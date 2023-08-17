One of the most crucial parts of a film is the script. If the dialog is hollow or unbelievable, the movie will fall flat, no matter the talent of the stars or the sheen of the special effects. The best dialog is electric and memorable, giving audiences lines to quote long after the credits have rolled.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movies have the most badass dialog of all. They're referring to ice-cold quips and iconic catchphrases that are awesome (and often a little scary).

10 'The Equalizer' (2014)

The Equalizer stars Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence operative living a quiet life. When he witnesses a sex worker named Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz) being mistreated by Russian mobsters, McCall decides to take matters into his own hands. However, his vigilantism draws the attention of a mob boss (Marton Csokas), setting the stage for an intense showdown. The third film will be released soon so now's a good time to check out the first one if you haven't already.

User 6lunchmeat9's favorite exchange was "the dinner scene after Denzel Washington kills a henchman and then confronts the antagonist. The antagonist says, 'What do you see when you look at me?' Then Denzel goes on a monologue and says the same line right back to him. It was borderline scary," they said.

9 'They Live' (1988)

This lighthearted sci-fi movie is one of John Carpenter's most enjoyable gems. Professional wrestler Roddy Piper plays a drifter who discovers a pair of sunglasses that reveal hidden messages controlling the human population. He soon realizes that the world is secretly ruled by aliens who manipulate society to serve their interests.

The dialog is killer throughout. Multiple Redditors praised it, particularly the iconic (and much parodied) scene where Piper says, "I have come to chew bubble gum and kick ass. And I'm all out of bubble gum." "First one that comes to mind every time," said Redditor myleftone.

8 'Watchmen' (2009)

Based on Alan Moore's graphic novel, Zack Snyder's Watchmen takes place in an alternate reality where superheroes have become part of society since the 1940s (an allegory for nuclear weapons). Amid rising tensions during the Cold War, a retired vigilante known as the Comedian is brutally murdered. Fellow retired hero Rorschach (Jackie Earle Haley) believes that a plot to kill masked adventurers is underway. He reunites with other former heroes, including Nite Owl (Patrick Wilson) and Silk Spectre (Malin Åkerman), to uncover the conspiracy.

Several users praised the film's dialog. Redditor Trac3r_Bullsh3t singled out the moment where Ozymandias (Matthew Goode) says, "I'm not a comic book villain. Do you seriously think I would explain my masterstroke to you if there were even the slightest possibility you could affect the outcome? I triggered it 35 minutes ago."

7 'Aliens' (1986)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The second Alien film doubles down on the guns, action, and iconic quotes. There are so many memorable lines, like "Game over, man! Game over!", "What The Hell Are We Supposed To Use, Man? Harsh Language?", and "We're On An Express Elevator To Hell, Goin' Down!"

The best of all is the legendary scene where Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) tells the xenomorph, "Get away from her, you bitch!" Talk about a crowd-pleaser. User callmemacready pointed out a strong runner-up bit of dialog: "When Hudson (Bill Paxton) asks Vasquez (Jenette Goldstein) if she's ever been mistaken for a man while she's doing pull-ups. 'No, have you?' she replies." "Absolute classic," said Redditor Lud31.

6 'Die Hard' (1988)

This revolutionary action flick follows John McClane (Bruce Willis) as a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) seize the Nakatomi Plaza and take hostages, including McClane's wife (Bonnie Bedelia).

Both Willis and Rickman have a ton of great lines, like "And Alexander Wept, Seeing As He Had No More Worlds To Conquer" and "Does It Sound Like I'm Ordering A Pizza?" User FeistyMuttMom's favorite was McClane's immortal catchphrase. "Yippee-ki-yay, motherf---er!"

5 'True Romance' (1993)

Written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by Tony Scott, this crime film revolves around Clarence Worley (Christian Slater) and Alabama Whitman (Patricia Arquette), a couple who meet at a movie theater and quickly fall in love. After a violent encounter with Alabama's pimp (Gary Oldman), they accidentally end up with a suitcase full of cocaine, leading to a series of encounters with mobsters, crooked cops, and hitmen.

The dialogue is colorful and frequently hilarious, as one would expect from a Tarantino script. Redditor AB5642's favorite part was Christopher Walken saying, "I am the antichrist." "That whole scene — between Dennis Hopper and Christopher Walken — is so wonderfully well-written. Tarantino had the chops back in the day," agreed user BlitheringEediot.

4 'Yojimbo' (1961)

Image via Toho

Yojimbo is one of Akira Kurosawa's most famous samurai films, starring Toshiro Mifune as Sanjuro, a wandering ronin who arrives in a small town divided by two rival gangs. Recognizing an opportunity to profit from the feud, Sanjuro decides to play both sides against each other, offering his services as a hired sword.

The script is jam-packed with enjoyable lines, like, "I guess there is no cure for stupidity, except for death," "A truce is merely the seed for an even bigger battle," and "I think better while I drink." User Jacques_Done was particularly fond of the scene where Sanjuro says menacingly, "It'll hurt."

3 'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

Image via Paramount Vantage

Daniel Day-Lewis delivers one of his very best performances here as Daniel Plainview, a ruthless oil prospector in the early 20th century. When Plainview strikes oil in a rural California town, he becomes embroiled in a battle of wits and greed with Eli Sunday (Paul Dano), a charismatic preacher who seeks to exploit the oil for his church.

Plainview growls several scary lines, including, "I'm gonna bury you underground, Eli," and "I told you I would eat you up!" One user's pick for the most memorable line was Plainview's iconic phrase: "I drink your milkshake!"

2 'Dirty Harry' (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

Dirty Harry stars Clint Eastwood as police inspector Harry Callahan, who pursues the Scorpio Killer, a sadistic sniper terrorizing the city. Despite facing bureaucratic restrictions and public outcry, Callahan is determined to bring the ruthless killer to justice.

"Clint Eastwood is such an OG when it came to these. My immediate thought is Dirty Harry," said user King_Luffy1. There are endless quotable exchanges, like, "When a naked man is chasing a woman through a dark alley with a butcher knife and a hard-on, I figure he isn't out collecting for the Red Cross" and, of course, "'Do I feel lucky?' Well, do ya, punk?"

1 'Desperado' (1995)

Desperado is the follow-up to Robert Rodriguez's stunning low-budget debut El Mariachi. Antonia Banderas plays the titular guitar-playing gunslinger on a violent quest to track down the drug lord Bucho (Joaquim de Almeida). Armed with his guitar case filled with an array of lethal weapons, El Mariachi unleashes a whirlwind of bullets and vengeance, determined to bring justice to those who wronged him.

User HardSteelRain praised "Steve Buscemi telling bartender Cheech [Marin] about El Mariachi in the opening of Desperado. The whole scene is fantastic but this always stood out: 'He was dark, too [...] It was as if he was always walking in a shadow. I mean every step he took towards the light, just when you thought his face was about to be revealed, it wasn't. It was as if the lights dimmed, just for him,'" they said.

