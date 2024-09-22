Literature and cinema have always had a very close relationship, with the cinema adapting books of all genres to the big screen. There is no successful formula for a book adaptation, some of them end up bad and disappointing fans of the source material, while others might even end up better than the source material. The thriller genre seems to be a literature genre filmmakers love to adapt. Probably, due to most thrillers being rooted in realism.

Some of the most thrilling movies ever made have been inspired by equally gripping books, blending the power of literature with the immersive magic of cinema. These adaptations have captivated audiences with their intense narratives, unforgettable characters, and psychological twists. From dystopian futures and psychological horrors to intricate mysteries and chilling crime dramas, these movies deliver suspense and thrills.

10 'Children of Men' (2006)

Based on 'The Children of Men' (1992) by P. D. James

Children of Men takes place in a dystopian future where humanity faces extinction due to global infertility. Society has collapsed, and Britain enforces totalitarian immigration laws that allow the imprisonment and execution of immigrants. Theo (Clive Owen), is a disillusioned former activist who is recruited by his ex-wife, Julian (Julianne Moore), to help a young, miraculously pregnant immigrant named Kee (Clare-Hope Ashitey) escape to safety. As Theo escorts Kee through war-torn England, he must protect her and her unborn child, the last hope for humanity’s survival, while navigating dangerous groups and oppressive government forces.

Children of Men is a unique take on the apocalypse genre, as it relies on a more realistic approach than a science fiction one. The way society operates during the apocalypse in Children of Men seems like a possible outcome in the case of a real apocalypse. The pacing of Children of Men is slower. However, it feels like a deliberate choice to reflecting the hopelessness of the society depicted. Children of Men remains a pretty thrilling science fiction movie given the high stakes the characters and all humanity have.

9 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Based on 'No Country for Old Men' (2005) by Cormac McCarthy

No Country for Old Men is a neo-Western crime thriller that follows Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin), a hunter who stumbles upon a drug deal gone wrong and takes a suitcase filled with $2 million in cash. This decision sets off a deadly cat-and-mouse chase as ruthless hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) hunts him down, and kills anyone in his way. Sheriff Ed Tom Bell (Tommy Lee Jones) attempts to track them while reflecting on the changing, violent nature of the world.

No Country for Old Men is a masterful adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel of the same name due to its thrilling blend of suspense, psychological tension, and dark moral themes. The movie differs from the novel as the novel is told from the perspective of Sheriff Bell only, while the movie focuses on the three main characters. While the movie centers around the thrilling, high-stakes chase between the three main characters, it also explores themes of fate and violence. The performances of the three main characters are strong, but Bardem stands out with his performance of the psychopathic cartel hitman. Addittionally, the suspenseful atmosphere is executed so well to keep all watchers on the edge of their seat throughout the movie.

8 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Based on 'A Clockwork Orange' (1962) by Anthony Burgess

A Clockwork Orange follows Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell), a violent delinquent in a dystopian future. Leading a gang of "droogs", Alex engages in acts of "ultraviolence", including theft and rape. After being arrested for murder, he undergoes a controversial rehabilitation program known as the Ludovico Technique, which conditions him to become physically ill at the thought of violence. Stripped of his free will and unable to defend himself, Alex is released back into society, where he becomes a victim of his past actions.

Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of A Clockwork Orange was praised by Anthony Burgess, despite the author having some issues with its subsequent success and its impact on his career. In its initial release, A Clockwork Orange became one of the very few major movies with an X rating, which the movie's graphically violent and sexual content deserved. The release of the movie and the depicted violence caused so much controversy that Kubrick removed it from British movie theaters due to safety concerns for him and his family. The thrilling nature of A Clockwork Orange comes from its discomforting depictions of Alex’s world where morals don't exist, and the disturbing Ludovico Technique and its impacts. A Clockwork Orange doesn't shy from its character's moral bankruptcy, instead it flaunts it, and this is why it is impactful.

7 'The Hunt for Red October' (1990)

Based on 'The Hunt for Red October' (1984) by Tom Clancy

The Hunt for Red October centers on a Soviet Red October submarine equipped with a revolutionary silent propulsion system. Captain Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) plans to defect to the United States with the sub, hoping to escape the oppressive Soviet regime. CIA analyst Jack Ryan (Alec Baldwin) uncovers the plot and must convince the U.S. military of Ramius’ true intentions before the situation escalates into an international crisis. As tensions rise, Soviet and American forces close in on the submarine, leading to a tense cat-and-mouse game beneath the icy Atlantic.

The Hunt for Red October was the first appearance of Jack Ryan on the screen. The character would go on to appear in multiple movies, TV shows, and games, portrayed by different characters in a format similar to James Bond. The Hunt for Red October delivers a high-stakes submarine chase and a detailed web of international espionage. The narrative blends the tension of a potential nuclear conflict with the strategic maneuvering of submarine warfare, making the movie one of the best naval war movies. The film editing and sound design elevates the suspensful and thrilling atmosphere in The Hunt for Red October further.

6 'The Shining' (1980)

Based on 'The Shining' 1977 by Stephen King

The Shining is an adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. The movie follows Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson), an aspiring writer who takes a job as the winter caretaker of an isolated hotel. Moving in with his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and young son Danny (Danny Lloyd), who possesses psychic abilities known as "the shining". Jack slowly succumbs to the hotel's malevolent influence. As the hotel's dark forces manipulate him, Jack becomes increasingly unhinged, leading to terrifying and violent consequences.

The Shining is an adaptation that King openly hates. However, King's disapproval of the movie doesn't affect how great the movie is. Kubrick’s movie has a very chilling atmosphere, unsettling visuals, and psychological complexity. The movie’s suspense builds through eerie, disorienting sequences. The Shining is only elevated by Nicholson's perfect portrayal of Jack, where audiences are genuinely terrified by him after he descends into madness. Duvall also delivers a heart-wrenching portrayal of Wendy who is trying her best to survive alongside her son. Her performance also intensifies Jack's descent into madness as it shows the madness from the perspective of a victim.

5 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2011)

Based on 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' (2005) by Stieg Larsson

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo follows investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist (Daniel Craig) and hacker Lisbeth Salander (Rooney Mara) as they investigate the decades-old disappearance of a young woman from a wealthy Swedish family. Blomkvist, facing a libel conviction, is hired by industrialist Henrik Vanger (Christopher Plummer) to uncover the truth about the disappearance of a family member. Salander, a brilliant but troubled hacker with a dark past, assists him. As they dig deeper, they unravel a web of family secrets, corruption, and violence.

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo centers around a compelling, complicated investigation and the uncovering of shocking truths. The movie combines elements of mystery, crime, and psychological drama to drive the suspense forward. David Fincher's direction shines in creating a very suspenseful, bleak atmosphere. Mara's performance as Lisbeth was a highlight of the movie, as she captured her character's vulnerability and edginess and the role is among her career highlights. Craig also delivers an exceptional performance as Blomkvist. Craig being hired by Plummer to investigate a family tragedy is reminiscent of Knives Out, albeit the tone is so different.

4 'Psycho' (1960)

Based on 'Psycho' (1959) by Robert Bloch

Psycho follows Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who steals a large sum of money and drives away, seeking to start a new life. She checks into the secluded Bates Motel, run by the disturbed Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins) and his domineering mother. After Marion disappears, her sister Lila (Vera Miles) and boyfriend Sam (John Gavin) investigate her whereabouts. They discover the horrifying truth about Norman’s secret life and his relationship with his mother.

Psycho is an adaptation that eclipses its source material due to its success, leaving a lot of viewers oblivious to the fact it was an adaptation of a novel. The movie revolutionized the thriller and horror genres with its unexpected plot twists and masterful direction. The movie’s suspense is built through its meticulously crafted story, with the infamous shower scene becoming one of the most memorable and shocking moments ever. There are no surprises here, considering it was directed by the Master of Suspense himself. Perkins' performance as Norman is one of the most iconic performances in history, as he managed to make Norman one of the best and scariest fictional killers.