Movies based on board games offer a unique opportunity to expand the world and lore of the game themselves. Although it's usually a hit or miss, these adaptations can bring a new level of excitement and engagement. From action-packed adventure films to hilarious comedies, these movies bring familiar gameplay to the big screen and give audiences a chance to experience the fun in a whole new way.

With the success of films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungleand Clue, it is clear that board game adaptations have a place in Hollywood and can be a new way to experience the games we love. Whether it's a fresh take on a classic storyline or a brand-new adventure altogether, these movies are able to provide a new medium for a concept already so well-known.

1 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2023)

Image via Paramount

Based on the beloved tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, the movie follows a charming thief, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine) with his daughter, Kira (Chloe Coleman), and his rag-tag team as they embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic that can resurrect his wife. Things go dangerously awry as they run into the wrong people during their adventure.

Related: The Best Chris Pine Movies on Streaming and How to Watch Them

With the movie coming out at the end of March, the audience can look forward to all the charm and emotional weight that the D&D campaign has to offer. The action-packed trailer is sure to bring crowds to the movie theaters, especially with its dazzling visual effects and enchanting characters. Its endless references and Easter eggs are sure to give fans of the game an exciting adventure that they will be proud of.

2 'Ouija: Origin of Evil' (2016)

Image via Universal Pictures

Inspired by the horror and adventure game comes a supernatural horror movie directed by Mike Flanagan. It centers around a widow Alice Zander (Elizabeth Reaser) and her family in 1967 as they use a Ouija board to enhance their phony séance business. The spirit they call upon possesses the youngest daughter, Doris (Lulu Wilson) as the family must save her and force the spirit back to where it came from.

Following two years after the original 2014 Ouija, the prequel was far better critically received. It was everything the original was not, and that was a good thing. This revival of the franchise gave its audiences a well-thought-out haunted house thriller with exorcism scares to keep you awake at night.

3 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The movie is a sequel to the 1995 movie, Jumanji which is heavily inspired by the book and later board game. The movie features four teenagers: Spencer, Anthony, Bethany, and Alex who are transported into a video game version of Jumanji and must navigate through the game to survive as their adult avatars as Dr. Bravestone (Dwayne Johnson), Mouse (Kevin Hart), Professor Shelly (Jack Black), and Ruby Roundhouse (Karen Gillan).

As a body swap movie, it was a critical and commercial success. It took the core elements of the board game such as the high-stakes adventure and the various obstacles to overcome and turned it into an action-packed video game adventure with humor and heart. With notable references to the first movie, it's recognized for its nostalgic origins and a truly entertaining sequel.

4 'Clue' (1985)

Image via Paramount Pictures

This cult classic is inspired by the true nature of the Clue board game. A group of six strangers gets invited to a New England mansion for a dinner party. Each guest receives a pseudonym to maintain confidentiality: Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mrs. Peacock, Mr. Green, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet. When their host is murdered, they must work together to solve the mystery and find the killer.

Related:

10 Best Movies Based on Board Games, According to Rotten Tomatoes

During its initial release, the board game premise was transcended by weaving together multiple storylines and sending different endings to each theater to create a classic whodunit mystery-comedy. The movie's quirky characters and humor have earned a cult following over the years, especially with its all-star cast of Tim Curry, Christopher Lloyd, and Madeline Kahn.

5 'Zathura: A Space Adventure' (2005)

Image via Sony Pictures

Although Zathura is not specifically based on a real game at the time of release, the movie is about playing a space-themed board game. Two bickering brothers, Danny (Jonah Bobo) and Walter Budwing (Josh Hutcherson) find a mysterious board game in the basement. When they begin playing, it transports their house into outer space, and they must survive the game to return home.

This inspired science-fiction spin-off of the 1995 movie, Jumanji is difficult not to like. The young cast including Dax Shepard and Kristen Stewart provide fantastic performances that take the audience on an adventure filled with twists that are out of this world. It's definitely a classic family adventure that deserves more than it's given credit for.

6 'The Divine Move' (2014)

Image via MAYS Entertainment

A South Korean action movie that revolves around a professional Go player, Tae-seok (Jung Woo-sung) who loses a high-stakes game and ends up being framed for the murder of his own brother. After serving his sentence, he vows revenge against the underground gambler, Sal-soo (Lee Beom-soo). One final game of Go will decide their fates.

Based on one of the hardest and oldest board games to play, Go, takes its source material to another level by integrating the idea of the main character using strategy in order to destroy his brother's killer. Even its title is inspired by the brilliant move that is able to turn a losing or close game into a winning one.

7 'Battleship' (2012)

Image via Universal Pictures

The classic game Battleship gets a makeover as it comes to life on the big screen as a science-fiction action movie directed by Peter Berg. An international naval fleet is forced to battle against an alien race to stop them from stealing Earth's resources. The crew must use their strategic skills to defeat the aliens and save the world.

Related: 8 Post-Credit Scenes That Came To Nothing

The science-fiction angle to the popular naval warfare game was definitely unexpected but provided a unique twist that was very different from the game's premise. There was hope to attract a new audience and do its fan's justice, but with its box office bomb, it missed the mark due to its poorly written dialogue and overly exerted special effects.

8 'Word Wars' (2004)

Image via 7th Art Releasing

Considered a Sundance Film Festival favorite, this documentary takes a look at the cutthroat world of Scrabble enthusiasts. It follows four Scrabble players: Joe Edley, Matt Graham, Marlon Hill, and Joel Sherman as they prepare for the 2002 National Scrabble Championship. The movie felt a little more personal with one of the players being the director, Eric Chaikin.

This classic board game is a staple game to have in the house and just like everything else in the world, there are people who are truly immersed in the world of Scrabble. Through the movie, the audience gets a peek into their competitive world as it delves deeper into what it takes to win.

9 'Pokémon Detective Pikachu' (2019)

Image via Legendary Entertainment

After an ace detective, Harry Goodman goes missing, his son Tim Goodman (Justice Smith) is motivated to find out the truth. With Tim being the only human that is able to understand his father's former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds), they must work together to figure out the mystery.

The Pokémon franchise includes tv shows, video games, and trading cards, but players are even given the option to play it as a board game. As the first live-action Pokémon movie to have a theatrical release, it truly brings the universe to life on the big screen. Despite its flaws, it's a charming detective movie with an outstanding performance by Reynolds.

10 'Escape Room' (2019)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Escape Room takes inspiration from the popular real-life escape rooms and the Escape Room board game. Six strangers, Zoey (Taylor Russell), Ben (Logan Miller), Amanda (Deborah Ann Woll), Mike (Tyler Labine), and Danny (Nik Dodani) travel to a mysterious building to escape the room and win $10,000. At first, it's enjoyable until they find out that each room is a choice of life or death.

This enjoyable thriller follows the exact premise of the board game, where players must solve a series of puzzles in order to escape the room. Although it has a predictable plot, the movie offers a great heightened experience through elaborate puzzles and likable characters for those looking for suspense.

Keep Reading: 10 Most Anticipated Movie Adaptations of Iconic Games