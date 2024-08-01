American politics are dramatic, theatrical and often full of very real events that seem completely unbelievable. With the US elections only a matter of months away, all eyes are on America, watching this story play out in real-time. Hollywood filmmakers do not have to look far in the world of politics to find a thrilling story to adapt into a feature on the silver screen because so much is on the line, immense responsibilities are placed on the shoulders of a few vital decision-makers whose choices become their legacy, good or bad.

From satirical comedies like In The Loop to dramatizations of scandals like All The President's Men to biopics about vehicles of change like Malcolm X, Hollywood has been capturing the world of American politics through the movies since the beginning of cinema. These films immortalize important figures on the screen and provide insight into, and often criticism about, the impact that the American political machine has on the world.

10 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (2020)

Directed by Aaron Sorkin

Aaron Sorkin's legal drama The Trial of the Chicago 7 tells the story of the Chicago 7, defendants charged by the United States Department of Justice with conspiracy and other accusations related to anti-Vietnam War protests in Chicago, Illinois, during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial captured the attention of a nation and sparked a conversation about the disorder created to undermine the U.S. government.

Sorkin is well known for writing successful biopics like The Social Network and the renowned political drama The West Wing. In The Trial of the Chicago 7, Sorkin puts a lens on each character individually, focusing on their motivations and personality. Though some poetic license results in the reordering of events, the film is grounded in reality. Thus, it focuses on the theatrics of the public court case, the unrelenting nature of the government in their intent to silence the protestors and the portrayal of politics at the heart of the Chicago protests.

9 'Frost/Nixon' (2009)

Directed by Ron Howard

PBS described Watergate as "the worst scandal in American history" due to the attempt to subvert the political process. The significant political controversy led to the resignation of President Nixon, so it's no surprise that the Watergate scandal has appeared in movies and TV shows aplenty. Frost/Nixon tells the true story of British journalist David Frost (Michael Sheen) conducting a series of interviews with Richard Nixon (Frank Langella), the former President of the USA, after the Watergate scandal of 1972.

Frost/Nixon is a character-driven drama, and Langhella and Sheen's performances are astounding, reprising their roles from the Broadway and West End productions of the play. There is a true harmony between the feature's documentary-like approach and the sensational, character-driven sequences that maintain realism while elevating the intensity and drama of the story.

8 'Selma' (2014)

Directed by Ava DuVernay

David Oyelowo takes on the lead role of Dr Martin Luther King Jr. in Ava DuVernay's Selma, based on the true story of the civil rights march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. The feature chronicles Dr King's campaign to secure equal voting rights, leading to the march compelling President Lyndon B. Johnson to sign the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The Selma to Montgomery march made history. The story is inspirational, and DuVernay translates it onto the screen with a strong emphasis on its historical significance. Selma poignantly raises awareness of the difficulties faced by Black voters in the 1960s by portraying the determination of the Civil Rights Movement despite adversity. It compounds the importance of the endeavors of vital individuals such as Dr. King Jr. (portrayed through a considered and majestic performance by Oleyowo) to make changes to the American socio-political landscape.

7 'In the Loop' (2009)

Directed by Armando Iannucci

In the Loop is a political satire about British and American politics and their relationship on the world stage, with a focus on the invasion of Iraq. The story follows Minister for International Development Simon Foster (Tom Hollander), who gets in trouble when he accidentally makes two contradictory statements about a possible war in the Middle East during an interview, to the chagrin of his mouthy spin doctor Malcolm Tucker (Peter Capaldi). In response, Foster goes to America to gather information about the potential consequences of war.

Described by Collider as "the greatest political comedy of all time," In the Loop is written/directed by Armando Iannucci and is a spin-off of the very popular British political black comedy The Thick of It. The film critiques and ridicules the figureheads for key political decisions, emphasizing that they are, in fact, just people capable of making mistakes. However, their errors have a monumental impact, and the clever writing dissects the morality and motivations of these figures with nuance and humor.

6 'JFK' (1991)

Directed by William Oliver Stone

JFK is a political thriller examining the true story of New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison's (Kevin Costner) investigation into the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Following a story where the truth is everything but apparent, Garrison comes to believe that there was a wider conspiracy to assassinate Kennedy and that Lee Harvey Oswald (Gary Oldman) was just a scapegoat.

Though JFK received critical acclaim, it was considered controversial due to its exploration of conspiracy theories about JFK's assassination. Yet, these conspiracies compound the sensation of Garrison's disillusionment with the system. His relentless quest to prove his theories leads to a very compelling mas-versus-the-system plot that illustrates the loss of American idealism. Powered by one of Kevin Costner's strongest performances, JFK is a sobering look at a pivotal moment in American history.

5 'Malcolm X' (1992)

Directed by Spike Lee

The second of four collaborations between Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, Malcolm X is a biographical epic about the influential yet controversial Black Nationalist leader. The story chronicles his early life and career as a small-time gangster to his ministry as a member of the Nation of Islam and culminates in his eventual assassination.

A biopic of Malcolm X's life was a long time coming. Lee is renowned for engaging with contemporary events that resonate with the message in his film to illustrate how change is still needed. Malcolm X opens with a montage of footage of the Rodney King incident, in which an African-American man was a victim of police brutality, with a voice-over of Washington delivering one of Malcolm's speeches. Washington gives a commanding performance and embodies Malcolm X's character triumphantly, which partners perfectly with the intensity of the story and the experimental yet distinct direction from Lee.

Directed by John Frankenheimer

The Manchurian Candidate follows Korean War Veteran Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey), who is part of a prominent political family that exploits his heroism to further his mother's (Angela Lansbury) husband, Senator John Iselin (James Gregory). Shaw is brainwashed by Communists after his troupe is captured during the war and becomes an unknowing assassin in an international communist conspiracy upon his return to the US. The conspirators plan to assassinate the presidential nominee of an American political party, with the death leading to the overthrow of the U.S. government.

Labeled one of the most iconic films of the Cold War period, The Manchurian Candidate was released in 1962 at the height of U.S./Soviet hostility during the Cuban Missile Crisis. The film is a poignant and daring political thriller that really captured the attention of audiences and played on their paranoia about communism within the US, particularly conspiracies about government and the use of mind control.

3 'Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb' (1964)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Dr. Strangelove tells the story of paranoid US Air Force General Jack D. Ripper (Sterling Hayden), who orders a pre-emptive nuclear attack on the Soviet Union. The film also follows the President of the United States, Merkin Muffley (Peter Sellers), and his advisors, including the wheelchair-using nuclear expert and former Nazi, Dr. Strangelove (Sellers), and a Royal Air Force exchange officer (Sellers), who work together to attempt to prevent the start of a nuclear war with the Soviet Union.

Regarded as one of the best comedies ever made, Dr. Strangelove satirizes nuclear war and the paranoia surrounding the Cold War, leading to an absurdist and eccentric masterpiece. Peter Sellers steals the show in multiple roles, delivering one of cinema's finest comedic performances. Stanley Kubrick's feature denounces power politics and how global destruction can be caused by the decisions of the few. The iconic line "Gentleman, you can't fight in here! This is the War Room!" truly sums up Kubrick's perception of the farcical nature of many aspects of the Cold War.

2 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' (1939)

Directed by Frank Capra

Frank Capra's Mr. Smith Goes to Washington follows the naive and idealistic head of the Boy Rangers, Jefferson Smith (James Stewart), who suddenly gets appointed to fill a vacancy in the US Senate. He gains mentorship from the publicly esteemed yet privately crooked Senator Joseph Paine (Claude Rains). Smith is chosen because his inexperience in politics would technically make him easy to manipulate. However, his idealistic plan to build a boys' campsite on a site where a more lucrative project could go makes Paine determined to discredit Smith.

Capra's feature is a true underdog story about a man with noble intentions going up against a corrupt political machine. As such, Mr. Smith Goes to Washington was attacked by the press and politicians in the US Congress as anti-American and pro-Communist due to its portrayal of corruption in the American government. Mr. Smith Goes to Washington treads a line between naive idealism and sharp-witted satire, leading to a wholly absorbing and heartfelt film.

1 'All the President's Men' (1976)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

Based on the memoir of the same name, All the President's Men follows The Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward (Robert Redford) and Carl Bernstein (Dustin Hoffman) as they are assigned to cover the Watergate story. Despite the disbelief of many colleagues at the Post, who can't comprehend Nixon's motivations, they persevere in their investigation. Woodward and Bernstein uncover key details, shedding light on the scandal and triggering the resignation of President Richard Nixon.

In 2010, All the President's Men was chosen for preservation in the US National Film Registry by the Library of Congress due to it being "a cultural phenomenon in its own right." The movie is an observant study of journalism and the running of major newspapers in America, grounding it in realism, with truly understated and compelling performances from both Redford and Hoffman. It captures the eclectic mix of emotions felt by Woodward and Bernstein and the fears projected onto them by the Post, compounding the bravery of their endeavor to go after the greatest power in the United States: the President.

