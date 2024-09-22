A novella is a piece of short fiction that is not quite as long as a full-fledged novel but also substantially longer than a short story. The exact word count varies based on different awards organizations, but the consensus is that the word count must be between 10,000-40,000 words, give or take. There have been lots of movies like It's a Wonderful Life that have all been adapted from short stories, so of course, novellas would also be a source of inspiration for filmmakers.

Some of these films have been pretty underwhelming, but luckily, for every bad one, there's one that's a lot better. Usually, this is due to their content and the story itself, its execution, or the faithfulness to the source material. Yet these films all have one thing in common: they do incredible work dissecting and capturing the source material's essence, turning shorter books into cinematic spectacles that have been commended as being some of the best in their respective genres.

10 'The Mist' (2007)

Based on: 'The Mist' (1980) by Stephen King

Renowned horror author Stephen King wrote The Mist back in 1980 about a thick fog that suddenly blankets a town. Within the fog are terrifying creatures from beyond, which prey upon anyone caught outside. A father and his son are forced to take shelter with another group of survivors in a supermarket and wait until the mist subsides, but it doesn't look like it has any intention of doing so.

The main thing that makes the movie so good is its heartbreaking and bleak ending, which comes as a swift gut punch that is hard to see coming. Indeed, it is so tragic, yet so emotional, that Stephen King himself said he actually likes the movie ending more than the one he actually wrote, which is about the highest form of praise a movie can receive. Beyond the powerful conclusion, The Mist has marvelous special effects and comes as a very unique story in a sea of unimaginative horror movies. It's not the best Stephen King flick ever, but it comes extremely close.

9 'Minority Report' (2002)

Based on: 'The Minority Report' (1956) by Philip K. Dick

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Minority Report follows a futuristic police officer named John Anderton (Tom Cruise) living in a distant age, who uses three beings known as "PreCogs" to foresee crimes before they happen. This approach is both a blessing and a curse, as Anderton later finds out that he is going to be framed for a murder, and now it's up to him to find out who did such a thing and why they would frame him for it.

The futuristic concepts are really interesting and nothing short of eye candy in a world that is as beautiful as it is bleak. Minority Report received numerous accolades and was nominated for an Oscar and a BAFTA. An intriguing and twisting entry into Steven Spielberg's filmography, Minority Report features a fascinating sci-fi world that is really fun to explore, and the movie itself is very engrossing, with the plot consistently leaving its audience wondering what could possibly happen next.

8 'Arrival' (2016)

Based on: 'The Story of Your Life' (1998) by Ted Chiang

Ted Chiang's acclaimed novella The Story of Your Life is quite unorthodox, featuring first-person narration interspersed with second-person narration; instead of the author telling her story as "I," some parts of the novella instead use "you" as its main focal point. The story itself is about a linguistics expert hired by the government to attempt to communicate with a mysterious alien species that has peacefully landed on Earth. It's a nice contrast from other sci-fi flicks where the humans immediately respond by blasting everything on screen.

The movie version, Arrival, stars Amy Adams as a linguistic professor who must learn how these aliens communicate and how to expand the capabilities of her brain to understand their writing systems, learning to think beyond the three dimensions of human perception. Arrival is really heartfelt and intriguing, as well as quite mind-bending, prompting more than one viewing to fully understand. Still, it is absolutely brilliant in nearly every way, expertly supported by the performances of its main cast led by a career-best Adams.

7 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1961)

Based on: 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' (1958) by Truman Capote

Breakfast at Tiffany's is a rom-com starring the one and only Audrey Hepburn as Holly, a New York socialite who forms a friendship with her new neighbor, Paul Varjak (George Peppard). Free-spirited and perennially afraid of commitment and forming a genuine connection, Holly resists the idea of entering into a relationship with the equally aimless Paul.

Not only is this movie a romantic comedy that is genuinely funny but there are also some aspects of crime films in it, too, especially given the presence of the mob and corporate fixers. It may not have aged as well as some other films from the era, but Breakfast at Tiffany's is still worth a watch, featuring great dialogue and laugh-out-loud level comedy. The legacy of the film has actually far surpassed the original novella by Truman Capote, which is a rare thing when it comes to book-to-movie adaptations.

6 'Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' (1931)

Based on: 'Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde' (1886) by Robert Louis Stevenson

Robert Louis Stevenson, perhaps best noted for writing Treasure Island, also wrote a novella about some of the most famous characters in Gothic literature: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. This is a film that has been done to death, receiving adaptation after adaptation, with many of them falling flat on their faces. The one that has stood the test of time the longest is the 1931 film Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which wasn't the first adaptation of the work, but it is definitely the best.

To this day, the characters of Jekyll and Hyde are often used as a metaphor to refer to someone two-faced or with split personalities.

Fredric March stars as Dr. Jekyll, a scientist who cooks up a potion that accidentally transforms him into the demonic Mr. Hyde, also played by March. The scene in which he transforms boasts some truly impressive practical effects for the time, and the acting only makes it better. The story and the 1931 film were so successful that, to this day, the characters of Jekyll and Hyde are often used as a metaphor to refer to someone two-faced or with split personalities. One of the earliest horror films, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is a legendary film that earns every bit of its outstanding reputation.

5 'Stand By Me' (1986)

Based on: 'The Body' (1982) by Stephen King

Stephen King isn't just good at writing horror. He can be good at writing adventure stories, too, with one of his most notable examples being The Body, which would later be adapted into the film Stand By Me just four years later. Set in the 1950s, Stand By Me follows a group of four boys who embark on a search for a missing boy who was killed after being struck by a train. Widely considered one of the best coming-of-age movies, Stand by Me is highly reminiscent of The Goonies in that it's about of group of ordinary friends on an extraordinary adventure.

The movie dives deep into profound topics like youth, freedom, and friendship, painting a nostalgic yet honest picture of pre-adolescence. It's not just the adventure in itself that's compelling, but the dynamic between the boys, who grapple with their childhood innocence and their need to be accepted as adults despite their young age. Stand By Me is funny, disheartening, and inspirational all at the same time and is sure to move anyone with its timeless tale of camaraderie.

4 'Scrooge' (1951)

Based on: 'A Christmas Carol' (1843) by Charles Dickens

It's nearly impossible not to drown in the endless amount of movies based on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. It's one of the most adapted works of all time and has seen its fair share of both good and bad adaptations. But perhaps the greatest and most timeless iteration of the novella is the 1951 film Scrooge, released as A Christmas Carol in the US. Most people know the story by now: a grumpy old fuddy-duddy named Ebenezer Scrooge hates Christmas but is visited by three ghosts that convince him to change his mind.

This film is by far the best because of Alistair Sim's incredible performance as Scrooge, combined with its near-perfect dialogue and wonderful practical effects. It's kind of hard not to get through a Christmas season without watching one of this book's adaptations. Scrooge set the standard for multiple Christmas classics that followed, and there is no question in the minds of most that this is the best adaptation of Dickens' masterpiece.

3 'The Birds' (1963)

Based on: 'The Birds' (1952) by Daphne de Maurier

Alfred Hitchcock's version of The Birds is wildly different from the British original by Daphne de Maurier. The original story just barely scrapes by the minimum word count to be considered a novella and takes place somewhere on the British coast rather than in a bustling urban center like in the movie. Still, the basic premise is the same: all of a sudden, birds begin viciously attacking people, which actually winds up being pretty creepy despite its apparent mundanity.

As with pretty much every horror movie Hitchcock laid his hands on, The Birds isn't far from being perfect and is widely considered to be one of Hitchcock's finest and most famous works, even if the story isn't nearly as complex as some of his other works. The Birds is a textbook example of a movie that expands on its source material for the better, providing more context without necessarily giving any answers. They might offer two distinct stories, but they're each very good in their own right.