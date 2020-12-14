Redeeming digital codes and purchasing movies digitally has made the movies in our collections more accessible than ever, but it can also be frustrating to have your library spread out over a variety of different digital retailers, each with their own apps and logins. Especially if you've been faithfully redeeming digital codes for years, many of which have to be redeemed through a specific online retailer, it's not uncommon to have your purchases scattered across half a dozen different services, which can make browsing your collection needlessly complicated.

Fortunately, there's a way to significantly streamline your digital entertainment experience by signing up for a free account* with Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is a simple way to gather the vast majority of your digital film catalog into one place, whether you acquired the films through digital purchases or through redeeming digital codes on physical discs. Once you've consolidated your digital library, Movies Anywhere becomes your one-stop destination to access any eligible movie in your collection. What's more, after linking retailers to your Movies Anywhere account, your entire Movies Anywhere collection will also be accessible through each of those retailers, regardless of where you made your initial purchase.

The first step to getting all your movies together in one place is to set up a free account on Movies Anywhere by clicking the "Join Now" button in the upper righthand corner of the browser, or in the Movies Anywhere app. Once you've set up your account, Movies Anywhere will prompt you to connect any or all of a list of digital retailers to your account. Eligible retailers include Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Movies & TV, Xfinity, FandangoNOW, Verizon Fios TV, and DIRECTV. All you need are your login credentials for each retailer; once you click the link to connect a digital retailer to Movies Anywhere, you'll be prompted to login to your account, and then follow a simple set of on-screen instructions to complete the process.

You can connect to as many digital retailers as you want, but you should be aware that you can only connect one account per digital retailer. So for example, if you and your spouse each have your own separate Amazon Prime account, you can only link one of them to your Movies Anywhere account. Additionally, if you have family sharing enabled on any of your digital retailer accounts, the shared films will not import into Movies Anywhere; only films purchased through the connected account will be added to your Movies Anywhere library.

Once you've finished connecting digital retailers to your account, your movies will soon show up in the My Movies tab in Movies Anywhere. Movies can take up to 24 hours to sync to your account, so please be patient. After they sync, you'll be able to access them through Movies Anywhere whenever you want, as well as through any of the digital retailers you've connected to your account.

If you want to make changes to your connected digital retailers at any time after you've initially set up your account, including disconnecting from a retailer or adding new ones, click on your name in the upper righthand corner of the browser after logging into Movies Anywhere. That will take you to a list of your currently connected digital retailers. Click on "Manage," and you'll see options to disconnect, reconnect, or connect for the first time to the list of available retailers.

Not all movies are eligible to be added to Movies Anywhere, but a wide variety of films are, including thousands of titles from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment. Movies Anywhere may continue adding content providers over time, so even if some of your movies aren't eligible to be added right now, they may be in the future.

After you've finished setting up your Movies Anywhere account and your movies have finished syncing, you can access your library through the website or through the Movies Anywhere app on your Smart TV or smartphone. You can also share the love of your favorite movies with family and friends through Movies Anywhere's new Screen Pass feature. You can send up to three Screen Passes a month, which allow your friends and family to share your love of your favorite films by viewing them for a limited time. Movies Anywhere also allows you to easily browse movies available for purchase, and will take you to the linked digital retailer of your choosing to complete your transaction. When you purchase a new movie through any of your connected digital retailers, the movie will automatically be added to your Movies Anywhere library, usually within minutes.

Once you've consolidated your digital library through Movies Anywhere, keeping track of various logins and hunting across multiple retailers to find specific digital purchases will quickly become a thing of the past. For movie lovers with broad digital collections scattered across the internet, it's a great way to keep your films organized, and you'll soon find yourself wondering how you ever managed without it.

*Registration with Movies Anywhere required. Open to U.S. residents 13+.

This article is presented by Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere and Screen Pass are trademarks of Movies Anywhere, LLC. © 2020 Movies Anywhere.

Image via 20th Century Fox

