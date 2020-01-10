Here Are All the Movie Anniversaries That Will Make You Feel Old in 2020

0

I don’t know about anyone else, but one of the ways I mark time is remembering where I was when I saw a particular movie. I remember 2010 at Comic-Con when there was a surprise screening of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. I remember going with one of my best friends to the local arthouse to see Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. I remember feeling like I was getting away with something by seeing Mortal Kombat on a school night. Movies take you back immediately, and it’s only when you see how long ago it was that you start to feel the passage of time.

This list isn’t to make you feel the relentless march of time, but to help bring you back to movies having major anniversaries in 2020. Some of these films we’ll be revisiting whether it’s through editorials or a discussion on the podcast, and I’m excited to come back to movies like Devil in a Blue Dress, Jacob’s Ladder, and Psycho just to name a few. Use our handy calendar below to plan your 2020 movie anniversaries.