"That’s cool baby, you know how it is, rockin’ and rollin’ and what not."

Icons like James Dean and Marlon Brando paved the way for the "bad boy" characters to find their place in cinema. Across the decades there have been successful and unsuccessful attempts to cultivate a genre of bad-boy characters. The difference between a bad boy and a villain is whether audiences want them to win, a key factor some movies get wrong. And as with almost every favored bad boy character, audiences are rooting for these outcasts to find happiness and see the world through a different lens.

Typically, a good movie bad boy is an outcast within his society with a backstory he'd rather forget, but the right will eventually pull out of him. A cool look paired with a nonchalant take on expectations with a judgmental snide expression usually signals a bad boy who is loyal only to those he trusts.

11 'Grease' (1978)

10

Giving audiences not one but a whole gang, the T-Birds from the classic musical Grease are as iconic as it gets when talking about bad boys. T-Birds leader Danny Zuko (John Travolta) is one of Hollywood's founding members of the bad boy genre. From the aversion to education and teen spirit to the slicked-back hair and cigarettes, Danny and his crew took the torch passed by the legends before them and took it to another level.

These high schoolers fit the bill with their love for cars, cutting class, chasing girls, and their romance with the color black. Danny, however, falls into the genre trope and swoons over the good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) despite what his fellow bad boys say.

9 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

A character we don't hate, not even a little bit, not even at all, Patrick Verona is rom-com's favorite bad boy. A stellar performance courtesy of Heath Ledger, Patrick isn't quite the antagonist in 10 Things I Hate About You, but rather a means to someone else's end. Tasked with dating Kat (Julia Stiles), an unpleasant seemingly know-it-all, Patrick is the best option with his rough-around-the-edges charm to take on Kat's sarcasm and snark.

Like any reasonable bad boy, Patrick has several rumors swirling around his image, none of them true. From being misunderstood (much like Kat) to his eventual attitude evolution, Patrick is a bad boy whose character only gets better with age and rom-com binging.

8 'Step Up' (2006)

Step Up was a staple movie for many millennials following its early 2000s release. Audiences were swooning over Channing Tatum and hoping to find themselves a bad boy character that could dance as well as him. Tatum stars as Tyler Gage, a delinquent serving his community service time at a performing arts school he vandalized. There, Tyler meets Nora (Jenna Dewan) and becomes her dance partner for an upcoming showcase and scholarship opportunity, and an undeniable romance quickly forms.

The popularity of the film earned it follow-up sequels in which the bad boy character was flipped to the bad girl in Step-Up 2: The Streets. The dancing franchise elevated the premise of films that came before it where the bad boy that can dance may just be what the ballerina good girl needs.

7 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Where would a bad boy be without his sense of cynicism? The Breakfast Club locked a brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal in Saturday detention. That criminal and iconic bad boy is John Bender (Judd Nelson). Fitting the bad boy skeleton, Bender has unkempt hair, earrings, alternative clothing style, and attitude. Bender is loaded with sarcasm, ready to aim his judgment at the people judging him.

As detention carries on, each character reveals more and more about their story, including Bender. Audiences learn that home isn't so great and that as a teen he's pretty much on his own, hence the bad boy personality. Toward the film's ending, Bender uses his image to his advantage and Claire's (Molly Ringwald). "Remember how you said your parents use you to get back at each other?" he asks. "Wouldn't I be OUTSTANDING in that capacity?"

6 'Lady and the Tramp' (1955)

The literal definition of being from the wrong side of the tracks, Tramp (voiced by Larry Roberts) trots the fine line of a good dog and a bad boy in Lady and the Tramp. Following a tumultuous turn of events for house dog Lady (voiced by Barbara Luddy), street dog Tramp shows Lady a world of adventure. From the start, audiences know Tramp has a soft spot despite his scruffy exterior and truly cares for Lady even when pushing her outside of her comfort zone.

Like his human genre comrades, Tramp does have a reputation for being a player along with a history of getting himself in and out of trouble. Just when Lady thinks she couldn't trust and dismisses him, he still returns to prove he'll do anything for her, even taking the fall for an act he didn't commit.

5 'Dirty Dancing' (1987)

Audiences have themselves a bad boy with none other than Patrick Swayze in the iconic Dirty Dancing. Johnny (Swayze) is the summer resort dance instructor who catches the eye and heart of vacationing Frances "Baby" (Jennifer Grey) despite the objection from her family. With the cool, bad boy look, Johnny became the modernized version of Danny Zuko minus the singing and immaturity.

The movie became legendary for its dedication to the bad boy meets good girl genre (and that famous lift move). The 1980s and romance genre were saturated with bad boy characters, but Dirty Dancing committed to the tropes and the chemistry between Grey and Swayze is undeniable.

4 'Thor' (2011)

If being the god of mischief doesn't scream bad boy, then what does? Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is the black sheep to Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) golden child. Misunderstood, but always calculating, Loki always has an agenda, typical for bad boy characters. His charm, wit, and performance flair established him as one of Marvel's go-to bad boys.

Despite his villainous agendas in various films across the MCU, Loki demonstrated his redeeming qualities, especially his love for Thor, in the latter films. Audiences are now getting to see a different side of Loki in his spinoff series on Disney+, hoping he finds a happy ending and finally, purpose.

3 'Star Wars' (1977)

A bad boy character from a galaxy far, far away, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) established himself as a foundational character in developing the franchise bad boy. The captain of the Millennium Falcon, Solo became one of the Rebel Alliance leaders throughout the original Star Wars films, continuations, and original story films. Smooth talking, this smuggler is the ultimate bad-boy character, and he knows it, a trait he'd eventually pass on to his son Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

The franchise utilizes Han's self-awareness to bring comedic relief and provide a brick wall mentality to counteract the more collaborative and imaginative characters. Like many staple bad boy characters, when Han's needed the most, he won't let his loved ones down even if it risks his ship or his life.

2 'Tangled' (2010)

Being a wanted criminal almost always solidifies a character's place in the bad-boy universe. Disney once again produced a bad boy character that could fit the canon, but remain family friendly with Flynn Rider (voiced by Zachary Levi) in Tangled. Meeting Rapunzel (voiced by Mandy Moore) as she begins her new adventure outside of her tower, Flynn is there to guide her as she discovers the world for the first time.

Tangledprovided Rapunzel with a prince charming who wasn't actually a prince, but rather a bad boy on the run. Like any standard bad boy, Flynn's adopted the ability to get out of almost any tricky situation, while also hiding who he really is. Despite the rugged exterior, Flynn has a heart of gold and would do anything for Rapunzel.

1 'Save the Last Dance' (2001)

As is the case in multiple iconic millennial favorite films, being a good dancer is a prerequisite in order to be a bad boy. In Save the Last Dance, Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas) may not meet the full definition of a bad boy, but his opposite world and life experience from Sara (Julia Stiles) earns him this cinematic honor. Alongside his smooth moves, Derek's charm is layered with actual intelligence and wit that makes him desirable even through frustration.

Following her mother's death, Sara moves from her suburban life to inner-city Chicago with her estranged father. At her new high school, she meets Derek, the two starting out as enemies but slowly evolving into a passionate relationship. Derek tries to turn his life around after a troubled past while the couple battles stereotypes and stigmas surrounding their romance.

