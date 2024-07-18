Over the years, many films have provided audiences with intriguing adaptations of literary works — most commonly novels — spanning various genres. This has become something of a common practice, and it's not difficult to understand why, especially when books often provide readers with some of the most immersive and compelling stories that translate incredibly well to the big screen.

While many literary film adaptations are based on books, some readers may be surprised to learn that quite a few popular movies are inspired by acclaimed poetry works, even if this is less common than novels or even play adaptations. From Beowulf to O Brother, Where Art Thou?, we look back at some of the most successful and overall best movies based on poems.

10 'Beowulf' (2007)

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Set on 6th-century Sjaelland Island, Beowulf tells the story of the legendary Geatish titular warrior (Ray Winstone), depicting his defeat of the demon Grendel (Crispin Glover), who haunted King Hrothgar's (Sir Anthony Hopkins) kingdom, and his quest to stop Grendel's unstoppable mother (Angelina Jolie) who begins killing out of revenge.

Although directed by Back to the Future and Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis, Beowulf turned out to be a disappointment when it was released, gathering mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Nonetheless, it is still a solid effort, especially for its ambitious motion-capture animation, which was groundbreaking at the time of release, and strong performances, resulting in an entertaining adaptation of the epic Old English poem.

9 'Jabberwocky' (1977)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Blending the comedy and fantasy genres with interesting results, Terry Gilliam's Jabberwocky centers around Dennis Cooper (Michael Palin), a young man with no interest in adventure, who accidentally becomes a hero as he sets out for a face-to-face with the monster Jabberwock, saving a decaying kingdom and the countryside in the meantime.

Gilliam's imaginative movie is loosely adapted from the poem of the same name by Lewis Carroll in his iconic novel Through the Looking-Glass. Even though it is somewhat of an underrated, overshadowed gem (it certainly is a niche film that may not appeal to everyone), Gilliam's movie is worthwhile and has gathered something of a cult following from fans of the iconic filmmaker, particularly for its absurdist elements.

Jabberwocky Release Date April 15, 1977 Cast Michael Palin , Harry H. Corbett , John Le Mesurier , Warren Mitchell , Max Wall , Rodney Bewes , John Bird , Bernard Bresslaw Runtime 105 Minutes

8 'Troy' (2004)

Director: Wolfgang Petersen

Starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, this Wolfgang Petersen adventure drama illustrates the story of the Trojan War, particularly focusing on some of its key figures, like Achilles (Pitt), Hector (Eric Bana), and Paris (Orlando Bloom). The film mostly depicts the assault on Troy by the United Greek forces, chronicling the fates of those involved.

Based on Homar's epic poem The Iliad, Troy is a movie worth watching for audiences who enjoy the genre. Despite the fact that it is by no means a masterpiece in the category nor a critically acclaimed picture, it is an engaging film highly praised for its action sequences and well-choreographed battle scenes. Furthermore, Troy's star-studded cast and impeccable production design are also worth noting.

Troy Release Date May 14, 2004 Cast Brad Pitt , Eric Bana Orlando Bloom , Julian Glover , Brian Cox , Nathan Jones , Adoni Maropis , Jacob Smith Runtime 163 Minutes

7 'Bright Star' (2009)

Director: Jane Campion

Directed by the skilled Oscar-winning director Jane Campion, Bright Star is a romantic tale of love and loss that centers around the relationship between poet John Keats (Ben Whishaw) and Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish), which explores how love perseveres despite Keats's financial struggles and deteriorating health.

Although the film is mostly based on the last three years of the poet's life, Bright Star draws inspiration — particularly seen through its title — from the poem Bright star, would I were stedfast as thou art. The performances by the two leads are a standout aspect in this Jane Campion picture, although the impeccable directing and visually striking visuals are obviously also worth noting. Furthermore, Bright Star also tackles the creative process and showcases how personal relationships influence it.

Bright Star Release Date November 5, 2009 Cast Ben Whishaw , Abbie Cornish , Kerry Fox , Paul Schneider , Edie Martin , Thomas Brodie-Sangster Runtime 119 minutes

6 'Braveheart' (1995)

Director: Mel Gibson

Directed by and starring Mel Gibson, the well-known Braveheart draws inspiration from the poem The Wallace by Blind Harry. The plot centers around real-life Scottish warrior William Wallace, who leads his countrymen in a rebellious quest for freedom alongside his homeland from the dictatorship of King Edward I of England.

Exploring independence, sacrifice, vengeance, and shedding light on the importance of fighting for what one believes in (especially freedom) with a compelling hero at its center, Braveheart ultimately does great justice to its eye-catching title. It is a generally well-liked movie known for its epic narrative, memorable battle sequences, and powerful performances, and has even earned five Academy Awards upon its release, including Best Picture and Best Director for Gibson, as a result.

Braveheart Release Date May 24, 1995 Cast Mel Gibson , Sophie Marceau , Patrick McGoohan , Angus Macfadyen , james robinson , Sean Lawlor , Sandy Nelson , James Cosmo Runtime 178 Minutes

5 'Mulan' (1998)

Directors: Tony Bancroft, Barry Cook

One of Disney's fan-favorites is Tony Bancroft and Barry Cook's Mulan, which has revolutionized the "Disney princess" film genre by breaking the mold of traditional Disney female characters and offering audiences a self-reliant, fearless warrior instead. The plot centers around a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man to take her father's place in the army.

By the time it was released, this groundbreaking animation feature provided audiences with food for thought by reflecting and challenging traditional gender roles and how difficult it is for a woman to fit in a patriarch society. It also deals with universal themes of honor, identity, and personal duty as Mulan embarks on an enriching self-discovery journey. The iconic character is based on the Chinese legend Hua Mulan from the poem The Ballad of Mulan.

4 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Director: Henry Selick

Henry Selick's Christmas/Halloween stop-motion essential is beloved by audiences of all ages, and it is far from difficult to understand why. Equal parts entertaining and visually absorbing, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. When he becomes bored with his annual routine, Jack unearths a new obsession: Christmas Town.

Praised for its unique style and flawless animation (on top of the amazing soundtrack), Selick's movie is an excellent meditation on identity and purpose, analyzing the consequences that come with stepping out of one's comfort zone and trying new things. What some may not be aware of, though, is that The Nightmare Before Christmas draws inspiration from Tim Burton's original poem of the same name.

3 'The Wind Will Carry Us' (1999)

Director: Abbas Kiarostami

Analyzing the passage of time as well as life and death, Abbas Kiarostami's The Wind Will Carry Us is an Iranian drama focusing on a city engineer (Behzad Dorani) who, after coming to a rural village to keep vigil for a dying relative, attempts to fit in with the local community.

With a stunning minimalist style and slow-paced but engaging narrative, this must-see arthouse movie — regarded as a masterpiece of Iranian cinema — is based on the poem of the same name by Iranian poet Forough Farrokhzad, and is certainly well worth the watch. The film essentially deals with themes of life and death and the unstoppable passage of time, also shedding light on the contrast between urban and rural lives and their values.

The Wind Will Carry Us (1999) Release Date September 6, 1999 Cast Behzad Dorani , Farzad Sohrabi , Noghre Asadi , Roushan Karam Elmi , Bahman Ghobadi , Shahpour Ghobadi , Reihan Heidari , Masood Mansouri Runtime 118 Minutes

2 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' (2000)

Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Directed by the Coen Brothers, O Brother, Where Art Thou is a comedy crime drama set in the Deep South during the 1930s. It follows three escaped ex-convicts' journey to find hidden treasure while a lawman pursues them. The cast includes George Clooney, John Turturro, John Goodman, and Tim Blake Nelson.

Even if it takes some creative liberties (with the addition of American folklore and southern culture), O Brother, Where Art Thou is based on Homer's The Odyssey, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest works of literature of all time. Much like the poem from which it is inspired, this Coen Brothers picture is layered and complex, with great character development and dealing with themes of redemption and identity while also providing a thoughtful social commentary in the meantime.

1 'The Set-Up' (1949)

Director: Robert Wise

Directed by one of the most iconic filmmakers of the Golden Age, the black-and-white film noir The Set-Up tells the story of aging boxer Stoker Thompson, played by Robert Ryan, who, despite riding on a string of failures, never gives up his dreams. Things get seemingly complicated when Stoker wins a brutal fight with serious consequences.

Praised for its realistic depiction of the boxing industry and the incredible direction, The Set-Up is surprisingly based on the 1928 poem of the same name by Joseph Moncure March. It tackles the desperation felt by aging athletes and delves into corruption in sports while also highlighting the unstoppable power of determination. The Set-Up is a highly atmospheric character study guaranteed to immerse audiences in its intense, real-time narrative.

The Set-Up (1949) Release Date May 15, 1926 Cast Art Acord , Alta Allen , Albert Schaefer , Thomas G. Lingham , C. Montague Shaw , Jack Quinn , William Welsh , Rex the Dog Runtime 55 Minutes

