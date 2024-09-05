The short story is a type of fiction that tells a poignant narrative on a smaller scale. It is important that the characters and the plot of a short story are established and developed properly within a limited time so that their impact is still delivered. Some of the greatest authors in history have also produced seminal short stories, including Edgar Allen Poe, H. P. Lovecraft, and horror author Stephen King.

Writing a short story isn't always easy, much less making a feature film based on a narrative that can be finished within a couple of minutes. That challenge hasn't stopped great movies from being made, though. One important thing to note is that short stories differ from novelettes or novellas and are usually required to be within 1,000-10,000 words (although in some cases, this can be as many as 20,000) in order to qualify for various short story awards, which means movies like The Mist, The Birds, and Arrival don't technically count. With this distinction in mind, these are the best movies based on short stories, which take a small bit of writing and expand upon their worlds.

10 'Sleepy Hollow' (1999)

Based on: 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' (1820) by Washington Irving

Sleepy Hollow comes from director Tim Burton and tells the iconic story of the Headless Horseman (Ray Park), a former mercenary who was killed via decapitation during the American Revolutionary War and has now come back from the dead to haunt the eponymous town. Admittedly, there are some issues with this movie, but it remains significantly underrated, made better by the performances of its star-studded cast, including Christina Ricci, Miranda Richardson, and Johnny Depp, among others.

It should be noted that Sleepy Hollow is a very loose adaptation of the story and doesn't exactly follow it beat-for-beat. Still, it absolutely nails the Gothic ambiance and explores a character who is rather famous but rarely receives any feature films. Sleepy Hollow is still seen as one of the best horror movies of the '90s, thanks in part to the directing prowess of Tim Burton and the eerie yet beautiful production design.

9 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button' (2008)

Based on: "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" (1922) by F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button stars Brad Pitt as Benjamin, a man who is born with the physiology of an 80-year-old and begins to age in reverse. His case is apparently mysteriously tied to a clockmaker who intentionally built a clock that ticks backward with the hope of reversing time. The endearing drama is actually based on a short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, best known for his seminal novel The Great Gatsby.

The story of Benjamin Button is told in a non-linear format as he deals with getting younger while the love of his life ages normally. The movie also comes from renowned director David FIncher, most noted for his psychological thrillers. Critically, the film had some flaws, but it is pretty good overall and tells a tragic yet heartwarming tale of love and isolation as Benjamin tries to navigate a world where he will never fit in.

8 'Candyman' (1992)

Based on: "The Forbidden" (1985) by Clive Barker

Candyman is based on a 1985 short story by Clive Barker, who was inspired by urban legends of the Candyman, which is similar to the Bloody Mary urban myth. The movie follows a skeptical graduate student named Helen (Virginia Madsen), who begins studying urban myth before inevitably coming across the legend of the Candyman. Naturally, she decides to try out the bathroom mirror ritual for herself and is met with absolutely nothing... or so it seems.

The movie actually makes a good point about racial violence, too, as the killer, the Candyman (Tony Todd), was killed in a violent hate crime in the 19th Century. Not only is this a great slasher movie, but it also makes a pretty good point without hammering its audience on the head with it, which helps set it apart from others of its kind. Indeed, Candyman is loaded with '90s slasher kitsch, but that's the reason why people love it: it's nostalgic and cheesy but still a lot of fun, especially for slasher fans.

7 'The Illusionist' (2006)

Based on: "Eisenheim the Illusionist" (1990) by Steven Millhauser

The Illusionist is a good movie overshadowed by more popular releases around the same time. Based on a short story by Steven Millhauser, the film stars Edward Norton as Eisenheim, an Austrian magician who falls in love with a noblewoman. The problem is she is involved with the sadistic Emperor, so Eisenheim resorts to using his magical gift to win the heart of the woman he loves.

The movie succeeded critically and was commended for its sweeping nature, as it places considerable importance on the love story at its center. Above that, The Illusionist was praised for how engrossing it is, drawing audiences in right from the get-go, which reflects Eisenheim's enticement of his lover perfectly. For those looking for a good movie about magic and mystery, this is definitely an underrated entry worth checking out.

6 'From Beyond' (1986)

Based on: "From Beyond" (1934) by H. P. Lovecraft

From Beyond is a movie based on one of dozens of horror stories written by H. P. Lovecraft, who is perhaps most noted for Call of Cthulhu. From Beyond is among the best adaptations of his work in terms of its expertly crafted practical effects, which are some of the best that have ever been committed to film, and its grotesque visuals, perfectly embodying the Lovecraft spirit.

The story concerns a pair of scientists who create a machine called the Resonator, which simulates the pineal gland to allow humans to see beyond the current bounds of reality. Experiments with the machine prove to be successful but come with an unforeseen side effect: the increased perception allows the scientists to observe creatures from another dimension inhabiting the Earth, one of which pulls them through time and space into an unfamiliar world. From Beyond is narratively visceral and visually nasty, with unforgettable practical effects that very few other films have ever come close to.

From Beyond Release Date October 24, 1986 Director Stuart Gordon Cast Jeffrey Combs , Barbara Crampton , Ted Sorel , Ken Foree , Carolyn Purdy-Gordon , Bunny Summers , Bruce McGuire , Del Russel Runtime 85 Minutes Writers H.P. Lovecraft , Brian Yuzna , Dennis Paoli

5 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Based on "Brokeback Mountain" (1997) by Annie Proulx

Brokeback Mountain is based on a short story by Annie Proulx, though it is definitely a longer short story without quite reaching the word count of a novelette. The Western romance film comes from acclaimed director Ang Lee and tells a love story of queer love that hadn't been seen in cinema before. This approach challenges the ultra-macho stereotype of most Western movies and offers a different cowboy story for a more modern age.

IJake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger play two cowboys in the 1960s who have feelings for each other but wind up marrying women instead. Still, they continue their affair in secret over the next 20 years, which sees its ups and downs. This movie broke a lot of boundaries as an LGBTQ+ movie that is pretty near perfect. Brokeback Mountain is considered to be one of the best movies that director Ang Lee has produced due to how heartbreaking and emotionally resonant it is.

4 'The Fly' (1986)

Based on: "The Fly" (1957) by George Langelaan

The Fly is a 1986 horror movie that comes from body horror maestro David Cronenberg and is widely considered his magnum opus. It's not the first film to be made of the story, as there is a 1958 movie, too; both versions are absolutely excellent, but the 1986 version is just a tiny bit better on account of it being more palatable for modern audiences.

The story follows Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum), a scientist who has an experiment that goes terribly wrong, turning him into a half-fly/half-human creature that begins terrorizing the neighborhood. The original story comes from author George Langelaan and was first published in 1957 in Playboy magazine. Yes, really. Despite its questionable beginnings, the story went on to spawn not one but two movies, both of which are regarded as some of the finest horror movies of their respective decades, which is quite an impressive feat.

3 'Rear Window' (1954)

Based on: "It Had to be Murder" (1942) by Cornell Woolrich

Rear Window is a mystery movie directed by the one and only Alfred Hitchcock. Released in 1954, this Technicolor movie is based on a short story by Cornell Woolrich and tells the tale of a photographer who becomes an unwitting witness to a murder. Confined to his home after breaking his leg, L. B. Jefferies (James Stewart) watches what he believes to be a murder taking place from his apartment window.

Rear Window is not only considered one of Hitchcock's best films but also one of the greatest psychological thrillers ever made, and maybe even one of the best movies ever, period. It has all the intrigue and high tension that mystery fans love, combined with Hitchcock's golden touch and signature style when it comes to thrilling cinema, making it a movie that is basically perfect in all departments.

Rear Window Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 1, 1954 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , Grace Kelly , Wendell Corey , Thelma Ritter , Raymond Burr Runtime 112 minutes Writers John Michael Hayes , Cornell Woolrich

2 'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Based on: "The Greatest Gift" (1943) by Philip van Doren Stern

It's a Wonderful Life is a Christmas movie for the ages. It has been endlessly referenced in other feature films and is still played on TV during the holiday season; in fact, it's pretty difficult to get through the holidays without seeing this movie somewhere. It's so popular because it's a feel-good movie--it emphasizes the beauty of life and the appreciation one should have for their own life, even in their darkest moments of despair.

Most people know the story by now: a banker named George Bailey (James Stewart) feels his life is falling apart. Thinking it might be easier if he were dead, he comes across Clarence (Henry Travers), his guardian angel, who shows him a hypothetical reality in which George never existed, helping him appreciate all that he has. The short story by Philip van Doren Stern is only about five pages long, specifically exploring the scene when George meets Clarence. Everything before and after was created by the filmmakers, but it only adds to the emotional impact of the story. It's a Wonderful Life is a classic Christmas movie that has rightfully never been forgotten and is the perfect mood-lifter to get viewers into the holiday spirit.

It's a Wonderful Life Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 7, 1947 Director Frank Capra Cast James Stewart , Donna Reed , Lionel Barrymore , Thomas Mitchell Runtime 131

1 'All About Eve' (1950)

Based on: "The Wisdom of Eve" (1946) by Mary Orr

All About Eve came out at the perfect time when it was becoming commonplace for films to criticize the entertainment industry and the industry in general. Based on a short story by Mary Orr, All About Eve stars Bette Davis as Margo, an aging Broadway star who runs into Eve (Anne Baxter), a superfan who begins to worm her way into Margo's life, straining Margo's relationships and already-dwindling career.

Witty and emotionally devastating yet still a bit funny through it all, All About Eve drew particular attention to the rivalry that existed between Hollywood and Broadway at the time. It has often been compared to Sunset Boulevard, which was released the same year, as striking and timeless depictions of the hyper-competitive and ruthless nature of show business. All About Eve is magnificent in pretty much every way, making it the best movie based on a short story ever made, no doubt about it.

All About Eve Release Date October 6, 1950 Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Cast Bette Davis , Anne Baxter , George Sanders , Celeste Holm , Gary Merrill , Hugh Marlowe Runtime 138 minutes Writers Joseph L. Mankiewicz , Erich Kästner , Mary Orr

