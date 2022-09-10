Jordan Peele's newest film Nope is by far one of the best films of the year, and might just be the most interesting out of his catalog. It's a truly mesmerizing, and equally haunting experience that will definitely have you spiraling into your thoughts questioning what exactly you just watched.

The film feels extremely refreshing and unique in a landscape filled with mostly generic horror films that stick to certain formulas. Despite Nope feeling so distinctive, it actually holds many references to other films, as well as drawing inspiration from many classics such as Jaws and The Wizard of Oz.

Editor's Note: This list contains spoilers for the movie 'Nope'

'E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial' / 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind'

Steven Spielberg's films were a massive inspiration for Nope, whether it was in the sense of creating a classic blockbuster, or conveying similar themes to the ideas Spielberg explored within his own films. Two of Spielberg's alien classics obviously provided huge inspiration to Nope's exploration of the extra-terrestrial genre.

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind together played a big influence, being blockbusters evoking a sense of wonder and spectacle based on celestial life. However, it was primarily Close Encounters that influenced the wiring process of Nope, relating to the obsession with the UFO many characters experience within the film.

'Neon Genesis Evangelion'

Peele seems to be quite the fan of anime, after the inclusion of the classic Akira slide within his film, as well as taking a lot of inspiration from Neon Genesis Evangelion in terms of the film's creature design. The anime contains a lot of very futuristic elements that convey a similar sense of wonder, as well as horror, to the themes explored in Nope.

Evangelion's creatures called "Angels" served as a massive inspiration for the extra-terrestrial animal seen within Nope, sharing a spherical design with a lot of imagery conveying the sense of 'eyes' and 'watching.' It also makes sense that the alien's true form was based on something called an "Angel" as the creature itself also has a very biblical angel-type appearance.

'Signs'

Signs was another major influence in terms of the wiring aspects of Nope, of course being another film about aliens, but more detailed elements can be seen reflected within Peele's film. Both features have similar settings and build-ups in the sense that they both take place in isolated areas, that continue to show signs of extraterrestrial life as the film goes on.

Director of Signs, M. Night Shyamalanis known for his exciting plot twists, which could have been an inspiration for how Peele chose to reveal information within Nope. The film plays off many classic alien and sci-fi tropes, however, subverts these expectations immensely towards the end of the film, and plays off the fear of the unknown.

'Jaws' / 'Jurassic Park'

Spielberg is back yet again with two more films that provided inspiration for Peele's Nope. Jaws and Jurassic Park share this spot as they both comment on the exploitations of spectacle and attempt to control wild and exotic creatures in order for human satisfaction, and how these creatures may respond to these acts.

This theme is one of the greatest elements explored within Nope. It can be primarily seen in two instances involving Steven Yuen's character, 'Jupe.' The first is the flashback comedy show exploiting a chimpanzee for humor, and the second is Jupe himself exploiting the mysterious alien for entertainment and spectacle. Obviously, both are failed attempts at taming wild animals, causing them backlash, which is something Jaws and Jurassic Park also convey immensely.

'Buck and the Preacher'

Buck and the Preacher is probably the most underrated feature that served as an inspiration for Nope, only really sharing one primary detail, that being the western aesthetic. The film is a concise tale about a wagon master and con-man who team up to fight against confederate vets following the Civil War.

Nope has a number of elements that contribute to its western style; the setting, certain elements of the score, and one of the film's memorable locations: Jupe's Wild West-themed amusement park. However, the film also shares similarities in terms of the two main characters. Both films star Black main actors that share a similar dynamic between the characters, one being shyer and reserved, and the other quite cordial and charismatic.

'Full House'

One of the most notorious scenes within Nope mentioned earlier, is the horrifying comedy-show flashback with Gordy the chimpanzee. While the ferocious ape attack wasn't based on Full House, the sitcom aesthetic was definitely based on many classic sitcoms from the 80s and 90s.

Nope's production designer, Ruth de Jong stated that she had to research many sitcoms from Seinfeldto Friendsin order to understand their aesthetic and tone. However, Full House was the primary inspiration in terms of how the set was built to achieve Nope's most memorable scene.

'The Wizard of Oz'

The Wizard of Oz might seem like an odd choice to be an inspiration for Nope, but it's yet another film Peele credited with inspiring his writing the film, whether it is the obvious comparisons between the dust clouds the alien creates within Nope and the twister seen within Oz; or the more layered details of the script.

Elements of Oz can be seen sprinkled throughout Nope in terms of the storytelling, both films star characters who seem to be living normal lives until experiencing life-changing fantastical events and have to overcome a higher power with a crew of misfits.

'King Kong'

The story of King Kong follows the voyage of a film crew to a mysterious island, where they find and capture the mighty beast, and is another great example relating to the themes of humanity's addiction to spectacle, as well as the attempt to control and abuse animals for entertainment.

However, King Kong's story also relates to Nope's themes in capturing the specimen on film. Both stories have characters that desperately wish to photograph the respected creatures and capture physical evidence of their existence. The themes of capturing pictures of the alien within Nope extend to multiple characters, including OJ (Daniel Kaluuya) and Emerald (Keke Palmer), as well as the cinematographer (Michael Wincott) and TMZ motorcyclist.

