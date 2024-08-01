At first glance, the idea of a movie being beautiful and grotesque at the same time might sound like an impossibility. Visual beauty can be tarred by things that are more conventionally ugly, violent, or otherwise unpleasant to look at. Similarly, movies with gross, upsetting, or disturbing content might often stay away from presenting things in a visually pleasing way, just to drive home the ugliness of the story or what’s being explored thematically.

But then some films manage to ride a line between beauty and horror, with the resulting contrast proving fascinating. Look no further than the following titles, which each manage to offer moments of beauty alongside – or sometimes even at the same time as – far darker or more confronting things, in turn making for unique, challenging, and often mesmerizing viewing experiences.

10 'Titus' (1999)

Director: Julie Taymor

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Titus is among the most underrated Shakespeare film adaptations of all time, perhaps overshadowed to some extent because it came out in such a massive year for cinema. Also, the play it’s based on, Titus Andronicus, is notoriously grim, even by the standards of a Shakespearean tragedy, with the titular character getting mixed up in a particularly grim, bloody, and shocking cycle of violence and revenge.

Alongside being tremendously violent and ultimately bleak, Titus does manage to be quite beautiful to look at, venturing far beyond what would be possible to show when doing the play on a stage. It utilizes the medium of film and its endless possibilities more than your average Shakespeare adaptation, and the result is something that’s hard to look away from, despite the savagery depicted on screen.

9 'Mad God' (2021)

Director: Phil Tippett

Image via Shudder

It’s quite difficult to summarize the plot of Mad God, and similarly hard to properly outline just how gross and bleak it gets. It uses stop-motion animation to tremendously unsettling effect, showcasing a solitary figure’s journey through a hellish and/or post-apocalyptic landscape, filled with all sorts of grotesque creatures and grisly sites.

Few movies accurately bring to life what might as well be actual nightmares as effectively as Mad God, with the animation being so detailed and impressive from a technical perspective that the film also has an odd beauty to it. Naturally, given how bizarre and disturbing almost everything looks, it’s not beauty in the truest or most conventional sense of the word, but anyone looking for animation that’s different and heavy in wow factor should seek this one out.

Mad God Director Phil Tippett Cast Alex Cox , Niketa Roman , Satish Ratakonda , Harper Taylor Runtime 83 minutes

8 'Midsommar' (2019)

Director: Ari Aster

Image via A24

Ari Aster’s one of the biggest names working within the horror genre at the moment, gaining some popularity through his bizarre short films before finding breakout success with Hereditary. That film (also his feature debut) might be his best, but Midsommar could well be his most beautiful-looking, having a unique folk horror quality to it and proving visually striking in both its eerily peaceful moments and during its bloodier scenes.

It takes place in a beautiful location and has just about all its scenes occur during the day and/or outdoors, which just accentuates the brutality of the horror and the unsettling nature of the film’s ultimate narrative even further, somehow. Midsommar’s the sort of horror film that works much better in execution than it might sound on paper, and feels like something of a modern classic for the genre as a whole.

7 'On the Silver Globe' (1988)

Director: Andrzej Żuławski

Close

Perhaps one of the strangest and most absorbing sci-fi films ever made (and that’s before getting into its troubled production), On the Silver Globe does just need to be seen to be believed. It’s nearly three hours long, feels almost like a found-footage film for half of that duration, feels like Dune on acid for the other half, and both begins and ends with the director, Andrzej Żuławski, explaining why the whole thing was never entirely finished.

The look of the film is hard to put into words, but the use of color, the cinematography, and the costumes/sets… all incredibly inspired and visually overwhelming. On the Silver Globe is also confronting, confusing, and willing to depict some truly brutal acts of violence, but never in a way that feels gratuitous. Also, the shocking moments never entirely take away from how amazing the entire thing looks.

6 'Brazil' (1985)

Director: Terry Gilliam

Image via Universal Pictures

Brazil is another film that qualifies as deeply strange science fiction, depicting the sort of nightmarish dystopian society that would make even Franz Kafka shiver in horror. It’s a world where bureaucracy has gone mad, and it’s all having a particularly extreme effect on one man who’s thrust into a complicated series of events he can’t understand, and might be unable to survive.

It’s never quite grotesque enough to be full-on horror, but there’s an intensity to Brazil – especially as it becomes more feverish in its final act – that is both alarming and exhausting, in some capacity. But it’s also imaginative and visually dizzying, owing to Terry Gilliam’s distinct style, which is in full force here, with it all adding up to ensure Brazil is arguably his best film, and likely his boldest.

5 'Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Directors: Hideaki Anno, Kazuya Tsurumaki

Image via Toei Company

There’s plenty of existential horror and despair to be found in Neon Genesis Evangelion, the original TV series that kicked off an entire franchise that endures to this day. But it’s the movie finale to that anime series, The End of Evangelion, which goes the full distance, for better or worse, and represents Neon Genesis Evangelion at its most awe-inspiring and nightmarish, often simultaneously.

Without spoiling too much, it lives up to the “End” part of its title in a big way, and in a fair few regards, too. Animation is rarely as nauseating and impactful as it is here, making The End of Evangelion live up to its reputation as one of the best anime movies of all time. And, sure, you do need to see the series beforehand for it to make sense, but both are more than worth your time.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion Release Date July 19, 1997 Director Kazuya Tsurumaki , Hideaki Anno Cast Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Kotono Mitsuishi Runtime 1 hr 27 min

4 'Pink Floyd: The Wall' (1982)

Director: Alan Parker