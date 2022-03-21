"Do you have that one with that guy who was in that movie that was out last year?"

Read update There's no shortage of box office flops that eventually become cult classics after home release or a period of reevaluation by audiences and critics alike. These cult movies may have been underrated when they were released, but thanks to word of mouth and the power of online communities, they've sparked enduring fanbases that continue to discuss, rewatch, and appreciate the films.

Cult films are an intriguing commodity; an able signifier for the distinction between critic and fan. On a purely fundamental basis, the purpose of cinema is to entertain. In a broader sense, however, cinema offers social and cultural commentary, as well as introspection. Ultimately, these are the expectations of a critic.

For a film to achieve the infamous "cult classic" status, it relies on a particularly dedicated fan base. Often, these films are under-appreciated by critical consensus upon release, or, in a more romantic sense, they are considered simply ahead of their time. Yet, as time passes, they can be elevated to new heights of appreciation and success.

'Office Space' (1999)

Amongst the modern culture of technological reliance and the mundanity of office desk jobs, Office Space is a hugely relevant picture. Alas, a release date that fell in the late 90s, Mike Judge's comedy was simply ahead of the curve. It satirized a mildly depressing reality that, simply, hadn't yet come to fruition, at least in the larger sense.

In that regard, Office Space makes for some eerily accurate viewing. But let that not take away from a film possessing valiant honesty, a dissonant soundtrack and a discerning grasp of dialogue that contains real character. The famous printer murder scene (now considered infamous), is also something of an inspired addition.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

When raising the query of which Coen Brothers film can be considered their most significant, general opinion commonly sides with films like No Country for Old Men and Fargo. The most popular, however, tends to divide opinion. Though, you could easily make a case for The Big Lebowski.

The Coens' stoner-style comedy about Los Angeles-based slacker, The Dude, is endlessly quotable and depicts more of the Coens' artistic nuances than it is often given credit for. Its fan base was even empowered enough to forge its own inspirational religion and philosophical way of life, Dudeism.

'Clerks' (1994)

The origin story of how Kevin Smith put together the funding means to make Clerks should, by all rights, be preached to any aspiring filmmaker. Smith maxed out credit cards and sold personally-prized comic books to scrape together a little over $27000 to write, direct and produce his black and white comedy about a day in the life of two convenience store clerks, Dante and Randal.

Smith filmed during closing hours at the convenience store he worked at and released the film on a momentum charge that steadily began to gather pace. In 2019, the film was added to the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress, whose collection of films are deemed "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

'Super Troopers' (2001)

Owing its success to word-of-mouth distribution and a dedicated fan base, Super Troopers tells the often very funny story of five Vermont State Troopers with a habit for pranks and mischief. Starring Jay Chandrasekhar (who also directed and co-wrote the screenplay), the film would open to moderate success but, in the years that followed, give rise to a legion of fans who felt enamored with the film's irreverent style of comedy.

The following behind the film would ultimately inspire Broken Lizard's success as a comedy troupe and lead to a sequel, Super Troopers 2, made on the back of a $4.4 million crowdfunding campaign (the second most successful amount ever).

'Fight Club' (1999)

As is now common knowledge, Fight Club was ultimately polarized by critics, with some viewing it as a pulpy glorification of violence and masculinity. This consensus was in part given speed by the news real fight clubs had begun to pop up sporadically across America, as a result of impressionable audience members who misinterpreted the overall point of the narrative.

The themes expressed in Chuck Palahnuik's original novel, such as the fragility of masculinity and the depravities of consumerism, are dutifully mirrored in David Fincher's adaptation, which, bears all the stylistic traits of the esteemed auteur. The enduring appeal of Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) would also lead him to be recognized as the 8th greatest movie character of all time by Empire Magazine.

'American Psycho' (2000)

In a manner somewhat similar to Fight Club, American Psycho's excessive use of hyperbolic violence is naturally off-putting for the more sensitive viewer. While original novelist Brett Easton Ellis could rely on the more subjective nature of imagination, the film is a visual spectacle that relies on an instantaneous audience reaction.

Regardless, the controversial story of investment banker Patrick Bateman and his hedonistic tendencies is much more than simply a nihilistic exploration of violence. To address this film as nothing more would effectively subjugate its engaging critique of yuppies and the moral ambivalence required for a successful career on Wall Street.

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption is a conventional cult film in every sense of the word. To speak in more glowing terms, it's a surefire cult classic at that. IMDb's top user-reviewed film performed poorly at the box office upon initial release but has since become a cultural darling for fans of cinema after redeeming itself considerably through home video sales and long-standing cable TV fixtures.

Heralded for its powerfully compelling narrative, the film's rather enduring popularity allows veteran actor Bob Gunton to still receive residual checks to this very day. Meanwhile, the influence of Morgan Freeman's Red would inspire voice-over impersonations throughout entertainment history.

'Hedwig and the Angry Inch' (2001)

Directed by and starring John Cameron Mitchell, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a musical comedy-drama that follows the titular protagonist and her band as they perform in bars and restaurants without much success. Hedwig's complicated past is shown through flashbacks, which prominently feature her journey to finding her gender identity and the messy story with her now successful ex-turned-rock star, Tommy (Michael Pitt).

The movie made a little over half of its budget, immediately making it a box-office flop that remained underappreciated until it developed a cult following. Now a critically acclaimed film, it was way ahead of its time when it came to the representation of non-binary romances in a ridiculously entertaining and moving story about fame, betrayal, and identity.

'Children of Men' (2006)

Set in the not-so-distant dystopian future of 2027, director Alfonso Cuarón's Children of Men depicts a world suffering from infertility. The last remaining government in the UK is flooded with desperate asylum seekers. Amidst the chaos is disillusioned former activist Theo Faron (Clive Owen), who finds himself embroiled in a treacherous mission that could dictate humanity's future.

Once a box office bomb, Children of Men is now often cited alongside the best sci-fi dramas ever made. It has developed a cult following that recognizes the remarkable story, incredible pacing, and stunning cinematography that make the film a true standout in the dystopian genre.

'Donnie Darko' (2001)

Perhaps among the most notable examples of an underrated movie that became a cult classic, director Richard Kelly's Donnie Darko didn't get a lot of attention when it first premiered. The sci-fi psychological thriller that follows the titular protagonist (played by Jake Gyllenhaal) was far too strange for the general public, and became a clear flop upon release.

As is often the case with hidden gems from the 2000s, home DVD sales and a fresh set of eyes from audiences from around the globe gave it the fanbase it deserved. It's now a well-known cult film and is beloved for its strange vibe and mind-bending plot.

