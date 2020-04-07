Movies Anywhere Adds “Screen Pass” to Share Your Digital Copies with Friends

I’ve gone on record that I’m a big fan of physical media, but I’m not opposed to digital collections (especially when those digital copies are bundled with physical media, as is now typically the case). However, when it comes to sharing digital titles that can be tricky. Either you share your login info, which can be difficult depending on how many log-ins a platform allows, or you can do what Movies Anywhere is doing and launch “Screen Pass”.

Screen Pass will start its beta program today for users. The way it works is very simple. You have your Movies Anywhere collection of titles. Of these titles, some are Screen Pass eligible (a surprisingly amount of titles qualify; I have about 270 movies in my Movies Anywhere library and most of them were available for Screen Pass). You can then select a Screen Pass eligible title, text it to a friend, and they’ll have access to that title for a limited amount of time. You get 3 Screen Passes per month and you can keep track of which movies are loaned out under your settings. You’ll continue to be eligible for Screen Pass as long as you add a new movie to your collection at least once every six months. I tried all of this out on a demo last week, and the process is seamless and direct. Click here to be considered for early access during the open beta.

I really like this as a program, and I’m excited to be able to share some of my movies with family members, especially my brother and sister-in-law who have young children at home and are now cooped up looking to entertain the little ones. Now I can send them a Screen Pass so they can watch movies like Paddington 2, Speed Racer, and The LEGO Batman Movie. I hope that other companies follow Movies Anywhere’s lead on this because I’d love to see a similar kind of digital sharing for things like books and comics collections. The digital frontier is great, but sharing our libraries is one of the things that make those libraries valuable.

We can also certainly appreciate the ability to share digital titles when we’re all social distancing. If you’ve got a Movies Anywhere collection and want to do a friend or family member a solid by sharing a movie with them, now’s a good time to sign up. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ll be doing good work by Screen Passing my copy of Mad Max: Fury Road because that makes the world a better place.