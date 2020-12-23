I’ve purchased a ridiculous number of Blu-rays and DVDs over the years. I started collecting DVDs when I was in my senior year of high school and never stopped wanting to build up my collection of movies. Eventually, these physical copies started coming with digital copies, but the way to acquire that digital copy was fragmented. It was difficult to get all your movies in one place. This became even more difficult when retailers started selling digital movies directly to consumers. While I tend to prefer hard copies, sometimes it’s just easier and cheaper to buy the digital movie directly. However, sometimes I’d buy them from Prime Video, sometimes I’d buy them from iTunes, and it really depended on who had the best deal. Unfortunately, this led to my movies being strewn about different retailers.

Then Movies Anywhere came along and wisely set up linking to those various retailers. Movies Anywhere works with the following digital retailers:

Amazon Prime Video

Vudu

Google Play/YouTube

Microsoft

Xfinity (for Xfinity TV subscribers only)

FandangoNOW

Verizon Fios TV (for Verizon Fios TV subscribers only)

DIRECTV (for DIRECTV subscribers only)

This is pretty great because I’m willing to bet that if you’ve bought digital movies over the years, you haven’t purchased them from a single retailer. You’ve gone looking for the best deals, which led to some of your movies landing with one retailer and some of your movies landing with another. But if you sign up with Movies Anywhere, those movies all land in your Movies Anywhere digital collection.

To use an example from my own experience, I decided I finally wanted to check out the Troy: Director’s Cut, which cost $7 on Prime Video, so I purchased it through Prime Video. It now lives in my Movies Anywhere library, so I’m not stuck jumping between services trying to track down my purchases. They all live under one roof, which makes tracking down my movies far easier. Movies Anywhere also has a clean, simple interface, which makes it a pleasure to use, and the two-way flow means that my favorite movies are not only in one collection with Movies Anywhere, but my purchased and redeemed movies also flow out to my connected digital retailers, so I can watch in more places thanks to Movies Anywhere.

If you find that your digital purchases have been scattered to the winds over the years and you’d like to find a way to get them all in one place, I highly recommend giving Movies Anywhere a shot.

