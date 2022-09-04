Since the beginning of cinema, books have been adapted to film. It makes sense: oftentimes these books have established fan bases, and the stories are already written out, so less time needs to be dedicated to writing. After the rise of the Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings film franchises in 2001, production companies began scrambling for a book series that could start a new franchise.

Some books saw limited film success at this time, such as The Chronicles of Narnia and Percy Jackson, but more often than not they failed after one movie. Interestingly, you can tell that the producers were sure of their success because many of these films had cliffhanger endings.

'Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events' (2004)

When a fire destroys their home and kills their parents, the Baudelaire children are sent to live with their closest relation, the strange actor, Count Olaf. He tasks the kids with household chores and makes it clear that all he cares about is obtaining their family fortune. After he tries to kill the kids, they are sent to live with other family members, but Olaf is hot on their trail.

This adaptation combines the events of the first three A Series of Unfortunate Events books, and it manages to cover the important events. Jim Carrey offers a fun and eccentric performance as Olaf, though he can come across as more likable than his book counterpart. While Paramount Pictures wasn't able to produce a sequel, Netflix has released their own adaptation.

'Eragon' (2006)

Pursued by the minions of an evil king, an elf girl teleports a blue stone to safety with magic. It is found by a farm boy named Eragon, and soon hatches into a blue dragon. When the king's minions kill Eragon's family looking for the egg, he and his dragon, Saphira, find themselves joining a band of rebels.

Despite its commercial success, Eragon was eviscerated by critics and fans of the books. The CGI and Jeremy Irons as the mentor were praised, while many of the other actors and the screenplay were decried for being unfaithful or just bad. This killed any plans for a sequel, even thought the film ends with a cliffhanger.

'The Golden Compass' (2007)

Image Via New Line Cinema

After listening in on her uncle's speech about a mysterious particle called Dust, Lyra Belaqua wants to travel north with him, but is denied. She gets her wish when a mysterious woman takes a liking to Lyra and brings her as an assistant. However, Lyra discovers she is involved in a plan to kidnap children and sever their ties to Dust.

Despite the strong cast, including Sam Neil, Daniel Craig, and Sir Ian McKellen,the film fails due to trying to distance itself from the controversy of Phillip Pullmans' books. The story goes into themes of killing god, which offended many religious groups, and not every child survives to the end. Unfortunately, by stripping these themes and dark moments from the film, it became another generic fantasy-adventure film, but with polar bears.

'Inkheart' (2008)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Mo Folchart discovers that he is a silver tongue: a person who can bring fictional characters and items into the real; world when they read from a book. Unfortunately, his wife ends up sucked into the book, so he spends the next nine years looking for another copy. Meanwhile, villains from the book find that they enjoy living in the real world, and try to capture Mo and his family to steal all of fiction's riches.

The film was a box office bomb upon release and killed any potential sequels. It's easy to see why: the film follows almost every fantasy movie cliché that was riding on the coat tails of the Harry Potter franchise. Maybe with a strong cast the film could have worked, but the only one with that kind of charisma is Andy Serkis as the villain.

'The Spiderwick Chronicles' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Helen Grace and her three kids go to spend time at their family estate following Helen and her husband's divorce. Her son, Jared, finds a book in the house written by Aurthur Spiderwick, which details a hidden world of magical creatures. However, this alerts a shape-shifting ogre, who wants to claim the book for himself.

At first, it didn't seem like The Spiderwick Chronicles would have a sequel, since the film covers the events of all the books. However, a year before the film's release, authors Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi released Beyond the Spiderwick Chronicles, and the film was a modest success. A sequel likely didn't happen because of some re-structuring happening at Paramount Pictures at the time.

'Dragons of Autumn Twilight' (2009)

On the world of Krynn, the gods have been silent for generations, denying the world healing magic. That is until a group of friends meets up after years away and find a staff that can heal. Joining up with the staff's owner, they set off to discover the truth of the situation while armies of dragons assemble for conquest.

Despite being based on the first of three famous Dungeon and Dragons novels, the film fails to entertain old and new fans. Huge swaths of the book were cut for time, which results in meager character development and a rushed story. The animation is also atrocious, combining stiff and awkward character designs with awkward CGI.

'Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole' (2010)

Soren is a young barn owl who loves stories about the Guardians of Ga'Hoole, owl knights who battle against the forces of evil. When he and his brother fall out of their nest, they care kidnaped by owls called the Pure Ones, who are raising an army. While his brother remains, Soren flees and tries to find the Guardians.

While the CGI for the owls and the flying scenes look wonderful, and the film has a good exclusive song by Owl City, it failed to win audiences over. The story is a standard adventure-fantasy with a few dark moments, but doesn't go outside the box. It also condenses several books into one film, which results in a simplified story and rushed character introduction.

'Rise of the Guardians' (2012)

Based on the children books by William Joyce, the film follows Jack Frost as he is recruited by the guardians of childhood, including Santa Claus, the Tooth Fairy, the Easter Bunny, and the Sandman. They inform Jack about the actions of the boogeyman, Pitch Black, who wants to blanket the world in darkness and fear. While trying to stop Pitch, Jack also wants to learn his origins and why he has his ice powers.

While the story can be a little hit-and-miss in places, it's overall a solid film with some of DreamWorks' best visuals. Each of the holiday worlds is insanely creative, ranging from tooth fairies with humming bird motives to evil nightmares made of black sand in the shape of horses. Unfortunately, while Joyce was in talks for a sequel after the film's release, it never manifested.

'Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children' (2016)

A young boy named Jake listens to his grandfathers' stories about a school for peculiar children born with special powers. After his grandfather is killed and his eyes removed, Jake goes to the ruins of the school and discovers the children stuck in a time-loop that keeps them in 1943. This is to keep them safe from the outside world and monsters called Hollows, which eat peculiar children.

DirectorTim Burton brings his usual macabre tone and dark imagery to this story, which gives it a distinct look and feel compared to other young-adult film adaptations. However, the story gets convoluted thanks to its time-loop plot, and the characters are very flat. The creepy design of the Hollows also loses its power the more we see them, to the point where they become almost comical in the film's climax.

'Artemis Fowl' (2020)

Artemis Fowl Jr. is an Irish prodigy who lives with his father, Artemis Sr. One day, his father is kidnaped by a mysterious figure, who demands that Artemis deliver a magical item that his father allegedly stole. This quest takes Artemis and the family butler into a hidden world of fairies and magic.

Production of a Artemis Fowlfranchise go back to 2001, yet with all that time, the film still failed to entertain. Along with lackluster CGI and boring characters, the film makes many deviations from the original books that weaken the story. This includes changing Artemis' character to be more heroic than his book counterpart, who could be quite villainous at times.

