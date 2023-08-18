Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress and former Miss Israel, soared to international prominence with her iconic portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe films. However, her acting career extends beyond this role, encompassing a range of lesser-known but significant appearances in various movies and television series.

Before donning the mantle of the Amazonian superhero, Gadot appeared in lesser-known projects that showcased her versatility and acting prowess. These roles include her involvement in the Israeli series Asfur, where she portrayed a mysterious character named Kika, and her participation in movies such as Triple 9 and Keeping Up with the Joneses. Additionally, Gadot lent her voice to animated projects like Ralph Breaks the Internet and The Simpsons. While her portrayal of Wonder Woman rightfully takes center stage, exploring Gadot's lesser-known roles offers insight into her journey as a versatile and talented actress in both her home country and Hollywood.

10 ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses’ (2016)

A suburban couple, Jeff (Zach Galifianakis) and Karen Gaffney (Isla Fisher) become suspicious of their new neighbors, Tim (Jon Hamm) and Natalie Jones (Gal Gadot). As they delve deeper into the Joneses' seemingly perfect lives, Jeff and Karen discover that the couple is actually spies on a covert mission.

Gadot’s character, Natalie Jones, is an enigmatic woman who is not only a secret agent, but also a skilled combatant. Natalie's role adds an element of intrigue and action to the comedy, as her character's abilities are revealed over the course of the film. She forms an unlikely bond with Karen, leading to humorous and action-packed situations as the Gaffney’s ordinary lives become entangled in the Joneses' world of espionage. Though Keeping Up with the Joneses ultimately did not receive positive ratings, the film allowed Gadot to expand her acting range and take on a more comedic role.

9 ‘Criminal’ (2016)

A death-row inmate named Jericho Stewart (Kevin Costner) is implanted with the memories and skills of a deceased CIA agent (Ryan Reynolds) through an experimental procedure. As Jericho struggles to adapt to his newfound abilities, he becomes embroiled in a high-stakes mission to stop a dangerous international terrorist. With the help of the CIA, including agent Bill Pope's wife, Jill Pope (Gal Gadot), Jericho must navigate a web of intrigue, espionage, and danger, while seeking justice and closure for her husband’s death.

While Gadot's portrayal of Jill Pope adds emotional depth, her character's development is overshadowed by the central plot of Jericho and his memories. Criminal's complex narrative and action-oriented themes also limit the exploration of Jill's role. Additionally, Gadot's subsequent breakthrough as Wonder Woman and other high-profile roles have garnered greater attention, causing her role in Criminal to be relatively overlooked in her career trajectory.

8 ‘Knight and Day’ (2010)

In Knight and Day, June Havens (Cameron Diaz) unexpectedly becomes entangled in the life of a charming but mysterious secret agent, Roy Miller (Tom Cruise). Accidentally thrust into a world of danger, June finds herself on a globetrotting adventure filled with thrilling chases, gunfights, and twists. As they dodge assassins and government agents, June and Roy must uncover a high-stakes conspiracy while navigating their growing attraction to each other.

Gal Gadot plays Naomi, a skilled and resourceful operative and fellow agent who becomes embroiled in the dangerous world of espionage alongside the main characters, June Havens and Roy Miller. With her martial arts prowess and expertise, Naomi becomes a key ally in their mission to uncover a high-stakes conspiracy. Despite her initial suspicions about Roy, she eventually teams up with him and June to take on their adversaries and navigate the thrilling and action-packed adventure.

7 ‘Triple 9’ (2016)

Triple 9 follows a group of corrupt cops and criminals who orchestrate a series of heists in Atlanta. Their criminal activities are controlled by the ruthless Irina Vlaslov (Kate Winslet), who blackmails the crew into executing a virtually impossible heist. To divert the attention of law enforcement, they plan to initiate a "triple 9", an officer-down call. However, the line between loyalty and betrayal becomes blurred as tensions rise and conflicts escalate.

Gadot portrays the character of Elena Vlaslov, a sister to the wife of a ruthless Russian-Israeli mobster, Irina Vlaslov. Elena becomes entangled in the criminal activities orchestrated by her husband and his associates. Despite a supporting role, Gadot’s character is a pivotal link between the corrupt cops and criminals, as well as the driving force behind the high-stakes heists.

6 ‘Entourage’ (2004-2011)

The comedy-drama series Entourage revolves around the Hollywood journey of Vincent Chase (Adrian Grenier), an up-and-coming actor, and his tight-knit group of friends as they navigate the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry. Led by Vincent's agent, Ari Gold (Jeremy Piven), and childhood friend Eric "E" Murphy (Kevin Connelly), the group faces the highs and lows of fame, fortune, relationships, and the challenges of maintaining personal and professional integrity in the midst of Hollywood's excesses.

In the episode titled “Amongst Friends”, Gadot appears as Lisa, the date of the main character Vincent Chase. Gadot's Entourage cameo was in 2009 before she broke through as a major star for her roles as Wonder Woman and Gisele Bashar in the Fast & Furious franchise. Despite only delivering a few lines in the episode, Gadot’s cameo appearance has since become one of the most recognizable cameos in the series' history.

5 ‘The Beautiful Life: TBL’ (2009)

The teen drama series The Beautiful Life: TBL follows the lives of aspiring models navigating the cutthroat world of high fashion in New York City. The show explores the glamorous yet demanding lifestyle of these young models as they contend with competition, personal struggles, and the pressures of the fashion industry. Only appearing in several episodes, Gadot plays Olivia, a top model and established figure in the industry. Her character exudes confidence and success, serving as a mentor to the younger models while also dealing with her own challenges.

Unfortunately, The Beautiful Life: TBL’s short run and poor reception were caused by a combination of factors. The show’s attempt to depict the fashion industry's glamour and challenges wasn't unique enough to stand out in a saturated TV landscape. Moreover, production issues, including behind-the-scenes drama, affected the show's consistency and quality. Despite featuring talented actors like Gal Gadot, the series ultimately couldn't overcome its challenges, resulting in its limited run and lackluster reception.

4 ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ (2018)

In the 2018 animated movie, Ralph Breaks the Internet, video game characters Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (voiced by Sarah Silverman) venture into the expansive world of the Internet to find a replacement part for Vanellope's game. As they navigate the digital realm, they encounter various online platforms and new characters.

Gal Gadot lends her voice to the character Shank, a tough and skilled racer in an online game called “Slaughter Race”. Shank becomes a mentor to Vanellope, teaching her about independence and self-discovery. As the story unfolds, Ralph and Vanellope's friendship is tested, and they learn valuable lessons about embracing change and the true nature of friendship. The film explores themes of personal growth, the impact of technology, and the bonds that connect us in the digital age.

3 ‘Asfur’ (2010-2011)

The Israeli series Asfur follows Motti (Shalom Michaelshvili), who lives on a bus farm he inherited from his late grandfather, in Jerusalem with his three best friends Katzar (Guy Amir), Itzik (Oz Zehavi), and Newton (Hanan Savyon). After discovering that the city plans to repossess the land, the first season focuses on the wild adventures and the friends’ attempts, such as selling drugs and committing a robbery for a criminal kingpin, to saving the farm, along with unraveling the romantic complications between Motti and an old flame, Shir (Efrat Dor).

Gadot’s character, Kika, gets an introduction in the second season of the series. Her character is a coffee shop owner in Amsterdam whose motivation is to raise money for the transplant of her brother, Danny, through the help of a French-Israeli entrepreneur Ouliel. As the paths of Kika, Ouliel, and the four friends cross, the series explores themes of friendship and the pursuit of a better life against the backdrop of a unique heist plot.

2 ‘The Simpsons’ (1989-present)

The Simpsons has featured a plethora of famous actors in guest roles over its long run. Celebrities often lend their voices to characters as a nod to their public personas or to satirize themselves, enhancing the show's humor and cultural references. Notable actors like Gal Gadot, Paul McCartney, Michael Jackson, Kelsey Grammer, and Anne Hathaway have participated. This star-studded approach allows the show to infuse its fictional world with real-world personalities, creating a unique blend of pop culture and comedy that resonates with viewers and contributes to the show's enduring popularity.

In the episode titled "Bart's Not Dead”, Bart Simpson feigns a miraculous resurrection after a near-death experience to garner attention and popularity. Gadot guest-stars as herself in the episode and becomes part of the plot when Bart claims he met her during a church service in his supposed afterlife encounter. Gadot's role contributes to the show's tradition of featuring real-life figures and enhances the comedic commentary on modern-day culture The Simpsons is known for.

1 ‘Death on the Nile’ (2022)

Death on the Nile is a mystery thriller based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name. The story revolves around famed detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) as he embarks on a luxurious river cruise along the Nile. During the voyage, a shocking murder takes place, and Poirot finds himself entangled in a web of complex relationships, secrets, and motives among the passengers.

Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle (Gal Gadot) is a wealthy and glamorous socialite who becomes a central figure in the murder investigation. Her character's allure and enigmatic nature draw the attention of both Poirot and the audience, as her past and connections are scrutinized. While based on an exciting Agatha Christie story known for its intrigue and suspense, the film faced challenges in translating the intricate mystery to the screen effectively. And although the star-studded cast, including Gal Gadot, delivered solid performances, the film's execution, narrative choices, and its comparison to previous adaptations led to differing opinions on its success in capturing the essence of the classic mystery.

