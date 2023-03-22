Shazam! Fury of the Gods features the return of DC's unlikeliest superhero. Shazam draws his powers from several mythological figures, and his sophomore effort sees him and his family fighting against the Daughters of Atlas, three powerful goddesses out for blood.

Although Fury of the Gods wears its Greek inspirations off its sleeve, it doesn't bother to stay true to its mythological inspiration. However, it is far from the only major production to play fast and loose with Greek mythology. Throughout history, Hollywood has produced several pictures based on Greek myths, many of which alter rather than adapt them.

1 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (2023)

The newest DC project follows the Shazam family going against the Daughters of Atlas — Hespera, Kalypso, and Anthea — who have a weapon capable of destroying the world. Rachel Zegler, the underrated Licy Liu, and the iconic Oscar-winner Helen Mirren play the characters, with Liu and Mirren acting as the film's main antagonists.

Atlas is a well-known titan in Greek mythology, condemned to hold the sky on his back after the Titanomachy. Anthea was one of the Charities and a daughter of Zeus, not Atlas; for her part, Calypso was a sea nymph featured prominently in Homer's Odyssey. Finally, Hespera is a combination of several figures, the Hesperides, nymphs of the evening who were also Atlas' daughters. Neither was villainous, although Calypso is a minor antagonist in the Odyssey.

2 'Hercules' (1997)

Disney animated movies are famous for taking considerable liberties when adapting fairy tales or legends, and its 1997 classic, Hercules, isn't the exception. The film follows the eponymous demi-god as he tries to prove himself worthy of godship while fighting against the evil Hades.

Although the film respects the myth of Hercules, it makes substantial changes to the legend. Among these are depicting Hercules as Hera's child and combining the hero's first two wives into a single character, Megara. The film also features Hades as a fast-talking and funny villain; on the contrary, mythology usually depicts him as a neutral god who seldom leaves the Underworld.

3 'Clash of the Titans' (2010)

A remake of the 1981 film of the same name, Clash of the Titans stars Sam Worthington and Oscar nominees Liam Neeson and Ralph Fiennes. Very loosely based on the myth of Perseus, Worthington plays the demi-god caught in the middle of a battle between humans and gods.

Clash of the Titans features some elements of Perseus' story — most notably the gorgon Medusa, the princess Andromeda, and the king Acrisius. However, the storyline is entirely fabricated, and the final monster, the Kraken, is a creature of Norse mythology, not Greek.

4 'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Another DC film that draws loose inspiration from Greek mythology is 2017's Wonder Woman. Gal Gadot plays the titular character, an Amazon warrior princess from the island of Themyscira who travels to Earth with human Steve Trevor to stop Ares, the God of War, from sowing discord among humans.

The Amazons are well-known warriors in Greek mythology, famous for being a female-exclusive society of fierce and mighty fighters. However, the film's portrayal of Ares goes against Greek mythology, where the god is usually depicted as savage and somewhat brutish but far from a dangerous foe.

5 'Troy' (2004)

Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, and Orlando Bloom star in Wolfgang Petersen's 2004 historical epic Troy. Pitt plays Achilles, a legendary warrior who joins the Greek army in seeking revenge for the theft of Helen of Sparta by Paris, prince of the mighty city of Troy.

The film dramatizes Homer's Illiadbut removes the mythological elements to treat the story as historical fiction. It also condenses the nine-year Trojan War into a few days and changes several aspects of the characters; for example, it changes Patroclus from Achilles' friend and rumored lover to his cousin and depicts Agamemnon as a despot who dies during the war.

6 'Immortals' (2011)

Tarsem Singh's admittedly beautiful but scattered 2011 epic Immortals stars Henry Cavill as the stoic mythological hero Theseus. It combines numerous Greek myths, including Theseus' story, the Minotaur, and the Titanomachy, to tell a story of the conflict between humans and gods exacerbated by the despot King Hyperion.

Immortals is visually striking but narratively confusing. In Greek mythology, Theseus' role is limited to fighting the Minotaur (portrayed as a man with a bull's head rather than the legendary creature from the labyrinth), founding Athens, and unifying Attica. Additionally, Theseus plays no role in the Titanomachy.

7 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

The Coen Brothers wrote and directed the comedy O Brother, Where Art Thou? A loose adaptation of Homer's Odyssey, the film stars George Clooney, John Turturro, and Tim Blake Nelson as three fugitives searching for a hidden treasure while being pursued by a ruthless sheriff.

As an admitted adaptation of the iconic poem, O Brother, Where Art Though? changes multiple things from its source material. Perhaps the most significant change is reducing Odysseus' crew to just two characters, Pete and Delmar, played by Turturro and Nelson. The film also condenses Penelope's many suitors into one character, Vernon T. Waldrip.

8 'Xanadu' (1980)

The late Olivia Newton-John stars in the 1980 fantasy musical Xanadu. The plot centers on a struggling artist who becomes inspired by a Greek muse to team up with a construction mogul to build a roller skating disco ring. Michael Beck and the legendary Gene Kelly also star.

Widely considered one of the worst films ever, Xanadu is a cult classic belonging to the so-bad-it's-great category. Newton-John plays Kira, based on the mythological figure Terpsichore, the muse of music and dance. The film also features the other muses but relegates them to a supporting role.

9 'Hercules' (1958)

The legend of Hercules has inspired countless Hollywood movies, including 1958's Italian sword-and-sandal epic of the same name. Steve Reeves, arguably the most iconic actor to have ever played the legendary demi-god, stars as Hercules, with the film chronicling his adventures searching for the legendary Golden Fleece.

Hercules draws its main inspiration from the Golden Fleece myth. However, Hercules isn't part of that myth; it's Jason who searches for and eventually recovers the Golden Fleece. Jason appears as a prominent character in Hercules, but the titular hero remains the protagonist, tasked with retrieving the Golden Fleece after failing to prevent the death of prince Iphitus of Iolcus.

10 '300' (2006)

Zack Snyder's highly stylized adaptation of Frank Miller's 300 was his ticket to stardom. Gerard Butler stars as Leonidas, king of Sparta, who conducts an army of 300 men to defend his city from a Persian invasion commanded by the man-god Xerxes.

Both the comic and the book draw inspiration from the real-life Battle of Thermopylae, one of the most decisive clashes in human history, and the myths surrounding it. However, they introduce several fantastical elements to the story, including turning Xerxes into a giant. The film also drew criticism for portraying Xerxes as a demon-like creature and introducing several anachronisms.

