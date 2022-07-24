Nowadays, well-written movies are hard to find with the influx of new films, television series, and other forms of media being constantly produced and released. Not to mention that the sociopolitical landscape is changing, and writers and creators who make art are paying attention, only adding another layer of difficulty in creating impactful stories that speak for themselves amongst the crowd of franchise films racking in sales.

RELATED: 'Get Out' Tops WGA's 101 Greatest Screenplays of the 21st Century

However, over the past few decades of film history, there are a solid few movies that are so well-written and developed for their time that they were beyond successful, and every aspiring screenwriter, writer, or creative should set time aside to watch them.

'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (2020)

Image via Netflix

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a 2020 Netflix film written by legendary screenwriter Aaron Sorkin. The movie is based on the real 1969 trial of 7 defendants charged with conspiracy against the federal government due to the protests at the 1968 Chicago Democratic National Convention. Not only does the movie include big-name stars who all gave phenomenal performances, but what makes this movie so well-written is the meaning beneath the story Sorkin crafted.

With Sorkin’s iconic fast-paced dialogue and quick beat changes, he was able to convey a story from the past that also rings true to the present, with similarities to the Black Lives Matter protests occurring when the movie was released. For any aspiring writer, this movie provides intensity and strong questions about the United States establishment and who they really stand for.

'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Image via The Weinstein Company

One of Quentin Tarantino's most famous movies, Inglourious Basterds still holds up as one of his best films to date. Inglourious Basterds follows allied officer Lt. Aldo Raine (Brad Pitt) as he assembles a group of Jewish soldiers to carry out acts of retribution against Nazis. The group joins forces with a German actress and undercover agent to fully take down the Third Reich. Not only does this movie have heavy subject material, but Tarantino handles it so well.

From the shocking opening scene where Hands Landa (Christoph Waltz) hunts down a young Jewish girl hiding in someone’s house to the action-packed and well-acted battle scenes. Not to mention that the movie is fabulously directed, but the writing is what seals the deal.

RELATED: 9 Movies Like 'Jojo Rabbit' From 'Starship Troopers' to 'Inglourious Basterds'

'The Godfather' (1972)

The beloved mob drama The Godfather based on the novel of the same name and written by Mario Puzo is a must-watch for any aspiring writer. The intensity and drama throughout the film are carried by the script’s ingenuity. While the crime aspects are exciting, The Godfather is also a deeply emotional story about a man falling into a pit of corruption that seeps into every corner of his life.

Not only is this an absolute masterclass in both acting and directing, but the writing of this movie is also a wonderful example of an early and widely successful and popular book-to-film adaptation.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All At Once is a 2022 film produced by A24 and written by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, so fans of the production company knew that a movie marketed as a multi-universal action comedy was going to have deeper truths within the text of the script. And it did! Everything Everywhere All At Once tells the story of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a Chinese immigrant who owns a laundromat with her husband and gets involved in a multidimensional conflict that threatens the world.

The movie is a wonderful example of how to successfully implement absurdism, comedy, action, and even drama into a script while keeping the story to a core meaning that has a different meaning for every individual watching. That is what makes the movie so well-written—because it is digestible enough for wide audiences while also speaking truths for everyone to relate to.

'Bridesmaids' (2011)

Image via Universal Pictures

Bridesmaids is a classic comedy movie that is a must-watch for anyone wanting to write the next big laugh! Bridesmaids, written by Annie Mumolo and Kristen Wiig, follows Annie (Wiig), a woman whose life is unraveling as fulfills her duty as maid of honor to her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph). As more and more goes haywire, she still attempts to lead a group of bridesmaids on their journey to the wedding. Bridesmaids is a perfect example of comic writing and writing comedic characters.

Additionally, the movie shows how important a script can be in comedy, especially when it beautifully marries (no pun intended) skilled improvisation with well-experienced actors (many of which who were on SNL).

'Lady Bird' (2017)

Lady Bird is the well-known director Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut (and she also penned the script). This coming-of-age film follows Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) as she navigates a difficult relationship with her mother while dealing with the stresses of applying to college and taking the next step in her life.

The movie has a unique, bleak, and sometimes hilarious tone as Gerwig’s script comes to life. Lady Bird is a wonderful example of contemporary drama through a young generation’s lens. Any aspiring writer from younger generations can most definitely learn and relate to the contents of this film.

'Get Out' (2017)

​​Jordan Peele's Get Out is a thrilling example of how to create a contemporary psychological horror film in this day and age. Get Out tells the story of a young man (Daniel Kaluuya) who uncovers disturbing secrets when he takes a trip to meet the family of his white girlfriend. Without spoilers, the film takes a very twisted turn.

Peele’s writing is phenomenal, and the film is one of the must-watches of the last twenty years. Any new writer looking to write a fresh horror should study the writings Peele creates.

'La La Land' (2016)

A movie musical, La La Land follows an aspiring actress (Emma Stone) and a jazz musician (Ryan Gosling) as they struggle to meet ends while pursuing their dress in Los Angeles. Written by Damien Chezelle, the movie is a wonder.

La La Land is a must-watch for any writer with a musical theater background or may be interested in writing a musical movie. Regardless, it is just a music-filled and fun film to see.

NEXT: WGA Awards Nomination List Includes 'WandaVision,' 'Loki,' and 'Mare of Easttown' in Main Categories