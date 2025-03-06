Family movies have continuously been some of the most beloved and successful genres of filmmaking across different generations, as there is always an inherent younger audience looking to enjoy movies free of darker or unsuitable material. The success of the genre has led to many widely recognizable names and icons in the world of children's entertainment taking the jump, whether it be classic literary characters or modern pop culture icons.

Many of these adaptations, however, fall into a rut of having minimal substance outside their appeal to children, making the exceptions to the rule that much more effective. It ends up making for a truly exceptional and memorable feat of filmmaking to transform a commercial children's property into something truly special, multifaceted, and deeper than what the original property entailed. These exceptional adaptations come from a true sense of love and care for the original property, creating effective and mature stories that can resonate with adults and children alike.

10 'Goosebumps' (2015)

Directed by Rob Letterman

Based on the wildly popular series of horror books by R.L. Stein, Goosebumps provides an exploration into the wild creativity and various horror monsters that the book series created over the years. The film sees Jack Black portraying Stein himself, with all the various books that he's written actually being prisons for the monsters written within them. However, when they are accidentally unleashed upon the town, it becomes up to Stein and a group of teens to get the monsters back into the books where they belong.

Goosebumps largely gets a lot of intrigue and excitement from the name value of R.L. Stein's book series and the legendary anthology series. However, the film does a great job of not only standing on its own merits and telling a story of overcoming fear and inner strength. It isn't afraid to tackle the darker and more sinister elements of the monsters from the book series, as well as compounding the terror of these monsters to create a great story of overcoming fear and grief for all ages.