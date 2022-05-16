With anime becoming one of the fastest growing forces in film, streaming services have attempted to do their part to entice fans of the genre to their platform. HBO Max’s acquisition of streaming rights for most of Studio Ghibli’s films was huge when it launched, and Hulu has stocked their library up with some iconic anime series. Netflix, however, has been at the forefront of delivering top-notch anime content with how they’ve produced a good deal of original anime tv series as well as big adaptations, like Castlevania and Pacific Rim: The Black.

Netflix has become an anime haven for fans to flock to, and they’ve especially done a great job building a noteworthy lineup of anime films. With a slew of strong original anime films, some of which have been major awards contenders, Netflix has got plenty of great films for anime fans to check out.

Okko’s Inn (2018)

Kitaro Kosaka’s 2018 film Okko’s Inn, based on Hiroko Reijo’s children’s book series of the same name, is a can’t miss film that dazzles your eyes with stunning animation and touches your heart with its mature themes.

The film follows Okko, a young girl who lives at her grandmother’s inn after her parents die in a car accident and starts to talk to the ghosts that live in the inn. Okko’s Inn is full of visual charm and contains a lot of strong emotion that ties into Okko’s personal arc dealing with grief leading to meaningful conclusions.

Bubble (2022)

If you’ve ever wanted a true parkour anime, Attack on Titan animation studio Wit Studios’ latest film Bubble has got you covered with some mesmerizing parkour action taking place in a beautiful fantastical film.

The visuals for a group of survivors racing around the ruins of Tokyo after an apocalyptic event is absolutely thrilling with Bubble’s action-packed sequences and strong fantasy visuals making for an amazing viewing experience.

Lupin III: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

HBO Max might’ve gotten all of Hayao Miyazaki’s Studio Ghibli films, but Netflix nabbed his feature directorial debut when he crafted an iconic Lupin III adventure with The Castle of Cagliostro.

Castle of Cagliostro is one of Lupin III’s greatest adventures to date as the gentlemen thief attempts to save a princess from a power-hungry Count. The film’s legacy makes it worthy of a watch on its own as it more than likely inspired Indiana Jones and has been paid homage to in countless films. Also, you can never go wrong with a Lupin III adventure because they’re always a blast.

A Silent Voice (2016)

While it’s not as action-packed or highly fantastical as other entries on this list, Naoko Yamada’s 2016 film A Silent Voice is an immensely emotional ride.

The film is a coming of age drama that follows a bully turned social outcast who attempts to reconnect with the deaf classmate he used to bully. A Silent Voice is a deeply emotional watch with a character-driven story that tugs and tears at your heart.

Modest Heroes (2018)

Studio Ponoc, which was started by Studio Ghibli alums, provides not one, not two, but three imaginative and heartwarming stories with their collection of shorts, titled Modest Heroes.

Through a few stories about a pair sibling trying to survive in a fantastical forest world, a mother taking care of her son, and an invisible man seeking the opportunity to be seen, Studio Ponoc delivered three tales that are distinctly animated and richly fulfilling.

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (2021)

Looking for a little slice of life anime rom com? If so, then you definitely need to check out Kyohei Ishiguro’s 2021 film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is right up your alley.

The film takes viewers into a summery romance that blossoms between two shy teens after an unexpected encounter at the local mall. It’s an experience that’s uniquely animated, will easily warm your heart, and give you the kind of quirky rom com vibes everyone wants every now and again.

Fireworks (2017)

Akiyuki Shinbo and Nobuyuki Takeuchi’s 2017 film Fireworks is the kind of coming-of-age romance movie anime fans are always looking for.

The film is a beautifully animated romance tale of fate that follow two students sparking a connection during their town’s famed fireworks display and features some heartwarming character moments and amazing music fans will undoubtedly enjoy.

Children of the Sea (2019)

Aquatic fantasy and stylistic animation collide in Ayumu Watanabe’s 2019 film Children of the Sea making for a visual feast and an intriguing fantasy tale.

The film explores a deep connection between humans and nature as it follows a young girl named Ruka, who becomes fascinated by two brothers who were supposedly raised by dugongs. It’s equally thought-provoking and philosophical as it is charming and will blow you away with its visuals.

A Whisker Away (2020)

Prolific animation studios Toho and Studio Colorido, who animated the “Tatooine Rhapsody” episode of Star Wars: Visions, come together for A Whisker Away, a fantasy coming-of-age adventure full of warm charm.

A Whisker Away follows a young girl named Miyo who magically turns herself into a cat to impress a crush of hers but runs into trouble when the lines between human and animal start to blur. It’s the kind of film that instantly warms your heart and continually makes you smile while watching it.

Mirai (2018)

Mamoru Hosoda’s 2018 Oscar-nominated film Mirai is a deeply personal time traveling adventure that needs to be on every anime fan’s watchlist.

Frustrated by his life with a newborn sister, a young boy named Kun discovers a time gateway in the form of a garden that allows him to push forward in time to meet an older version of his sister and gain a new perspective on life. Mirai is incredibly funny, heartwarming, and insightful and easily makes for one of Hosoda’s best films.

