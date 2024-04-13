There's nothing like a Broadway show. Whether comedy or drama, the creators of Broadway shows have found inspiration everywhere, including literature, real-life events and more. The most successful Broadway shows have run for decades and had thousands of performances, entertaining countless audience members with bold theatrics and big musical numbers, sometimes with music and lyrics written by beloved musicians.

While Broadway shows are often made into movies, the reverse is also true. Plenty of movies have made the leap from screen to Broadway stage, to varying degrees of success. While some were short-lived and not well-received, others became hits which matched or even surpassed the acclaim and popularity of their source material.

10 'Legally Blonde'

Directed by Robert Luketic

When Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) was expecting a proposal from her boyfriend, Warner (Matthew Davis), in Legally Blonde, she was shocked to end up dumped instead, with Warner’s sights set on Harvard Law School, a career in politics and a more serious girlfriend. Determined to win him back and change his attitude toward her, Elle set her sights on Harvard, too. The movie was turned into a Broadway musical in 2007.

Legally Blonde has become something of a modern comedy classic, and the Broadway adaptation wonderfully captured the spirit and themes of the film, despite receiving mixed reviews. It took some of the movie’s funniest, most memorable moments and turned them into show-stopping musical numbers. The musical was nominated for seven Tony Awards, and it was especially popular when it played in England’s West End. It’s also been a popular choice for high-school and community-theater productions.

9 'Newsies'

Directed by Kenny Ortega

Set in 1899 New York, Newsies was the story of young newspaper sellers going on strike after publisher Joseph Pulitzer (Robert Duvall) made it more difficult for them to earn money. The film was based on a true story and starred a young Christian Bale as the strike leader, with music by Alan Menken. The Broadway musical premiered in 2012 and ended in 2014. A live-capture version was released in 2017.

Newsies has become a cult film, as it originally did not do well at the box office and received mixed reviews. But it also found success on Broadway, and despite being originally planned as a limited run, it ultimately lasted for over 1,000 performances after two years onstage. It was nominated for eight Tony Awards and won two, including one for Best Original Score, and featured songs not included in the original film.

8 'Mean Girls'

Directed by Mark Walters

In Mean Girls, after spending her childhood traveling with her parents and being homeschool, teenager Cady (Lindsay Lohan) starts classes at a traditional high school and gets a crash course in cliques and the power of popularity thanks to her new outside friends and their plan to have her infiltrate the Plastics, the most popular girls in school. The Broadway musical debuted in 2018 and ended in 2020, with a film version of the musical being released in 2024.

Mean Girls is a beloved and critically acclaimed modern classic, thanks to great performances from its cast, quotable dialogue and a hilarious take on teenage cliques. The Broadway adaptation shared that humor and themes, with sharp wit from the character of Regina, especially, a cruel and calculating character in both versions of the story. The musical numbers also created additional opportunities for more humor and more great moments from its memorable characters.

7 'Hairspray'

Directed by John Waters

In Hairspray, set in Baltimore in 1962, overweight teen Tracy Turnblad (Ricki Lake) auditioned for a spot on a dance show, beating out her rival, Amber Von Tussle (Colleen Fitzpatrick), and used her newfound fame to battle racism on the set and fight for integration. The movie was written and directed by John Waters. The musical first opened in Seattle in 2002, then moved to Broadway later that same year. In 2007, the musical version was adapted into a movie.

Waters is still best-known for his campy cult films, but Hairspray is among his best and most successful work, and also featured frequent collaborator Divine, thanks to its fun, upbeat tone and 1960s-style paired with social commentary which is still relevant now. The Broadway adaptation was nominated for 13 Tony Awards and won eight, and it ran for nearly seven years, with over 2,600 performances, with a number of big-name stars appearing in its cast.

6 'Kinky Boots'

Directed by Julian Jarrold

Kinky Boots was based on actual events and told the story of Charlie Price (Joel Edgerton), who inherited his father’s shoe factory after his death and struggled to keep the business afloat. After an encounter with a drag performer (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Charlie develops a plan to save the business by manufacturing shoes for drag artists. The Broadway musical based on the film debuted in 2013 with music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.

Kinky Boots was a lot of fun and had a lot of heart. The plot was perfectly suited for a Broadway show, and it was well-received by critics and audiences alike. It was nominated for an impressive 13 Tony Awards and won six of them, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Actor in a Musical for Billy Porter. The musical played on Broadway for six years and had over 2,000 performances before coming to a close in 2019.

5 'Moulin Rouge!'

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Set in Paris in 1899, the jukebox musical, Moulin Rouge!, follows English poet Christian (Ewan McGregor) as he joins a group of Bohemians and follows in love with singer and courtesan Satine (Nicole Kidman), who had been promised to a wealthy and jealous, possessive duke. Christian and Satine carry out their relationship in secret to disastrous results. The movie was directed and co-written by Baz Luhrmann, and its Broadway adaptation premiered in 2019.

Moulin Rouge was a beautiful yet devastating love story, and because it was already a jukebox musical, it presented the perfect opportunity for a stage version. The Broadway adaptation added some more modern music, and has also tailored some of it for its notable stars, such as Boy George in the role of Zidler. Moulin Rouge was visually stunning as a film, and the Broadway play was a massive success, capturing 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, during its run.

4 'Waitress'

Directed by Adrienne Shelly

After finding out she was pregnant, waitress and expert pie-maker Jenna (Keri Russell) planned to leave town and her abusive husband in indie comedy-drama Waitress and began an affair with her doctor (Nathan Fillion). A Broadway musical based on the film premiered in 2016 with music and lyrics written by Sara Bareilles, who also played Jenna briefly on Broadway and for the musical’s live-capture version, released in 2023.

With catchy music, its compelling story, themes of love and friendship and a female-centered story with a female-led cast, Waitress was beloved by fans and became a huge success. Both the film and the musical successfully balanced comedy with some of the plot’s darker elements. The musical was nominated for four Tony Awards, including one for Bareilles’ score. The musical ran for almost four years and over 1,500 performances and returned to the stage briefly in 2021.

3 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail'

Directed by Terry Gilliam & Terry Jones

Monty Python and the Holy Grail saw the famed British comedy group parody the legend of King Arthur and encounter a number of strange characters along the way. In 2005, the film was turned into the Broadway musical Spamalot, described as “lovingly ripped off from the motion picture,” with the score written by John Du Prez and Python member Eric Idle and the lyrics and book written by Idle. A revival was staged in 2023 and ended in early 2024.

Monty Python doesn’t seem like an obvious choice for a Broadway musical, but it worked wonderfully. Although the film and musical had some differences in plot, they still shared many of the same jokes, keeping in line with the sort of Python humor fans expect, and the musical also included famous Python song “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life.” The show won three Tony Awards, including one for Best Musical.

2 'The Producers'

Directed by Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks’ comedy followed a theater producer and his accountant as the two realized they could make more money from a Broadway flop than a hit and set out to get rich by staging the worst musical possible, Springtime for Hitler, only to have the plan ruined when the show became a surprise hit. Brooks later turned the movie into a Broadway musical and wrote the music and lyrics himself.

Much like the musical-within-the-musical Springtime for Hitler, The Producers was a hit with both audiences and critics. The Broadway show built on the humor of the original film, especially through its musical numbers, from the chorus of little old ladies lining up to contribute money to the show to the absurd spectacle of Springtime for Hitler. The Producers dominated the Tony Awards, winning more than any other show in history.

1 'The Lion King'

Directed by Roger Allers & Rob Minkoff

With lion cub Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas) set to be the heir of his father Mufasa’s (James Earl Jones) throne, his evil uncle, Scar (Jeremy Irons), plotted to take the throne himself in The Lion King. Scar orchestrated Mufasa’s murder, then convinced Simba to run away and never return. The story was based on Shakespeare's plays Hamlet and Macbeth. The music was written by Elton John, with lyrics by Tim Rice. The Broadway musical premiered in 1997.

The Lion King was a Disney classic, and although an animated film doesn’t seem like an obvious choice for a Broadway adaptation, the end result was excellent. The Lion King’s Broadway musical has been a massive success since it first premiered. It is the third longest-running show on Broadway and the highest-grossing one of all time. It’s visually stunning, with the actors donning large, puppet-like costumes to portray the animals.

