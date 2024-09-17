The definition of cult movies is vast and somewhat hard to pin down. At their core, though, they're films with tepid reviews and limited reach that gain a loyal following of fans who engage in cult-like behaviors around them. Whether it's quoting dialogue, shouting and throwing things at the screen, dancing around during midnight screenings, or creating entire life philosophies based around the film's protagonist, movies like The Rocky Horror Picture Show have all but received new life thanks to their cult status.

Cult classics are defined by their mystery. No matter if it's a relatively low-profile indie film or one of the wildest movies of all time, whether a film will become a cult or not is entirely impossible to predict. That's the beauty of it, after all. However, it's always fun to look around for movies that look promising when it comes to becoming future midnight classics. Even when a film premieres to poor reception (or sometimes, even more so as a result), it has the possibility of attracting a cult following. These movies received dismal ratings initially but have all the makings of future cult classics -- in fact, some might already be.

10 'Hellboy' (2019)

Directed by Neil Marshall

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 17% 54% Metacritic 31% 48% IMDb 5.3/10 Letterboxd 2.0/5

Back in 2004, Guillermo del Toro followed the burgeoning comic book movie craze with his distinctive take on probably the most iconic character in Dark Horse Comics' library: Hellboy, which he followed up with a sequel in 2008. After that, the franchise was dead in the water due to a mix of not-great box office and little chatter. It came as a bit of a surprise when, 11 years later, Neil Marshall rebooted Hellboy in a film telling the tale of the paranormal investigator battling an ancient sorceress hell-bent on revenge.

Though in 2019, many would have called the new Hellboy one of the worst reboots of all time, the backlash appears to have cooled down a bit. Now, having had more time to process Marshall's vision (and to mourn del Toro's), fans seem to have warmed up to the badass action scenes, cool effects and gore, and effective Gothic horror tone. It'll likely never reach the status of its two predecessors, but it's sure to be an underrated fan favorite in the future.

9 'Prisoners of the Ghostland' (2021)

Directed by Sion Sono

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 61% 50% Metacritic 53% 41% IMDb 4.2/10 Letterboxd 2.4/5

Famous Japanese poet and filmmaker Sion Sono is one of his home country's most idiosyncratic movie directors, responsible for some of the most era-defining cult classics of the 2000s, like the iconic Love Exposure. His latest feature is Prisoners of the Ghostland, starring cult cinema legend Nicolas Cage. It's about a notorious criminal who must break a curse in order to rescue a girl who's been mysteriously abducted.

At the time of its release, not even die-hard Nic Cage fans were able to fall in love with Prisoners of the Ghostland. Like most of Sono's filmography, though, Prisoners of the Ghostland is cultish by design. It's packed with the nuclear gonzo, quasi-surreal energy that's characterized the work of both Sono and Cage for years, even if that energy doesn't ever become something coherent. The film is very, very far from being Sono's best — but perhaps that's precisely where its cult appeal will come from in a few years.

8 'Moonfall' (2022)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 35% 70% Metacritic 41% 44% IMDb 5.1/10 Letterboxd 1.9/5

One of the most notorious "so bad it's good" movies of the last five years, Moonfall is the most recent film by the most infamous director of the disaster genre, Roland Emmerich. The premise is as simple as one might expect: a mysterious force has knocked the Moon out of its orbit, sending it on a collision course toward Earth. It's then up to a former astronaut to save humanity.

Though the movie was a Moon-sized box office flop (one of the biggest of the 2020s, actually), its cult following has only been growing as time has passed. It's one of the most shamelessly stupid, nonsensical, incompetently made movies of the 2020s thus far, and that's precisely what makes it such a delight. Fans of cheesy sci-fi B-movies are the ones responsible for making Moonfall's cult following grow by the day.

7 'Lost River' (2015)

Directed by Ryan Gosling

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 30% 38% Metacritic 42% 68% IMDb 5.7/10 Letterboxd 3.1/5

Audiences around the world are well aware that he's one of the most successful actors in Hollywood nowadays, but not many people know that Ryan Gosling has already tried his luck in the director's chair, too. He did so with Lost River, the story of a single mother swept into a dark underworld while her son discovers a road to a secret underwater town.

Lost River is an effectively dreamlike and atmospheric experience full of the same kind of magic that cult movie fans adore.

Reminiscent of the stylish cult classics that defined the '90s, Lost River is a daring directing debut that's clearly inspired by the neon style of Gosling's two-time collaborator, Drive's Nicolas Winding Refn. Though many critics and viewers found the director's pastiche of influences gimmicky and uninspired, the film's fans — ever-growing — were able to look more deeply into the movie. Lost River is an effectively dreamlike and atmospheric experience, one full of the same kind of magic that cult movie fans adore.

6 'Cats' (2019)

Directed by Tom Hooper

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 19% 53% Metacritic 32% 52% IMDb 2.8/10 Letterboxd 1.3/10

The legendarily ugly and atrociously made Cats is one of those recent movies that are pretty much guaranteed to become cult classics, and not because of any merits. Based on the popular Broadway musical of the same title, it's about a tribe of cats who must decide yearly which one of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Fans were initially decently excited that the Oscar-winner director of Les Misérables and The King's Speech, Tom Hooper, would be the one directing. Evidently, their expectations weren't met. The visual effects are horrible, the pacing is uneven, the performances are terrible, and the story is boring at best. However, cult fanatics have been able to find a lot of value in Cats, thanks to its unintentional humor, horror, and puzzling tone.

5 'A Cure for Wellness' (2017)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 42% 42% Metacritic 47% 66% IMDb 6.4/10 Letterboxd 3.1/5

Directed by Gore Verbinski, best known for his work in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, A Cure for Wellness is his venture into the realm of psychological horror. It's about an ambitious young executive sent to retrieve his company's CEO from a mysterious but idyllic wellness center nestled in the Swiss Alps. However, he soon starts to suspect that the spa's treatments aren't what they seem.

Critics and audiences thought that the film was way too long (clocking in at nearly 2-and-a-half hours), the story was predictable and lacked thrills, and the finale didn't earn its silly denouements. However, all the elements for a cult recontextualization are there, waiting to be found. The great cast, the influences from old horror and Italian Giallo pictures, and the memorable atmosphere all make this an ideal midnight film. A Cure for Wellness is likely to be remembered as one of the most iconic sci-fi cult classics of the 2010s in the not-so-distant future.

4 'Only God Forgives' (2013)

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 41% 37% Metacritic 37% 64% IMDb 5.7/10 Letterboxd 3.0/5

When it comes to modern movies that are, from the very start, carefully concocted to fit perfectly into cult niches, Nicolas Winding Refn's filmography is the best example. Actively attempting to make a cult movie almost never works since this is a reassessment that must come naturally sometime after the film's release, but Refn seems to be an exception of sorts. Already, his Only God Forgives (a crime thriller with Ryan Gosling as a drug smuggler setting out to avenge his brother's death) is one of the early 2010s' most promising potential cult classics.

Full of the colorful quirks and arthouse sensibilities that have come to characterize Refn as an auteur, Only God Forgives may very well join the ranks of cult classic action movies a few years from now. Its lack of memorable characters and definite favoring of style over substance means that it will never be something that just anyone can enjoy. Still, those who are already loyal Refn fans are sure to make this as timeless as any other cult action flick.

Only God Forgives Release Date May 30, 2013 Cast Ryan Gosling , Vithaya Pansringarm , Gordon Brown , Tom Burke , Sahajak Boonthanakit , Pitchawat Petchayahon Runtime 90 Writers Nicolas Winding Refn

3 'Men' (2022)

Directed by Alex Garland

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 69% 39% Metacritic 65% 54% IMDb 6.0/10 Letterboxd 2.8/5

Though Alex Garland had his start in Hollywood as a very successful screenwriter, it was when he made the jump to the director's chair that he gained a lot more traction in the world of indie filmmaking. He's directed four films so far, the second-to-last being the infamous A24 folk horror thriller Men. One of the most controversial horror movies of recent years, Men follows a young woman going on a solo vacation to the English countryside in the aftermath of her ex-husband's death.

Critics were unimpressed by Garland's third film as a director, but they were forgiving towards it. Audiences, on the other hand, didn't care to hide their disdain. Men was an all-around failure, but only a short time after its release, A24 fans appeared to start warming up to it. Garland's directing style is cult film-like right off the bat, and with the immense space for interpretation and questions that he leaves in Men, it wouldn't be surprising if this became a moderate cult classic a decade from now.

Men (2022) Release Date May 20, 2022 Cast Jessie Buckley , Rory Kinnear , Paapa Essiedu , Gayle Rankin Runtime 100 minutes Writers Alex Garland

2 'The Neon Demon' (2016)

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 59% 51% Metacritic 51% 64% IMDb 6.1/10 Letterboxd 3.2/5

There truly aren't many directors working in Hollywood today who are more cult-like than Nicolas Winding Refn. Of his most recent work, nothing screams more "cult classic in the making" than his latest feature film, The Neon Demon. It's about an aspiring model who's new to Los Angeles, where her beauty and youth become a source of fascination and jealousy within the fashion industry.

Bolstered by a taut style, a committed performance by Elle Fanning, and plenty of striking bright visuals, The Neon Demon is one of the best movies about obsession that have come out in recent years. As is the case with pretty much all of Refn's work, those who need a good balance between style and substance in their films aren't likely to love this movie. Those who are willing to overlook script issues in favor of jaw-dropping visuals and a memorable atmosphere, however, will surely agree that The Neon Demon is just waiting to become one of the 2010's biggest cult classics.

1 'Babylon' (2022)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

PLATFORM CRITIC SCORE AUDIENCE SCORE Rotten Tomatoes 57% 52% Metacritic 61% 70% IMDb 7.1/10 Letterboxd 3.8/5

Since his sophomore feature, Whiplash put him on the map, Damien Chazelle has been one of the most exciting young voices in Hollywood. As the youngest winner ever of the Best Director Oscar, he has the credentials to back that up. His latest film is the controversial Babylon, which many would call one of the best recent movies about Classic Hollywood. It's a tale of ambition and excess, tracing the rise and fall of many characters during the depraved era of Hollywood's teenage years.

Even within cinephile circles, where one could argue that Babylon is already becoming an iconic modern classic, it's still a highly divisive film. While some find its unbridled decadence and intentionally grotesque setpieces off-putting, others think they come together to form a potent critique of the Hollywood system. A few think its runtime is excessive, while others think it's just the right length for this showbiz epic to have the impact it aims for. To some, it's a self-indulgent mess, but others think it's a brilliantly explosive and maximalist masterwork. Whatever the case, Babylon will likely be remembered as one of the 2020s' biggest cult classics a few years from now.