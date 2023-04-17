Gene Siskel is universally recognized as one of the most famous film critics who rose to fame for his reviews with fellow critic Roger Ebert. Siskel started writing for The Chicago Tribune in 1969 and became the newspaper's film critic shortly after. In 1975, the film critic paired up with Ebert for the first time to co-host a monthly show called, Opening Soon at a Theater Near You, and eventually left to create their own show, At the Movies.

Siskel became known for his harsh style of critiquing and negative reviews, especially for films that were hit with audiences and the box office. While Siskel was almost always spot-on with his reviews, these are 10 movies that audiences loved, including Scarface, Friday the 13th, andBeverly Hills Cop,and even Oscar-winning movies like Unforgiven and The Silence of the LambsthatSiskel panned.

10 'Patch Adams' (1998)

The greatly talented Robin Williams stars in Patch Adams as Dr. Hunter "Patch" Adams, who takes a more emotional approach toward patient care and, with the help of a wealthy friend, opens his own medical practice to treat those without health insurance. Williams is in his element as the humorous and endearing physician, and even though the movie ranked at number one on its opening weekend, it didn't earn the support of Siskel.

Most critics were unimpressed with Patch Adams, but Siskel specifically found Williams' character to be overbearing and obnoxious, noting Adams' irresponsible actions as a practicing physician. Siskel named Patch Adams the worst movie of 1998, stating, "I would rather turn my head and cough than see another moment of Patch Adams."

9 'Scarface' (1983)

Image via Universal Pictures

Scarface stars Al Pacino as the hot-headed Tony Montana, who comes to the United States from Cuba and works his way through the ranks in the Miami drug trade. The movie was a hit with audiences, and today, it's considered a vital cornerstone in the gangster genre. Most critics, including Siskel, gave Scarface negative reviews for its excessive violence and drug usage.

Unlike Ebert, Siskel was not a fan of Scarface's graphic imagery, claiming that without the violence, the movie was empty. Aside from his overall opinion, he did note that the movie had some of the most beautifully choreographed shootout scenes he had ever seen. Ebert and Siskel got into a slightly heated debate on Pacino's character, which Siskel found incredibly boring.

8 'Poltergeist' (1982)

Image via MGM

Steven Spielberg's horror film, Poltergeist, follows the Freeing family as they battle a group of vengeful ghosts that have invaded their new home and kidnaped their youngest daughter. The supernatural thriller was a critical and commercial success becoming the eighth highest-grossing film in 1982. Most film critics considered Poltergeist a modern horror classic, but Siskel gave the movie one and a half out of four stars.

This was another movie Siskel and Ebert differed on, and according to Siskel, Poltergeist's only achievement was setting a detailed image of the suburban family, but once the ghosts arrived, he felt the whole thing to be "rather silly." He did give the movie credit for its visual effects and two genuine scares, most notably the moment before Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke) is taken by the ghosts after her father (Craig T. Nelson) tucks her into bed.

7 'Beverly Hills Cop' (1984)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Eddie Murphy stars in the buddy-cop comedy Beverly Hills Cop as the rouge Detroit cop, Axel Foley, who travels to Los Angeles to find out who murdered his childhood friend. In the first five days, the movie earned over 15 million dollars at the U.S. box office and skyrocketed Murphy to international stardom as audiences and critics praised his performance.

Siskel had high hopes forBeverly Hills Cop as he had enjoyed director Martin Brest, and his previous film, Going in Style, but unfortunately, he was disappointed in the director's first action film. The critic said he lacked confidence in Brest's ability to direct an action film, expressing he felt the story's pace didn't correlate with the typical timing of an action movie. Oddly enough, Beverly Hills Cop earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and led to two sequels for Murphy.

6 'Thelma & Louise' (1991)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis play best friends Thelma Dickinson and Louise Sawyer in the unusual road trip adventure Thelma & Louise. Directed by Ridley Scott, Thelma & Louise was an overall hit that earned several Oscar nominations resulting in a win for Best Original Screenplay. The movie's ending scene has become an iconic moment in movie history, but despite Ebert calling the title characters two of the year's best, his co-host felt otherwise.

Siskel enjoyed the first portion of Thelma & Louise, but when the characters entered the world of being outlaws, he felt the story started to fall off the rails and took too abrupt of a turn into another genre. He didn't exactly hate the whole movie. He admitted that he did like parts of the film, including Sarandon's character and performance, but essentially gave Thelma & Louise a thumbs-down ruling.

5 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' (1989)

Harrison Ford reprises his signature role as the daring explorer, Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade. He sets out to find his father (Sean Connery), who has gone missing while searching for the mythical Holy Grail in Italy. The sequel was praised for Ford and Connery's father-son relationship and the light humor between intense action sequences. It became the highest-grossing film of 1989 and won the Academy Award for Best Sound Editing.

Siskel felt the sequel was too similar to the first film noting the presence of Nazis, and instead of the Ark of the Covenant, the enemy was now seeking the Holy Grail. The critic also wasn't convinced of Ford and Connery's portrayal as father and son, stating he only saw two great actors giving an excellent performance on the same screen.

4 'The Terminator' (1984)

Image via Orion Pictures

After his breakthrough role in Conan the Barbarian, Arnold Schwarzenegger starred in James Cameron's, The Terminator playing a cyborg assassin who travels from the year 2029 to 1984 with the mission to kill a woman, Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), and stop the birth of her future son who is the key to saving humanity. The low-budget production was a surprising success topping the box office charts for two weeks straight and receiving generally positive reviews from critics.

Siskel was a little late to see The Terminator, and considering it was all anyone could talk about, he admitted he expected to see a good picture but wasn't impressed by the science-fiction flick. He noted the film's obvious routine and futuristic characteristics that made the film feel artificial, but he did think the film's love story between Hamilton's character and human soldier, Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), had the potential for a full-feature film.

3 'Friday the 13th' (1980)

With the success of John Carpenter's Halloween, Friday the 13th was an instant hit, earning over five million dollars on its opening weekend. The movie led to a series of sequels and a massively successful cross-over with Freddy Krueger from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Freddy vs. Jason, but the first film was the highest-grossing film of the slasher series. Most critics were divided on Friday the 13th as some thought it was too graphic, while others recognized the film's exceptional cinematography and now iconic musical score.

Siskel not only gave Friday the 13th a thumbs down but also spoiled the movie's ending in his review. According to Siskel, he felt the best way to keep people from seeing a bad movie was to ruin it and purposely gave the movie away within the first few paragraphs. The critic didn't mince his words when it came to the film's director, Sean S. Cunningham, calling him "one of the most despicable creatures ever to infest the movie business."

2 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Jodie Foster stars in The Silence of the Lambs as young F.B.I. trainee Clarice Starling who is assigned to meet with a former psychiatrist and convicted murderer, the iconic and terrifying Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), and attempt to gain information that will help lead to the capture of a serial killer known as Buffalo Bill (Jame Gumb). The sleeper hit held the box office's number one spot for five weeks and became the third film in history to win the Big Five Oscars.

Siskel called The Silence of the Lambs a "trashy project" for the director, Jonathan Demme, who usually gets a thumbs up from the critic. He found Foster appealing and intrigued by her performance, but in the end, he felt the monstrous characters she was chasing overshadowed her. He also discussed the film's predictable finale unfolding like every other scary movie mocking the scene of Foster searching for Gumb, knowing she would eventually find him.

1 'Unforgiven' (1992)

Image via Warner Bros.

Unforgiven is directed by Clint Eastwood, who also stars in the modern Western alongside Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman. Eastwood plays former gunslinger William Munny who agrees to hunt down two men who brutally assaulted a woman in exchange for a hefty reward. While Eastwood gives a riveting performance, critics praised Hackman for portraying Sheriff Little Bill, which earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Siskel was in the minority with his review of Eastwood's Unforgiven, giving it a thumbs-down ruling, specifically noting the film's extensive run time and pointless eccentric characters like English Bob (Richard Harris). He added that Eastwood's portrayal of the strong and silent type was a little too quiet for a leading character thinking that Munny should've had a larger presence. Unforgiven and The Silence of the Lambs were the only Oscar-winning movies to earn a negative review from Siskel.

