Movies Anywhere Adds DIRECTV to Its Catalogue of Retailers

I’m a big fan of Movies Anywhere. While I’m advocate for physical media, these days physical media usually comes with a Digital Copy. While Vudu used to be my digital library, I far prefer using Movies Anywhere these days. It has a cleaner interface, has richer features, and it doesn’t have the streaming problems I’ve encountered using Vudu in the past.

For those unfamiliar with Movies Anywhere, the service cleverly puts your digital libraries under one roof. So, for example, let’s say you had bought some movies from Apple, some movies from Amazon, and some movies from Google Play. When you link those accounts to Movies Anywhere, those movies can now be found under the Movies Anywhere app rather than having to go to different providers. This is in addition to being able to redeem digital copies from most studios (the lone holdout is Paramount, don’t ask me why).

Today, Movies Anywhere has announced that they’ve added DIRECTV to their list of digital retailers. This launch comes with a limited promotion. Beginning today and running through Wednesday, September 9th, new and existing Movies Anywhere users can receive a complimentary digital movie to add to their collection when they connect any digital retailer to their Movies Anywhere account for the first time. You can choose between the following titles in 4K: The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Smallfoot, The Meg, The Matrix, and Crazy Rich Asians. When someone offers you a giant shark movie with Jason Statham for free, you take it. Thems the rules.

If you haven’t signed up for Movies Anywhere, I highly recommend it. You can create user profiles, share titles with other users with the Screen Pass functionality, and watch movies simultaneously with other users. It’s a good service and I like that I don’t have to jump from retailer to retailer to keep all my digital copies in one place.