD is the only available version to feature the full-color version of the scene.

9 'American Pie' (1999)

Directors: Chris Weitz, Paul Weitz

American Pie took the teen sex comedy, pioneered by films like Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Porky’s, and updated it for modern audiences of the more transparent and internet-obsessed Y2K era. It was only natural American Pie would also up the ante of shock value for big laughs, packed theaters, and the home video market.

The film’s producers knew the film had to be accessible to its intended teen audience, even with an adult present which an NC-17 would effectively kibosh. The MPAA received four modified cuts of the film screened all of which focused on the iconic scene of Jim (Jason Biggs) having sex with the titular apple pie, a scenario with no cinematic precedent for the board to base their decision on. Biggs would later reveal that only by lessening the number of thrusts did the MPAA decide to adjust its rating to an R.

8 'Casino' (1995)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese’s mission to explore the consequences of American violence has given his films near NC-17 and X ratings numerous times. Goodfellas almost received the distinction when the rating was new and received a re-edit for its language, violence, and drug use. The final scene of Taxi Driver famously toned down the color of its blood to distance itself from an X.

The master had learned his lesson for Casino, perhaps Martin Scorsese's goriest film featuring the legendary “head in the vice” scene in which an Irish gangster under torture interrogation from Nicky Santoro (Joe Pesci) has his head tightened within a vise until his eye pops out. Scorsese had included the scene as a decoy, ready to sacrifice a removal to distract from the other segments of the film such as bat beatings and a record number of spoken expletives which would seem less gratuitous in comparison to the scene. The MPAA shockingly gave the film an R rating on appeal with no objections and the scene was left in the film.

7 'Scream' (1996)

Director: Wes Craven

The original Scream is widely considered nowadays to be a horror movie classic, ushering in a new era of teenage slasher movies and revitalizing the horror genre when it was arguably at its lowest. However, Scream faced a notable uphill battle in order to earn its coveted R rating so that it would actually be able to play in theaters and become the massive success story that it would be known for.

A lot of the primary issues that the MPAA had with the film revolved around the messaging and dialogue surrounding its primary villains, and specifically their violent relationship with media and movies. Especially in the 90s, it was far from commonplace for characters to directly state that they got the inspiration for their murderous violence from violence depicted in movies, and this satirical going beyond-the-screen violence greatly upset the MPAA. The MPAA would also find issues with the more graphic and realistic depictions of murder in the film's opening. - Rob Lee

Scream Release Date December 20, 1996 Director Wes Craven Cast Drew Barrymore , Neve Campbell , Skeet Ulrich , Matthew Lillard , Jamie Kennedy , Rose McGowan Rating R Runtime 111 minutes

6 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Exploding heads, melting faces, and strip club set pieces; Paul Verhoeven’s films are known for their debts to the exploitation genre as much as they are for their biting satire. After a lucrative '80s working in science fiction and steering the genre into R-rated territory after a family-driven '70s with blockbuster hits from Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, Verhoeven diverted his attention to making sexualized dramas.

The cult classic Showgirls accepted its NC-17 rating, though the intended populist appeal of his Hitchcockian thriller Basic Instinct adjusted its racy content to achieve an R. The iconic interrogation room exposure scene amazingly wasn’t even the point of contention for the MPAA, which instead considered 40 seconds of love scenes that Verhoeven had to replace with different angles in a more subtle presentation.

Basic Instinct Release Date March 20, 1992 Director Paul Verhoeven Cast Michael Douglas , Sharon Stone , George Dzundza , Jeanne Tripplehorn , Denis Arndt , Leilani Sarelle Rating NR Runtime 128

5 'Sausage Party' (2014)

Directors: Conrad Vernon, Greg Tiernan

Sausage Party made waves upon release for its experimental and unlikely approach to an animated film, providing the cutesy cartoonish look of a modern animated film with the raunch and disgust of an adult comedy movie. Because of its inherent premise and goal of being as shocking as possible to contrast with its animated visuals, a great deal of highly raunchy and highly disgusting content had to be cut in order to secure the R-rating.

To those who have seen the film, it isn't surprising to hear that the biggest issues that the MPAA had with the film revolved around the Sausage Party's highly infamous and erotic final sequence. In order to even get the final scene into the film, the filmmakers purposefully filled it with a number of extremely vulgar things that would immediately be cut, so that the scenes they actually wanted in the film would be salvaged. However, to the filmmakers' surprise, the MPAA was fine with the entire scene, but asked for the pubic hair on David Krumholtz's pita bread character to be removed. - Rob Lee

4 'American Psycho' (2000)

Director: Mary Harron

From Bret Easton Ellis’ shrink-wrapped novel to Mary Harron’s career-launching psychological thriller, American Psycho seemed almost designed to provoke controversy. Considering the film is over 20 years old, and the novel is over 30 it may be difficult to consider the power and shock value the film had at its time or that the character of Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale), an executive by day and serial killer by moonlight, intended to satirize 80s yuppy culture.

After making waves at Sundance, the MPAA slapped the NC-17 on the film, forcing the creative team to tone down both dialogue and trim scenes in which Bateman brutally murders his victims. One, in particular, featuring a threesome with two sex workers had to be cut by 18 seconds, while another featuring Bateman admiring himself naked in the mirror to Phil Collins was also toned down.

3 'Saw' Franchise (2004 - )

Directors: James Wan, Darren Lynn Bousman, David Hackl

The history of ratings for the Saw franchise reads like its own kind of saga. All of the hugely successful Saw movies until Saw 3D received an NC-17 rating upon submission for their visceral depictions of torture and what the MPAA referred to as grisly violence. Considering the terrifying and disgusting legacy that the franchise as a whole holds near and dear to its heart, it feels almost perfect that the franchise would have so many issues with the MPAA.

Saw 3D received six revisions. Spiral received 11 revisions. The first Saw film is just 8 seconds shorter than the unrated version. Somehow, Saw II was the only film that did not require a re-edit and was approved on appeal. The original uncut NC-17 versions which are all available on the home video market and listed as unrated, feature more frames and just a few seconds more than their edited versions, but with no full scenes removed.

2 'Lust, Caution' (2007)

Director: Ang Lee

Ang Lee’s Lust, Caution, while a critical smash for the director, was a whole different kind of beast in regard to censorship in Mainland China. The erotic spy film set in Golden Age Hong Kong and Shanghai featured unsimulated sex scenes rendering attempts to appeal for an NC-17 rating futile in America. The film did not so much avoid the rating as it did the usual ramifications, grossing $67 million and holding the record for the highest-grossing NC-17 film of all time.

Instead, its star actress Tang Wei was blacklisted from the Chinese movie industry who disapproved of her performance of sexual acts in the film and did not work for three years. Sex scenes were removed for release in China and India along with other sequences considered too violent and in Singapore, an uncut version prompted the rare R-21 rating. While the film nowadays oftentimes finds praise for its highly realistic depiction of sexual acts and love, it came at the cost of the dreaded NC-17 rating.

Lust, Caution Release Date September 28, 2007 Director Ang Lee Cast Tony Leung Chiu Wai , Wei Tang , Joan Chen , Leehom Wang , Chung Hua Tou , Chih-ying Chu Rating NC-17 Runtime 158

1 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Requiem for a Dream is a masterclass in cinematography, editing, and performance presenting four parallel stories about the inescapable consequences of addiction and the failure of the American Dream. The film is an execution of Darren Aronofsky’s vision that was so uncompromising he surrendered to the MPAA’s NC-17 rating and denied re-editing the film to their standard.

Understanding the film’s thesis as a negative depiction and not a glorification of drug use, the film’s NC-17 rating may seem excessive…until one rewatches the film which still holds up as disturbing and terrifying to this day. Refusing to sacrifice the film’s graphic sex scene set in the depths of a sex party at the climax of the film which Aronofsky considered central to the film’s story, the film was released unrated. This meant distributor Artisan asked theaters (that were able) to enforce an adults-only policy, while eventually, an edited version became available on the home video market.

